ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

VDWR Report: Smith Mountain Lake is a top trophy largemouth destination

By George Noleff
WFXR
WFXR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uhvHP_0kHjLnMx00

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has released its latest survey of the top trophy largemouth bass waters in Virginia.

They are:

  • 1.) Sandy River Reservoir
  • 2.) Smith Mountain Lake
  • 3.) Hunting Run Reservoir
  • 4.) Briery Creek Lake
  • 5.) Western Branch Reservoir

The list is based on the number of citation bass reported caught from those lakes. A citation largemouth in Virginia must measure at least 22 inches and weigh at least eight pounds.

“Smith Mountain Lake sets up really well for producing big bass because of the variety of habitat that’s there,” said Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources Aquatic Education Coordinator, Alex McCrickard. “Combine that with the excellent forage base and you’ve got not only good numbers of largemouth bass, but also good numbers of big largemouth bass.”

Another factor playing into the big bass situation at Smith Mountain Lake is that it is one of the lakes in Virginia being stocked with F1 Hybrid Largemouth Bass. F1 hybrids are a cross between a Florida strain largemouth and a northern strain largemouth. Florida strain largemouth are genetically predisposed to growing larger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18XLf2_0kHjLnMx00
Five year old Brooklee Lindsay holds up a trophy largemouth.

Sportfishing generates hundreds of millions of dollars for Virginia’s economy every year, and largemouth bass fishing is a major draw for anglers to visit and fish the commonwealth.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
wypr.org

Here’s why workers are digging Chesapeake Bay blue crabs out of the mud this month

Shaun Miller, a biologist with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources measures blue crabs from the Chesapeake Bay. Every year about this time, crews from Maryland’s and Virginia’s natural resources departments head out onto the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries on boats. Workers are dredging the muddy bottom in the water for crabs, not for the steamer, but for research. It’s called the winter dredge survey. State employees use the information they get to develop harvest regulations for commercial crabbers.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Parks in Virginia, Maryland to start culling deer this month

Deer management, or herd culling, is scheduled to start in late January for several national parks and historic battlefields in Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Park Service. The deer management will start Jan. 30 and continue through April 30 at Catoctin Mountain Park; the Antietam and Monocacy national...
MARYLAND STATE
chathamstartribune.com

Plant nixed by Youngkin would have been in Southside Virginia

A gigantic Ford facility that Governor Glenn Youngkin shot down last month would have been built here in Southside Virginia. The Richmond Times-Dispatch this week quoted several Democratic state lawmakers in confirming the would-be location for the $3.5 billion plant as the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill. Sources told...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Virginia history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Virginia using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
VIRGINIA STATE
WYFF4.com

Earthquake reported near Tennessee, North Carolina border

CHEROKEE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border on Thursday morning. The USGS says the 2.15 magnitude earthquake happened about 12:15 a.m. in the Eastern Cherokee Reservation and five miles southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina. So far, no damage has been reported.
CHEROKEE, NC
newsfromthestates.com

Year-round deer hunting bill fails and more Va. headlines

• At a packed public meeting in Newport News after a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher, staffers and parents blasted city school officials for allegedly prioritizing appearances over safety and discipline. “We have failed our students under the guise of grace,” said one teacher. “This grace has turned into enabling.”—Washington Post, Associated Press.
VIRGINIA STATE
Flying Magazine

Living the Dream on the Flying Horseman Ranch

Richard Landis’ retirement plans, which have flying at the core, were laid long before he stopped working in 2020. The Virginia-based private airfield owner’s initial roots in aviation began on a much smaller scale when he was only a boy. “I’m now 69, and my aviation journey started...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

House committee kills bill banning menhaden reduction fishery in Chesapeake Bay

Legislative attempts to put a two-year moratorium on the menhaden reduction fishery in the Chesapeake Bay and expand the time period during which state officials can change the fishery regulations died Wednesday in committee. The House Agriculture, Chesapeake and Natural Resources Committee unanimously voted to kill a bill from Del. Tim Anderson, R-Virginia Beach, that […] The post House committee kills bill banning menhaden reduction fishery in Chesapeake Bay appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

A Virginia lawmaker says it’s time to scrap the official Robert E. Lee license plate

Over the last few years, many Virginia officials have made it clear they don’t want the state to venerate Robert E. Lee anymore officially. The massive, state-owned Robert E. Lee statue is gone from Richmond’s Monument Avenue. Other Lee statues were removed from both the Virginia Capitol and the Virginia section of the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall. Lee-Jackson Day is no longer one of Virginia’s official state holidays.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Daylight saving time bill moves forward in Virginia senate

Daylight saving time bill moves forward in Virginia …. Norfolk nonprofit hosts annual MLK Awards to honor …. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. State legislature to weigh in on short-term rentals. The Virginia General Assembly is expected to weigh in on legislation that would ease regulations on short-term rentals,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Business

21 Va. industrial sites awarded $90M for development

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced $90 million in grants for the development of 21 industrial sites across the state Monday, helping localities get shovel-ready for big economic development projects. The two biggest winners are Chesterfield and Henry counties, which received $25 million and $22.2 million respectively from the Virginia Business...
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

WFXR

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy