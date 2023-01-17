ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansans hit lucky streak with recent big lottery wins

By Laura McMillan, Matthew Self
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xF1rs_0kHjM6es00

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas Lottery is celebrating several recent big wins that have delivered millions of dollars into the hands of some lucky residents of the Sunflower State.

According to Kansas lottery spokesperson Cory Thone, since Jan. 1, one person claimed a prize worth $92 million and three $1 million prizes have not been claimed yet.

The first case involves a Kansan who won the November 2022 Powerball jackpot of $92 million. The Johnson County winner claimed the prize anonymously on Jan. 5 . It was the first time since 2012 that someone in Kansas won the Powerball jackpot.

Excitement brews ahead of ranked Sunflower Showdown

Thone said the annual Holiday Millionaire Raffle announced more than 5,600 winners along with a $1 million grand prize on Jan. 4. The $1 million ticket was purchased in northeast Kansas but remains unclaimed.

In the last Mega Millions run, two Kansas residents won $1 million prizes in the same week. Their tickets matched the five white balls but not the Mega Ball. The winning ticket from Jan. 10 was purchased in southeast Kansas . The winning ticket from Jan. 13 was purchased in northeast Kansas. The people who bought the tickets have not claimed the prizes yet.

The Kansas Lottery includes these counties in the southeast region: Chase, Lyon (southern half), Coffey, Anderson, Linn, Greenwood, Woodson, Allen, Bourbon, Elk, Wilson, Neosho, Crawford, Chautauqua, Montgomery, Labette, and Cherokee.

It includes these counties in the northeast region:  Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Doniphan, Riley, Pottawatomie, Jackson, Atchison, Geary, Wabaunsee, Shawnee, Jefferson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte, Johnson, Osage, Douglas, Franklin, Miami, Morris, and Lyon (northern half).

“As I have said many times before, nothing makes us happier than to give prizes away to our players,” said Kansas Lottery Executive Director Stephen Durrell. “It’s really great that we’ve had such a nice run of big prizes in the last few weeks for them to enjoy. We love having big winners. It has been a blast this year, and we hope the fun continues!”

A Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday night will be for an estimated $20 million jackpot. This is after the game reset for a winning ticket drawn in Maine last Friday, according to Thone.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Kansans see 8th largest decrease in week-to-week unemployment claims

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report has found that Kansans saw the 8th largest decrease in week-to-week unemployment claims. For the week of Jan. 9, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says unemployment claims in Kansas were 7.12% lower than the previous week - despite high inflation and the threat of a recession. It said the findings are detailed in its updated rankings for the States Where Unemployment Claims are Decreasing the Most.
KANSAS STATE
Wichita Eagle

Most popular girl names in the ’90s in Kansas

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the ‘90s in Kansas using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Kansas from 1990 to 1999. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with...
KANSAS STATE
foxkansas.com

Feral hogs in Kansas

No one's arguing that feral hogs can have a devastating impact on farms. The question is just how worried should Kansas farmers be?. In this FOX Kansas follow up, some say Kansas is actually staying ahead of what for others has been a huge problem. FOX Kansas News reporter Eli...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Another snow chance headed for the Plains

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another winter system is headed for Kansas, and it looks like the next go around will be a statewide snow event that leaves behind some accumulations by Saturday afternoon. Based on the track of the storm, the heavier amounts will likely fall in parts of central and western Kansas with as much as 3-6 inches possible.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

How to test for cancer-causing gas in Kansas homes

High levels of radon, a radioactive gas that's the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S., can be found in more than one in four homes in Kansas. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is urging people to test for the gas in their homes, especially during winter months.
KANSAS STATE
koamnewsnow.com

$1 Million Dollar lottery ticket remains unclaimed in Southeast Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. - An unclaimed Mega Millions Lottery ticket worth $1 million dollars remains unclaimed in Southeast Kansas. In the Tuesday, January 10 Mega Millions drawing, one ticket in Kansas matched all five numbers but not the Mega Ball to win $1 million. The ticket was sold in Southeast Kansas...
KANSAS STATE
agupdate.com

Livestock feed dependent on above-, below-ground health

Healthy growth of forage is critical for livestock feed, but it can be ruined by two factors: drought and tree encroachment. While drought has been top of mind in recent years, the problem of trees and unpalatable woody plants crowding out forage is a growing problem. The U.S. Department of...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

If Kansas legislators choose, a sensible and moderate path out of chaos awaits them

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Rabbi Moti Rieber is executive director of Kansas Interfaith Action, a statewide, multifaith issue-advocacy organization that works on a variety of social, economic and climate justice […] The post If Kansas legislators choose, a sensible and moderate path out of chaos awaits them appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Rain and snow headed to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some mild, January weather, get ready for a winter storm to track through the area with chances for rain and snow beginning Tuesday night and lasting through Wednesday. Most, if not all of the snow should fall in northwest and north central Kansas through Wednesday evening. We’ve issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of dangerous driving conditions.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

32K+
Followers
23K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy