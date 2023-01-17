ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Razorbacks Rewind: No. 25 Arkansas sees late 10-point lead evaporate at Missouri free throw line in 79-76 road loss

The 25th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks needed a defensive resurgence to have any chance to win on the road against unranked-but-offensive-elite Missouri on Wednesday while avoiding their worst start through the first six games of league play in five years, and though the Hoop Hogs were battle-worthy they continued their free fall in a 79-76 loss to the Tigers in Columbia, Mo.
WBB fall in tough battle to 3)LSU 79-76

BATON ROUGE, La. – Arkansas women’s basketball (17-4, 4-2 SEC) gave No. 3/4 LSU (19-0, 7-0 SEC) its biggest scare of the season, but the Razorbacks were edged out, dropping the game, 79-76. Arkansas held onto a three-point lead with 3:21 left, but the Razorbacks were shut out from the field for the remainder of the game. Five Razorbacks cracked double digits in scoring, led by Erynn Barnum’s 20 points and seven rebounds.
Fouls Frustrate Eric Musselman as Hogs Blow Another Lead + Other Insights from Missouri Loss

With the game on the line, Arkansas basketball found itself without six of its top players in the closing seconds Wednesday night and came up short to drop to 1-5 in SEC play. The Razorbacks went in knowing they’d be without Nick Smith Jr. and Trevon Brazile because of injuries, but four other players ended up fouling out of their 79-76 loss at Missouri.
Hogs fall to Mizzou; losing streak goes to four

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas fell to Missouri, 80-76 on Wednesday night, the losing streak is now at four. The Hogs are still without a road win this season and sit just 1-5 in SEC play. The Razorbacks led by as many as ten points in the second half. Eric...
A Former Vol Tops List of Most Realistic Transfer Targets for Hogs’ Defense

Like it or not, navigating the transfer portal has become a part of the job description for college head coaches. For the most part, Arkansas football has been among the nation’s best in that regard under Sam Pittman, but he has his work cut out for him if he wants to reverse the catastrophic course his defense set sail on last year.
WATCH: Mike Neighbors previews matchup with No. 3 LSU

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team doesn’t have it easy when it comes to this week’s games. On Thursday, they head to Baton Rouge to take on No. 3 LSU for the second time this season. The Tigers beat the Hogs 69-45 back in December.
Tommy Varhall enrolls at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Maryland offensive lineman Tommy Varhall has transferred to Arkansas and started classes on Tuesday. Varhall, 6-8, 315, was a preferred walk-on at Maryland and will be the same at Arkansas. He played his senior season at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. Prior to that he played at Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley Northwest.
Cameraman takes epic tumble after wild college basketball buzzer beater

After a display of peak athleticism during an epic finish to the Arkansas-Vanderbilt women’s college basketball game, one cameraman hilariously showed off his own version of coordination. The Arkansas Razorbacks and Vanderbilt Commodores had an absolutely insane ending to their game on Monday. Vanderbilt’s Marnelle Garraud drained three 3-pointers during the final 21 seconds of Read more... The post Cameraman takes epic tumble after wild college basketball buzzer beater appeared first on Awful Announcing.
Wellness & Courage

Deadly weekend fire in Fayetteville

Good Day NWA Shoutouts - SHS Medical Academy, Teen Action Support Network

Columbia business leaders focusing on I-70 across Missouri

I-70 across Missouri will be a major theme during Missouri’s 2023 legislative session, according to Columbia Chamber of Commerce president Matt McCormick. “I mean I-70 we’ve got to get something done with I-70, so we can continue moving forward with other highways and other interstates through our state,” McCormick says.
Top Columbia banker predicts more explosive growth in Ashland

The president of Columbia’s largest bank says growth continues in Ashland, Boonville, Hallsville and Centralia. Central Bank of Boone County president Ed Scavone notes the bank has branches in all of those communities. “Some of the housing issues we talked about and cost of land and cost of living...
