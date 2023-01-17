ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pink Floyd Army Dunks on Fake Fans Triggered By ‘Woke’ Rainbow Logo

The rainbow flag, created by artist Gilbert Baker, was first flown as a symbol of queer liberation at a San Francisco parade in 1978. Pink Floyd released their eighth studio album, The Dark Side of the Moon, five years before, in 1973 — with cover art depicting light refracted through a prism to produce a rainbow. The late designer Storm Thorgerson intended it as a tribute to the band’s famous light shows.
