wgel.com
Pocahontas & MGJH In Seventh Grade Regional
Two Bond County boys’ teams are in the St. John Carrollton Class 7-1A Basketball Regional which begins this weekend. Second-seeded Pocahontas plays Carrollton Grade School Saturday at 1 p.m. Mulberry Grove faces Carrollton St. John at 6 p.m. Monday (January 23). If Pocahontas and Mulberry Grove win their first...
wgel.com
Basketball Lady Panthers Win
Playing at home last Saturday, the Greenville University Lady Panthers recorded a 90-83 win over Fontbonne. GU trailed by six points after three quarters then erupted for 30 points in the final 10 minutes to grab the victory. Madelyn Stephen scored 24 points for the winning team. Emily Reinneck and...
wgel.com
Comets Advance In Tournament
The Greenville Comets are in the semifinals of the Rick McGraw Memorial Tournament in Litchfield. Tuesday night, the Comets defeated Litchfield 58-48 to finish 2-0 in their pool and set a semifinal game Friday in the winner’s bracket. Greenville never trailed against Litchfield, leading 15-6 after one quarter, 29-23...
wgel.com
Overtime Loss For GU Panthers
The Greenville University men’s basketball team was dealt a tough home loss last Saturday. Fontbonne slipped past the Panthers 117-114 in overtime. GU sank 19 three-point shots in the contest, but was outscored 23-15 at the free throw line. Keishun Thomas and Kaidyn Johnson scored 24 points apiece for...
wgel.com
GHS Freshman Girls Fall To Mulberry Grove-Ramsey
The Greenville High School freshman girls played the Mulberry Grove/Ramsey team Saturday in Mulberry Grove. The Mulberry Grove girls led by three after one quarter, then took control of the game by outscoring the Lady Comets 19-1 in the second period. The final score was 54-27. Leading Mulberry Grove/Ramsey in...
wgel.com
Wagner Playing Football At Illinois College
Greenville Comets football player Sam Wagner is taking his skills to the collegiate level. Wagner, son of Joanne and Chris Wagner, has accepted an offer to play at Illinois College in Jacksonville. Sam talked to WGEL’s Jeff Leidel at a signing ceremony last week and said playing in college is...
wgel.com
Aces Win On Saturday
The Mulberry Grove basketball Aces played well at home Saturday afternoon to pick up their third win of the season. Head Coach Brian Cook said the Aces played as a team and it resulted in a 66-58 win over First Baptist Academy of O’Fallon. The score was 32-32 at...
wgel.com
Blue Jays Lose In Tourney
In their first game of the James Burke Memorial Tournament Monday, the eighth grade Greenville Blue Jays were defeated by Effingham St. Anthony, 27-18. After trailing the entire first half, the Blue Jays built a five point lead in the final minute of the third quarter. The Bullpups battled back. The score was tied at 18 with three minutes remaining, then St. Anthony scored the final nine points in the game.
wgel.com
Hannah Potthast To Play At GU
A Greenville High School student will play her senior softball season for the Lady Comets this spring, then become a member of the Greenville University softball program. Hannah Potthast has signed a letter of intent to play at GU. Attending the signing ceremony was Hannah’s father, Mike Potthast. GHS...
wgel.com
Two To Cheer At McKendree
Two members of the Greenville High School cheerleading squad will be cheering at McKendree College in Lebanon. Seniors Kelcie Hemann and Laia Klein have signed letters of intent to attend McKendree. Kelcie is the daughter of Kay and Troy Hemann, and Laia is the daughter of Doneva and Jason Klein.
wgel.com
Another Successful I-70 Coaches Clinic
The annual I-70 Baseball Coaches Clinic was held Sunday and Monday at Greenville High School. It was the 20th year that well-known college and pro coaches have been brought in to talk baseball to other baseball coaches from the Midwest. Joe Alstat, Greenville High School athletic director and assistant baseball...
1470 WMBD
St. Louis Cardinals make history with addition to Chiefs’ coaching staff
PEORIA, Ill. – The Saint Louis Cardinals are making some history with some help from their Class-A affiliate in Peoria. The Peoria Chiefs says joining the roster of coaches this year is Christina Whitlock — believed to be the first uniformed female coach the Cardinals have had. Whitlock...
wgel.com
Lincoln Land Leathernecks Install Officers
The Lincoln Land Leathernecks installed officers at a New Officers Dinner on January 7 at the Bond County VFW 1377 hall in Greenville. The new officers are Daniel Betts of Pocahontas as commandant, Randy Von Hatten of Highland as senior vice commandant, Henry Steiner of Mulberry Grove as junior vice commandant, Lester Blankenship of Greenville as judge advocate, Robert Weber of Trenton as paymaster, Herman Zobrist of Greenville as sergeant at arms, Greg Stoff of Highland as adjutant, Renee McGuan of Highland as chaplain and Ray Hughes of Sorento as junior past commandant.
wgel.com
Franklin E. “Fritz” Nordhaus
Franklin E. “Fritz” Nordhaus, age 81, of Germantown, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 17, 1941 in Breese, a son of the late Edward and Emma, nee Haukap, Nordhaus. In addition...
KFVS12
Valentines for Seniors card drive underway in southern Illinois
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A campaign to bring joy and uplift the spirits of seniors is in full swing. “Valentines for Seniors,” a card drive for residents at long-term care and assisted living facilities, is underway through February 7 in southern Illinois. State Senator Terri Bryant is collecting the...
wgel.com
Jane Scott
Jane Scott, 55, of Brownstown, passed away January 14, 2023, at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital in Mattoon, IL. She died peacefully with her son at her side after a courageous battle with cancer since 2017. Jane was born May 15, 1967, in Greenville, IL, the daughter of Ronald Harry...
wgel.com
Queen & Talent Show Winners Headed To Convention
The 2023 Illinois State Fair Convention is this weekend, highlighted by the crowning of a new Miss Illinois County Fair queen. Morgan Wilderman will represent Bond County in the state pageant. She is the daughter of Julie Elders and Bryan Wilderman. Queen pageant rehearsals began Thursday and continue Friday and...
wgel.com
GHS Gym Cafeteria Project Update
Progress on the construction of an auxiliary gymnasium and expansion of the cafeteria at Greenville High School is proceeding. The gym is being erected just west of the current one. Bond County Unit 2 Facilities Director Mike Wilhite recently reported the construction has been moving along and has been benefitted...
wgel.com
Pamela J. “Pam” Johnson
Pamela J. “Pam” Johnson, 46, of Greenville, IL, passed away, Sunday, January 15, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon, IL, with her daughter by her side. Pamela was born, September 14, 1976, in Vandalia, IL, and blessed with parents, Maurice and Betty (nee Andersen) Hogue. Pamela...
wgel.com
Sharon Diehl
Sharon Diehl, age 75 of Shattuc, passed away at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Mrs. Diehl was born in Rock Island, Illinois, on January 7, 1948, a daughter of the late Edwin and Martha (Felty) Weaver. She married Steven F. Diehl in 1997, and he survives in Shattuc.
