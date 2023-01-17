Florida Missing Child Alert: 16-Year-Old Makhyra Fleurinord

SOURCE: FDLE

A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Makhyra Fleurinord, a black female, 16 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the area of the 1800 block of North West 31st Avenue in Lauderhill, Florida, and was last seen wearing a brown shirt. Makhyra has a scar on her left eye.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, please contact the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or 911.

