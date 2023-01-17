Man found dead at Dayton drive-thru identified

DAYTON — The man found dead at a Dayton drive-thru over the weekend has been identified.

Marc Giles-Sims, 34, of Dayton, was identified as the person found near the Fortune Drive Thru, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Dayton Police responded to the 3500 block of West Third Street around 9:10 a.m. Saturday on reports of a possible deceased person, according to initial emergency scanner traffic.

Dayton Police Sergeant Creigee Coleman said a driver saw the male and called police.

In a 911 call obtained through a public records request, the caller said he was a rideshare driver and had just dropped someone off when he found the body.

“I see a bullet casing and bullet injury in the back,” the caller told dispatchers.

Officers arrived on scene and found Sims, who appeared to have been shot. Coleman told News Center 7 that they’re still working to find out when the shooting had happened.

The incident remains under investigation.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

