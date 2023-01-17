ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Man found dead at Dayton drive-thru identified

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s8a39_0kHjL2AB00

DAYTON — The man found dead at a Dayton drive-thru over the weekend has been identified.

Marc Giles-Sims, 34, of Dayton, was identified as the person found near the Fortune Drive Thru, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Dayton Police responded to the 3500 block of West Third Street around 9:10 a.m. Saturday on reports of a possible deceased person, according to initial emergency scanner traffic.

Dayton Police Sergeant Creigee Coleman said a driver saw the male and called police.

In a 911 call obtained through a public records request, the caller said he was a rideshare driver and had just dropped someone off when he found the body.

“I see a bullet casing and bullet injury in the back,” the caller told dispatchers.

Officers arrived on scene and found Sims, who appeared to have been shot. Coleman told News Center 7 that they’re still working to find out when the shooting had happened.

The incident remains under investigation.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Butler Township police respond to arrest video

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Butler Township Police Department responded after a video surfaced of an incident involving two of the department’s officers. According to the Butler Township Police Department, a bystander recorded video of an incident on January 16 where officers allegedly used force to arrest an individual. This incident is now under investigation […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘I’m scared for our citizens;’ Dayton police, commissioners discuss ways to crack down on hooning

DAYTON — Dayton City Commissioners are weighing in and working with police to develop new options to crack down on dangerous driving and hooning. Overnight on Sunday, dozens of cars could be seen blocking the area of East Third and South Jefferson Streets while some did donuts in the intersection. Everyone working, living or playing downtown could hear and see the street takeover.
DAYTON, OH
wnewsj.com

WPD seeking details on suspicious person

WILMINGTON — Authorities are looking for details about a suspicious person who allegedly took a photo of a child as she was getting off a school bus Tuesday afternoon. On Wednesday morning, the Wilmington Police Department (WPD) took a report from a mother who lives in the Country Oaks subdivision about the incident, according to a Facebook post from the WPD.
WILMINGTON, OH
WDTN

Ohio man accused of holding two women in basement indicted

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio man accused of kidnapping two women and imprisoning them in a basement has now been indicted on several charges. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Charles Womack Jr. of Zanesfield was at the home of a woman he was dating casually, when he and a second woman, […]
ZANESFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton police provide new details on weekend shootings, stabbing

DAYTON — Dayton police provided new details Tuesday on multiple crimes that happened over the weekend. According to Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns, there were six incidents involving eight victims, including one fatal shooting and one fatal stabbing. East Fifth Street Shooting. Police are investigating a shooting that happened...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Xenia police searching for 16-year-old shooting suspect

XENIA — Xenia Police say they’re looking for a teenage boy accused of shooting at least two people on Monday. Police responded to the 400 block of E. Second Street around 3:10 p.m. on reports of a shooting. When they arrived on scene, they located a 21-year-old man and 17-year-old girl who had been shot.
XENIA, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

String of related armed robberies reported off-campus

The Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) is investigating a series of related armed robberies that occurred on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. The department does not disclose how many incidents have occurred within the past two days, however, on at least four separate occasions, the victim was threatened with or confronted with a weapon.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Dayton authorities address reckless driving

Hooning is another term for dangerous street shows that include reckless activities such as street racing, performing doughnuts, burnouts, squealing tires and engine revving as well as allowing passengers to ride partially or fully outside of the motor vehicle.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
108K+
Followers
152K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy