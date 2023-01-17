ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oswego County Today

United Way Diamond Ring Raffle Winner

Oswego, NY – Robert Cantwell of Clayton, NY was recently announced the winner of United Way of Greater Oswego County’s drawing for a stunning diamond ring held on Christmas Eve. Laurie Kelly of Oswego won this year’s $200 second prize gift certificate to DuFore’s Jewelers. Valued...
CLAYTON, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca crews to clean up the ‘Jungle’

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Today in Ithaca, crews are cleaning up the homeless encampment known as the Jungle. Alderperson George McGonigal says it’s dangerous and unpleasant work. Tires and metal are being removed. The city is working on establishing a sanctioned encampment site.
ITHACA, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Barlow to announce new playground for younger kids

OSWEGO — When he was elected mayor of Oswego in 2015, Billy Barlow, then just 25 years old, became one of the youngest elected mayors in state history. Tonight, as he delivers the annual State of the City address, his last as mayor, Barlow will highlight his administration’s accomplishments, reflecting on his time in office and pushing to continue the momentum he says he’s built over the past seven years. The city charter prohibits him from seeking a third four-year term.
OSWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

SU-Sue, Syracuse University's resident female red-tailed hawk, has died

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse University College of Arts and Science announced on Twitter Thursday the passing away of resident female red-tailed hawk SU-Sue. Several people reported to Syracuse University's Department of Public Safety that a hawk was on the ground near Huntington Beard Crouse Hall on Jan. 13. Soon...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

$1.1 million federal grant will help SUNY Upstate create region’s first Suicide Prevention Center

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Upstate Medical University now has the money to create the region’s first Suicide Prevention Center because of a $1.1 million grant awarded by the federal government. The allocation was recently announced by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. The money won’t go towards construction of a facility. Instead, it will be used […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Father abandoned five-month-old on South Salina Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On January 18, around 10:18 a.m., Syracuse Police officers were sent to the Salvation Army Family Shelter on 749 South Warren Street over a suicidal missing person. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the staff who told them that a 21-year-old woman left with her five-month-old...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Onondaga County discusses future of Jamesville Correctional Facility

Syracuse, N.Y. — Talks are now happening to determine the future of the Jamesville Correctional Facility. A purposed plan would combine the facility with the Downtown Justice Center in Syracuse but the new Sheriff's department is disputing some of the formers Sheriff's department's arguments for the merger. Advocates of...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Two restaurants fail health inspection: January 1 – January 7

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of January 1 to January 7. Two food service’s failed their inspection: Denny’s Denny’s had 7 violations, one in critical condition. Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods The inspector found the […]
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Several districts close, plan early dismissal Thursday as winter weather returns

Syracuse, N.Y. — CLICK HERE For up-to-the-minute closings. UPDATED THURSDAY, JAN 19 AT 10:45 A.M. Camden Central Schools: Middle/HS closing at 11:30 a.m. ; Elementary closing at 12:30 p.m. Canastota Central Schools: Dismissing early; 4-12 Early Dismissal at 10:45 a.m.; Pre-K -3 Early Dismissal at 11:45 a.m. Herkimer Central...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Utica man cuts Applebee’s worker, another diner steps in with gun (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 17)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 35; Low: 30. Freezing rain ahead. See the 5-day forecast. RIP IN THE HOUSE: Cole Hauser, the actor who plays Rip Wheeler on the hit TV show “Yellowstone,” attended the Syracuse-Notre Dame Saturday as a guest of SU super-fan Adam Weitsman. Weitsman is the executive producer on a movie project that Hauser is working on in New York City. (Scott Schild photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Who is Brexialee Torres-Ortiz? 11-year-old class president killed in drive-by

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The 11-year-old who was killed Monday night in a drive-by shooting in Syracuse has been identified as Brexialee Torres-Ortiz. Syracuse Police Chief Joseph Cecile began a press conference Tuesday describing the young girl whose life was taken Monday night. Typically when we start press conferences like...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police union President: Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was a "complete, innocent victim"

Syracuse, N.Y. — When Syracuse Police officers responded to the Oakwood Avenue scene Monday night, "they provided the best lifesaving actions that they could at the time, and unfortunately we just had a terrible result," said Police Benevolent Association President Joseph Moran. He tells us, "when you throw in the component of a child, a complete innocent victim of this shooting, it makes it that much more challenging and difficult for our members."
SYRACUSE, NY
wrvo.org

New cancer center coming to Auburn

Cancer treatment in Auburn will become more convenient following construction of a new cancer center affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital. Right now, residents in the Auburn area have to travel to Syracuse, Rochester or Buffalo for certain cancer treatments, which can be a day long trip, according to Auburn Hospital spokesman Matthew Chadderdon.
AUBURN, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca hair salon aims to open on weekends

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca hair salon hopes to extend its hours. Fru-Fru Hair on Lincoln Street currently operates on weekdays only. But the goal is to open the salon seven days a week. Applicant Rick Page says the stylist is not disruptive. City officials are reviewing the...
ITHACA, NY
Oswego County Today

Pet of the Week: Honey Mustard

Oswego, NY – Almost 5 months old, sweet little Honey Mustard would be a great addition to any home. She is spayed, vaccinated and combo tested negative. She and her siblings are currently available for adoption. If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at...
OSWEGO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy