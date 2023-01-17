OSWEGO — When he was elected mayor of Oswego in 2015, Billy Barlow, then just 25 years old, became one of the youngest elected mayors in state history. Tonight, as he delivers the annual State of the City address, his last as mayor, Barlow will highlight his administration’s accomplishments, reflecting on his time in office and pushing to continue the momentum he says he’s built over the past seven years. The city charter prohibits him from seeking a third four-year term.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO