Lake Geneva, WI

The At The Lake Guide to Lake Geneva’s Winterfest 2023

Lake Geneva’s 28th annual Winterfest will kick off Wednesday, February 1, in Flat Iron Park and the Driehaus Family Plaza at the Riviera, when 15 teams from around the country begin creating works of art from giant blocks of snow. As in years past, the U.S. National Snowsculpting Competition serves as the centerpiece of the five-day festival, which also includes bonfires on the beach, smaller ice sculpture displays, themed food and beverage options, and a children’s snow sculpture garden and snow zone. In addition, local businesses in the area host sales, specials and even an ice bar, snow painting and a tiki igloo!
LAKE GENEVA, WI
Travel Maven

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Wisconsin

While Wisconsin is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in West Allis along I-94 just outside of Milwaukee.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Unseasonably warm weather leaves anglers 'in the weeds'

MADISON, Wis. — The most popular winter sport throughout the U.S. is skiing and snowboarding but for many parts of Wisconsin it’s ice fishing. Steven and Rosa Owen are die hard anglers from the Madison area. Steven has been fishing for over 30 years in Wisconsin and he said this year has been different than most.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com

Snow covered roads Sunday morning

According to Illinois Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation, we’re starting the morning off with mostly covered roads in Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb in northern Illinois and Rock and Walworth Counties in southern Wisconsin this morning. The remainder of the area is seeing partially covered road conditions. There are slick and wet spots so drive with extra caution this morning.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
Q985

These 22 Bars Are The Friendliest in Northern Illinois

Tavern, lounge, and tap, if the bar you're hanging out at has one of those words in the name, chances are it's the friendly kind of place where everyone might know your name. It's where you go when taking your date to meet your friends, it's where you go when she breaks up with you. It's your joint for celebrating a child's birth and a fallen comrade's life. It's where you want to be to feel a sense of community—a comfortable place to be yourself and enjoy life, a good meal, and some delicious drinks.
ILLINOIS STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Demolition crew uncovers time capsule in Downtown Kenosha

Work on the future of Downtown Kenosha uncovered a surprising piece of its past this week. While working on the demolition of the old Civic Center, site at 812 56th St., members of the Macemon & Sons Inc. of Racine demolition team found something odd in one of the walls.
KENOSHA, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Racine's Famous Wells Brothers Pizza

Admittedly, I have not spent much time in Racine over the years. But I have heard about Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant from people who worked in the area and a couple Midwest food accounts on Instagram. Not to mention, it’s been listed on some “best pizza” lists and has been open since 1921, making it a notable southeastern Wisconsin establishment. So, I decided to take an afternoon to check out the pizza at 2148 Mead Street after popping into the nearby Racine Art Museum for an exhibit I’ve been meaning to see.
RACINE, WI
WGN News

Firefighters battle 5th alarm fire in Wadsworth

WADSWORTH, Ill. — Firefighters are battling a fifth-alarm fire Sunday morning at a house in Wadsworth. The Gurnee Fire Department was called to the fire around 10:25 a.m. in the 36700 block of Kimberwick Lane. Because there are no fire hydrants in the area, the fire department said they had to use the Mutual Aid […]
WADSWORTH, IL
WISN

13th St. and W. College Ave. reopens: Oak Creek Police

OAK CREEK, Wis. — UPDATE. Oak Creek police updated the "active threat situation" Polic say "The area of 13th St and W College is now open again" This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
OAK CREEK, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

2 Bedroom Home in Racine

*PRESALE EVENT* Luxury Lakefront Living at its finest. Amenity-rich, resort-style TOWNHOMES, located on the shore of Lake Michigan. Enjoy gorgeous views of the Lake and Downtown Milwaukee skyline, nature, and modern amenities, all bundled up for your enjoyment & nestled conveniently between Milwaukee & Chicago. This premier to-be-built development will host 142 truly exquisite condos, featuring high end finishes, elevated ceilings, expansive windows, spacious patios, balconies, & open concepts. Amenities include a four-seasons pool, rec courts, walking trails, yoga & fitness studios, indoor & outdoor community spaces, and a dog park. Units have dedicated underground parking. Reserve your new home today! Unit/Project renderings & virtual tours are virtually staged and are subject to change.
RACINE, WI
Q985

Take A Trip On This Taco Trail In Rockford, Illinois

The Rockford area is heavily saturated with excellent spots to get a taco. I've put in the legwork and tested a lot if not all of them. Here's a trail of 6 taco spots in the Rockford area that have produced some great dining experiences. How many have you tried?
ROCKFORD, IL
