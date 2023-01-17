Read full article on original website
CHARCMO (WVDN) – Greenbrier West ended their longest losing streak since the 2015 season with a 73-35 home win over the Meadow Bridge Wildcats on Friday, Jan. 13. After a season-opening win over Richwood, the Cavaliers had dropped six straight games. The Cavaliers got off to a blistering start behind some inspired play from […] The post Cavaliers halt skid with home win over Meadow Bridge appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Playing in their third straight overtime (OT) game, the Alleghany Mountaineers (6-7, 0-5) lost for the third straight time in OT following a heartbreaking 75-72 loss to the Carroll County Cavaliers (10-3, 2-2) on Thursday at Mountaineer Arena. Trailing by two points with just over seven seconds remaining, Bryce Smoot drew a foul and with the Cavaliers in the bonus, Smoot would knock down both free throws to send the game into OT. In OT, the Cavaliers went on a 10-4 scoring run and built a 70-64 lead behind Elijah Cox who scored 10 points in the extra period. With under 30 seconds left, Anthony Webb knocked...
On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should.
FRANKLIN FURNACE — The Green Bobcats boys basketball team faced another tough test on Friday night, finding themselves with a home SOC I win over visiting Western despite a late Indian push. Green led by as many as 15 in the first half of its 63-54 victory, as it...
