Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
atthelakemagazine.com
The At The Lake Guide to Lake Geneva’s Winterfest 2023
Lake Geneva’s 28th annual Winterfest will kick off Wednesday, February 1, in Flat Iron Park and the Driehaus Family Plaza at the Riviera, when 15 teams from around the country begin creating works of art from giant blocks of snow. As in years past, the U.S. National Snowsculpting Competition serves as the centerpiece of the five-day festival, which also includes bonfires on the beach, smaller ice sculpture displays, themed food and beverage options, and a children’s snow sculpture garden and snow zone. In addition, local businesses in the area host sales, specials and even an ice bar, snow painting and a tiki igloo!
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Wisconsin
While Wisconsin is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in West Allis along I-94 just outside of Milwaukee.
spectrumnews1.com
Unseasonably warm weather leaves anglers 'in the weeds'
MADISON, Wis. — The most popular winter sport throughout the U.S. is skiing and snowboarding but for many parts of Wisconsin it’s ice fishing. Steven and Rosa Owen are die hard anglers from the Madison area. Steven has been fishing for over 30 years in Wisconsin and he said this year has been different than most.
MyStateline.com
Snow covered roads Sunday morning
According to Illinois Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation, we’re starting the morning off with mostly covered roads in Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb in northern Illinois and Rock and Walworth Counties in southern Wisconsin this morning. The remainder of the area is seeing partially covered road conditions. There are slick and wet spots so drive with extra caution this morning.
These 22 Bars Are The Friendliest in Northern Illinois
Tavern, lounge, and tap, if the bar you're hanging out at has one of those words in the name, chances are it's the friendly kind of place where everyone might know your name. It's where you go when taking your date to meet your friends, it's where you go when she breaks up with you. It's your joint for celebrating a child's birth and a fallen comrade's life. It's where you want to be to feel a sense of community—a comfortable place to be yourself and enjoy life, a good meal, and some delicious drinks.
‘Best Waitress Ever’ Gets $100 Tip at Delicious Illinois Restaurant
Have you ever been waited on by the 'best waitress ever?' Maybe, if you've stopped by Baker Street Burgers in Rockford. There are days that scrolling through social media is a big waste of time. But there are other times that scrolling through your Facebook or Instagram feed ends up brining a huge smile to your face.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Demolition crew uncovers time capsule in Downtown Kenosha
Work on the future of Downtown Kenosha uncovered a surprising piece of its past this week. While working on the demolition of the old Civic Center, site at 812 56th St., members of the Macemon & Sons Inc. of Racine demolition team found something odd in one of the walls.
Preserving hot rod culture at the Speed Shop in Kenosha
A Kenosha man's collection of vintage cars and hot rods is enough to make even the none 'car people' jealous.
shepherdexpress.com
Racine's Famous Wells Brothers Pizza
Admittedly, I have not spent much time in Racine over the years. But I have heard about Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant from people who worked in the area and a couple Midwest food accounts on Instagram. Not to mention, it’s been listed on some “best pizza” lists and has been open since 1921, making it a notable southeastern Wisconsin establishment. So, I decided to take an afternoon to check out the pizza at 2148 Mead Street after popping into the nearby Racine Art Museum for an exhibit I’ve been meaning to see.
How Long Below Freezing Temps Stick Around to Torture Illinois?
If it seems like we have not had sunshine or anything close to mild temperatures for a while, you would be right. And it doesn't look like we have anything resembling a warm-up in the near future. According to the current forecast from the Weather Channel, it will drop below...
Regal Cinemas closing 39 more movie theaters, including in Chicago suburbs | See list
The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.
Firefighters battle 5th alarm fire in Wadsworth
WADSWORTH, Ill. — Firefighters are battling a fifth-alarm fire Sunday morning at a house in Wadsworth. The Gurnee Fire Department was called to the fire around 10:25 a.m. in the 36700 block of Kimberwick Lane. Because there are no fire hydrants in the area, the fire department said they had to use the Mutual Aid […]
Fire breaks out at townhome in Crystal Lake, causing $30,000 in damage
CRYSTAL LAKE, Illinois - A fire damaged a townhome in Crystal Lake on Saturday. The fire in the home at 1264 Walnut Glen Drive started at 3:57 p.m. The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department said the first fire unit on scene arrived within 3 minutes. The occupants were at home...
Illinois Town Named One Of The ‘Most Beautiful’ In America
World Atlas recently released their list of the 15 most beautiful towns in America.
WISN
13th St. and W. College Ave. reopens: Oak Creek Police
OAK CREEK, Wis. — UPDATE. Oak Creek police updated the "active threat situation" Polic say "The area of 13th St and W College is now open again" This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
2 Bedroom Home in Racine
*PRESALE EVENT* Luxury Lakefront Living at its finest. Amenity-rich, resort-style TOWNHOMES, located on the shore of Lake Michigan. Enjoy gorgeous views of the Lake and Downtown Milwaukee skyline, nature, and modern amenities, all bundled up for your enjoyment & nestled conveniently between Milwaukee & Chicago. This premier to-be-built development will host 142 truly exquisite condos, featuring high end finishes, elevated ceilings, expansive windows, spacious patios, balconies, & open concepts. Amenities include a four-seasons pool, rec courts, walking trails, yoga & fitness studios, indoor & outdoor community spaces, and a dog park. Units have dedicated underground parking. Reserve your new home today! Unit/Project renderings & virtual tours are virtually staged and are subject to change.
Café la Cave to close, catching bride-to-be by surprise
Café la Cave in Des Plaines has been a popular destination for 46 years.
Take A Trip On This Taco Trail In Rockford, Illinois
The Rockford area is heavily saturated with excellent spots to get a taco. I've put in the legwork and tested a lot if not all of them. Here's a trail of 6 taco spots in the Rockford area that have produced some great dining experiences. How many have you tried?
Q985
Rockford, IL
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3