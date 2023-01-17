ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, MN

KAAL-TV

Third suspect in Austin murder sentenced to more than 3 years in prison

(ABC 6 News) – The third suspect charged in connection with the death of Austin resident William Hall has been sentenced to more than 3 years in prison. 19-year-old Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva was sentenced in Mower County District court to 41 months in a St. Cloud Correctional Facility. He is credited with 449 days of time served.
AUSTIN, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester man pleads guilty to May 2022 stabbing

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man charged with stabbing another man in May 2022 has entered a guilty plea. 20-year-old Mazem Caden Gisi amended his plea to guilty Thursday to second-degree assault. A charge of second-degree attempted murder and another count of second-degree assault were dismissed. According to...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Man arrested on warrant; drug charges added

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested on a warrant at Walmart North Monday, Jan. 16, according to Rochester police. Dylan Olson, 30, allegedly had 239 M30 pills, likely containing fentanyl, on his person as he was taken to the Adult Detention Center. Rochester police recommended an...
ROCHESTER, MN
winonaradio.com

Burglary Occurs at Winona Business

(KWNO)- Yesterday, at 9:36 a.m. the Winona Police Department received a burglary call from the 1050 block of West 5th street. Officers responded to a business on that block and learned that someone broke a window, entered the business and stole a printer. The culprit is unknown and there are...
WEAU-TV 13

Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of La Crosse County Jail inmate

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are investigating the death of a La Crosse County Jail inmate. According to a media release from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 19, 2023 around 2:35 a.m. Jail Staff found a 28-year-old man unresponsive in his cell in the La Crosse County Jail. Staff attempted life-saving efforts and were assisted by the La Crosse Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance personnel, however, efforts were not successful.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
KAAL-TV

Police report burglary at S Broadway Burger King

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police reported a $1,000 burglary at the Burger King on South Broadway last week. According to RPD, staff closed the restaurant at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday and called police to report the burglary at about 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13. Rochester police said sometime...
ROCHESTER, MN
winonaradio.com

18-Year-Old Found Dead in Alley in Utica

(KWNO)- On January 15th, around 9:00 p.m. Winona County Deputies were called to assist a death in Utica, after Utica officials found an 18-year-old male dead in an Alley. Winona County Sherriff’s department says that the male was lying face down in the alley when found and was dead on the scene.
UTICA, MN
winonaradio.com

Vehicle and School Bus Collide Head-On, Leaving One Hospitalized

(KWNO)- Early this morning at 6:08 a.m. the Winona County Sherriff’s Office responded to a head on collision accident involving a school bus and car on County Rd. 20, just past the Stockton trailer court. According to Winona County Officials, the car was traveling southbound on County Rd. 20....
WINONA COUNTY, MN
WISN

La Crosse teen a crochet prodigy

A Wisconsin teen was featured on "Good Morning America" on Wednesday. Jonah Larson is a crochet prodigy. The La Crosse 15-year-old has been crocheting clothing and crafts for 10 years. He features his work on a YouTube channel where he teaches others about getting into the craft. He's also raised...
LA CROSSE, WI
KAAL-TV

A look at snow totals

Snow totals largely came back in the 5-9″ range across our area. But there were some in Cerro Gordo County and around that did pop up towards as much as 11″. North Iowa took the cake this time. The Minnesota side of the border had respectable marks too. Here’s a look at totals.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
x1071.com

Winter Storm Watch Called Off

A winter storm watch for tonight for four area counties has been called off, though a winter weather advisory is in place for all the counties in the area. The National Weather Service on Tuesday was calling for a winter storm watch starting tonight for a large area that included Clayton County, Iowa, and Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. Those counties now no longer will be under a watch, as the predicted worst part of the coming storm has shifted northward. The National Weather Service is now predicting mixed precipitation.
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
KROC News

Forecast Updated for Major Winter Storm Targeting SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has updated its forecast for the major winter storm set to arrive in southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening. The snowfall is expected to start Wednesday night and leave the area Thursday afternoon. Officials say the storm could make travel dangerous overnight and difficult during Thursday's morning commute.
MINNESOTA STATE

