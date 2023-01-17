Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
'Brexi's Legacy': GoFundMe set up to support Brexialee Torres-Ortiz's family
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A lot of people in Central New York have reached out to CNYCentral asking what they can do to help Brexialee Torres Ortiz’s family during this time. STEM Syracuse at Blodgett Middle School staff has organized a GoFundMe campaign for Brexialee Torres-Ortiz named "Brexi's Legacy."
United Way Diamond Ring Raffle Winner
Oswego, NY – Robert Cantwell of Clayton, NY was recently announced the winner of United Way of Greater Oswego County’s drawing for a stunning diamond ring held on Christmas Eve. Laurie Kelly of Oswego won this year’s $200 second prize gift certificate to DuFore’s Jewelers. Valued...
Church to hold special service, collection for family of 11-year-old gunned down in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — The family church of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, an 11-year-old gunned down on a Syracuse street after buying milk for her grandma, will host a special service this weekend honoring her and supporting her family. Brexialee used to sing at the church holding the service, Ministerio Unidos Marcando...
informnny.com
Syracuse District grieves loss of sixth grader, remembers Brexialee for her smile
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Syracuse community showed up in support of a grieving family Tuesday night during a vigil to honor and remember the life of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz. She was gunned down Monday night on her way home from the corner store, carrying a gallon of milk for her family.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca crews to clean up the ‘Jungle’
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Today in Ithaca, crews are cleaning up the homeless encampment known as the Jungle. Alderperson George McGonigal says it’s dangerous and unpleasant work. Tires and metal are being removed. The city is working on establishing a sanctioned encampment site.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Barlow to announce new playground for younger kids
OSWEGO — When he was elected mayor of Oswego in 2015, Billy Barlow, then just 25 years old, became one of the youngest elected mayors in state history. Tonight, as he delivers the annual State of the City address, his last as mayor, Barlow will highlight his administration’s accomplishments, reflecting on his time in office and pushing to continue the momentum he says he’s built over the past seven years. The city charter prohibits him from seeking a third four-year term.
Oswego woman moves into her own apartment after living at nursing facility for 17 years
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s not uncommon for seniors living in a nursing home or assisted living facility to think that’s where their last chapter will be, but an Oswego woman is proving that statement wrong. 61-year-old Brenda Supple has been cared for at Oswego Health’s The Manor at Seneca Hill nursing facility in Oswego […]
cnycentral.com
SU-Sue, Syracuse University's resident female red-tailed hawk, has died
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse University College of Arts and Science announced on Twitter Thursday the passing away of resident female red-tailed hawk SU-Sue. Several people reported to Syracuse University's Department of Public Safety that a hawk was on the ground near Huntington Beard Crouse Hall on Jan. 13. Soon...
$1.1 million federal grant will help SUNY Upstate create region’s first Suicide Prevention Center
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Upstate Medical University now has the money to create the region’s first Suicide Prevention Center because of a $1.1 million grant awarded by the federal government. The allocation was recently announced by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. The money won’t go towards construction of a facility. Instead, it will be used […]
localsyr.com
Father abandoned five-month-old on South Salina Street
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On January 18, around 10:18 a.m., Syracuse Police officers were sent to the Salvation Army Family Shelter on 749 South Warren Street over a suicidal missing person. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the staff who told them that a 21-year-old woman left with her five-month-old...
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County discusses future of Jamesville Correctional Facility
Syracuse, N.Y. — Talks are now happening to determine the future of the Jamesville Correctional Facility. A purposed plan would combine the facility with the Downtown Justice Center in Syracuse but the new Sheriff's department is disputing some of the formers Sheriff's department's arguments for the merger. Advocates of...
Two restaurants fail health inspection: January 1 – January 7
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of January 1 to January 7. Two food service’s failed their inspection: Denny’s Denny’s had 7 violations, one in critical condition. Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods The inspector found the […]
A baby cries, worker finds tiny girl in a blanket abandoned on floor at Salt City Market
Syracuse, N.Y. — Salt City Market was bustling Wednesday afternoon with workers in food stalls, prepping food and preparing meals as customers were eating and enjoying cocktails nearby. Suddenly, a baby crying was heard by some. A market worker found a tiny baby alone on the floor of a...
cnycentral.com
Several districts close, plan early dismissal Thursday as winter weather returns
Syracuse, N.Y. — CLICK HERE For up-to-the-minute closings. UPDATED THURSDAY, JAN 19 AT 10:45 A.M. Camden Central Schools: Middle/HS closing at 11:30 a.m. ; Elementary closing at 12:30 p.m. Canastota Central Schools: Dismissing early; 4-12 Early Dismissal at 10:45 a.m.; Pre-K -3 Early Dismissal at 11:45 a.m. Herkimer Central...
Utica man cuts Applebee’s worker, another diner steps in with gun (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 17)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 35; Low: 30. Freezing rain ahead. See the 5-day forecast. RIP IN THE HOUSE: Cole Hauser, the actor who plays Rip Wheeler on the hit TV show “Yellowstone,” attended the Syracuse-Notre Dame Saturday as a guest of SU super-fan Adam Weitsman. Weitsman is the executive producer on a movie project that Hauser is working on in New York City. (Scott Schild photo)
cnycentral.com
Who is Brexialee Torres-Ortiz? 11-year-old class president killed in drive-by
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The 11-year-old who was killed Monday night in a drive-by shooting in Syracuse has been identified as Brexialee Torres-Ortiz. Syracuse Police Chief Joseph Cecile began a press conference Tuesday describing the young girl whose life was taken Monday night. Typically when we start press conferences like...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police union President: Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was a "complete, innocent victim"
Syracuse, N.Y. — When Syracuse Police officers responded to the Oakwood Avenue scene Monday night, "they provided the best lifesaving actions that they could at the time, and unfortunately we just had a terrible result," said Police Benevolent Association President Joseph Moran. He tells us, "when you throw in the component of a child, a complete innocent victim of this shooting, it makes it that much more challenging and difficult for our members."
wrvo.org
New cancer center coming to Auburn
Cancer treatment in Auburn will become more convenient following construction of a new cancer center affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital. Right now, residents in the Auburn area have to travel to Syracuse, Rochester or Buffalo for certain cancer treatments, which can be a day long trip, according to Auburn Hospital spokesman Matthew Chadderdon.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca hair salon aims to open on weekends
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca hair salon hopes to extend its hours. Fru-Fru Hair on Lincoln Street currently operates on weekdays only. But the goal is to open the salon seven days a week. Applicant Rick Page says the stylist is not disruptive. City officials are reviewing the...
Pet of the Week: Honey Mustard
Oswego, NY – Almost 5 months old, sweet little Honey Mustard would be a great addition to any home. She is spayed, vaccinated and combo tested negative. She and her siblings are currently available for adoption. If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at...
