Read full article on original website
Related
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Stock up on KN95 masks for just 60 cents each right now at Amazon
Get a 25-pack of protective masks for $15 to keep germs at bay.
Apple reportedly has a major iPad Pro redesign coming in 2024
Apple shouldn’t release any significant iPad product refreshes this year, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman said in a recent newsletter. But Apple is working on a “major iPad Pro revamp” for 2024, which could include an extensive redesign and an OLED display. Apple updated the iPad Pro line...
Never lose luggage again with this discounted Tile Bluetooth tracker from Amazon
Save 20% on select Tile products to keep track of your most important belongings on the go.
The Moto G Stylus 5G smartphone is at its lowest price ever on Amazon today
Motorola's fan-favorite smartphone is a whopping 50% off with this deal.
Inside Walmart’s anti-theft camera systems at self-checkout that pushed employees past their breaking point
THE self-checkout systems at Walmart are equipped with cameras that are reportedly designed to prevent theft, but some employees have said they've had enough of the feature. Back in 2017, Walmart notably formed a partnership with the Irish AI company Everseen, dispersing new technology to its kiosks throughout the United States.
msn.com
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
Amazon Goes Aggressive In India, Starts Amazon Air For Shipping
Amazon.com Inc AMZN began air shipment services in India, despite the pandemic recovery-driven global online sales softening. Amazon looks to tap its cargo capacity in its partner Quikjet Cargo Airlines Pvt operated Boeing Co BA 737-800 aircraft to start shipping in Hyderabad, Bangalore, New Delhi, and Mumbai, Bloomberg reports citing VP Akhil Saxena.
Barely open a year, Disney's $5,000 Star Wars hotel forced to slash prices
The hotel only has 100 rooms but has consistently struggled to sell out.
Amazon slashed the price on their new 65-inch Fire TV by $250
The new 4K TV is at its lowest price in over 30 days.
This no-nonsense Snow Joe electric snow blower is over $100 off at Walmart
Get the Snow Joe 48-Volt iON+ Cordless Snow Blower Kit for under $200 today.
Benzinga
Elon Musk's Twitter Blue Subscriber Base Growth 'Hasn't Even Doubled' Month After Relaunch
Elon Musk‘s highly-ambitious and controversial Twitter Blue subscription model is not attracting as many users as he’d have liked, according to a report by a software developer. What Happened: Travis Brown, a software developer in Berlin, stated that the Twitter Blue subscriber count “hasn’t even doubled” a month...
One of our favorite Dyson upright vacuums is currently 50% off at Walmart
The bottom line? At this price, the Slim Ball Animal is a no-brainer if you're in the market for a vacuum.
The priciest thing sold at Twitter’s San Francisco HQ auction cost $100,000
A last-minute bidding war drove the price up to a six-figure sum.
Avoid price-gouging and get a Stanley tumbler for 20% off at Amazon
For less than a Benjamin, this Amazon deal is for you.
Roll into your next trip with a $31 Rockland rolling duffel
A trusty duffel is an ideal option for travelers who need to pack more than what a carry-on allows.
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0