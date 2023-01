Gordon “Gordy” Prochaska, age 71, of Montgomery/ Florence, AZ., passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at his home in AZ. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 27 from 3pm to 8pm at Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 28 at 11am at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery with visitation from 9am-11am at the church with Father George Grafsky officiating. Interment will be held in St. Scholastica Cemetery in Heidelberg at a later date.

