Sarasota woman tries to burn down home with housemates still inside

SARASOTA, Fla. — For weeks, Andrea Allen threatened everyone who shared her residence that she was going to burn the whole place down.

“You think I’m playing?” She terrorized her housemates with a gas can in one hand and a blue lighter in the other.

The Sarasota County Fire Department arrived just past eight-thirty in the morning to extinguish the flames and help provide aid to two women who suffered burns, Allen included. The rest of the presently-homeless tenants, now in the company of Sarasota Police, included two more women and a pair of one-year-old twins.

All are fortunate to be alive.

Just hours earlier, Allen became heated with one of the housemates. Then, according to the arrest report, things began to escalate when Allen accused the mother of the twins of a romantic relationship with Allen’s significant other.

The frustration boiled over. Nearing midnight, Allen informed all who could hear that she was heading to Miami for New Year’s Eve.

With the tension temporarily over, some of the women returned to sleep. However, the one mother stayed up and exchanged laughter with another roommate over the chaos they were just a part of.

However, right outside their open window, unbeknownst to them, Allen was waiting. Listening to everything that was being said about her.

Eventually, she couldn’t take anymore.

Allen burst into the kitchen, surprising the other women with an occasional fisticuff. When the mother tried to grab one of her babies and take her into a bedroom, Allen gave chase and hurled a cell phone at her.

As the clock passed two in the morning, the rest of the household began to describe Allen’s erratic behavior. She would apologize before jumping back into menacing comments about setting the whole house on fire.

Hours passed, and things ceased to calm down. Finally, an ultimatum was reached. The mother and her two twins would leave in the morning.

Apparently, that wasn’t good enough for Allen. “I’ll show you what I’ll do,” she mysteriously exclaimed.

As those words lingered in the air, Allen ventured outside to the back of the home. There, she retrieved a white plastic bag. Inside, a red gas can.

Allen had purchased the container roughly one month prior. The can was a prop she used when claiming she would ignite another person over a bicycle. Since then, it remained in that white bag until that December 31st morning.

It was pushing past seven-thirty in the morning when neighbors emerged from their homes and headed out to work. It became obvious something was afoot when Allen stormed from the backyard and right into the side door of the home.

“I’ll burn you mother f***ers up,” was her cry before the smoke appeared.

Armed with a loaded gas can and blue lighter, Allen stared at the woman who had been at the brunt of her aggression all night.

“You think I’m playing?” She questioned. “Get out!”

As others interjected and dragged Allen into a bedroom, the woman corralled her twins and fled for the driveway. Shortly after, she said she heard a noise. Then saw the smoke.

Andrea Allen emerged first. She jumped from a window and promptly began stripping her clothes that, now, were partly in flames. Allen made her way around the home, assisting her previous housemate’s bolt from their engulfed structure through the windows until rescue services could arrive.

Allen and one other woman were taken to a local medical center to be treated for burns.

During the Sarasota Police Department’s investigation, Allen was quickly determined to be the culprit. Her clothes were found under the window she jumped to escape and were covered with ignitable liquid.

For knowingly setting a fire with other people inside the structure, Allen now faces five counts of attempted murder.