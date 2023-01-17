Playing in their third straight overtime (OT) game, the Alleghany Mountaineers (6-7, 0-5) lost for the third straight time in OT following a heartbreaking 75-72 loss to the Carroll County Cavaliers (10-3, 2-2) on Thursday at Mountaineer Arena. Trailing by two points with just over seven seconds remaining, Bryce Smoot drew a foul and with the Cavaliers in the bonus, Smoot would knock down both free throws to send the game into OT. In OT, the Cavaliers went on a 10-4 scoring run and built a 70-64 lead behind Elijah Cox who scored 10 points in the extra period. With under 30 seconds left, Anthony Webb knocked...

CARROLL COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO