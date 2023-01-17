Read full article on original website
What is Primal Reversion in Pokémon GO?
Pokémon GO players with Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn tickets will be able to use Primal Reversion on Groudon and Kyogre caught during Primal Raids.
When Does Pokémon GO Lunar New Year 2023 End?
Pokémon GO players will put their luck to the test with the Lunar New Year event coming on Jan. 19. Over the course of the event, players will be seeing several Pokémon that have otherwise been rare and hard to encounter be featured.
How to Get Gholdengo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
To get a Gholdengo, players will have to find 999 Gimmighoul Coins in Paldea and level up their Gimmighoul in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Pokémon GO January 2023 Community Day Revealed
On Jan. 21, Pokémon GO will feature Larvitar for its Community Day Classic event.
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Greninja 7-Star Tera Raid Battle: Start Date, End Date, How to Play
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players will be able to catch a Poison-type terastallized Greninja starting on Jan. 27 until Jan. 29, and once more in Feburary.
Fortnite Family Guy Skin in Development According to Leaks
Leakers have identified a possibly Family Guy skin in the works for Fortnite, codenamed "FrenchFry." It's been a while since we've seen a truly bizarre skin appear in Fortnite. While Chapter 4 Season 1 has already set up Witcher protagonist Geralt of Rivia to enter the battle royale, his inclusion isn't too far-fetched. Particularly since Fortnite has a line of iconic video game hero skins, which has included the lieks of Horizon's Aloy, Halo's Master Chief, and God of War's Kratos to name a few.
When Does Jailbreak Happen in Warzone 2?
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 grants players a second chance at victory with its randomized Jailbreak feature. Although Warzone 2 introduced a new map, loadout system, and Gulag, the popular BR game can still enforce a Jailbreak to redeploy dead players into Al Mazrah. When a Jailbreak occurs, all downed players are brought back into the match without winning a Gulag, as long as they are actively spectating. The lucky players get to return to their squad for free.
How to Use the Falcon Scout in Fortnite
Fortnite's new Falcon Scout item can retrieve loot, track enemy players, and scout nearby locations while players remain in a safe location.
How Many People Play League of Legends January 2023?
League of Legends has been around since 2009, and the game is still able to generate more than 150 million players monthly. In January 2023, the player base is over 151 million.
Warzone 2 Mini Royale Explained
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 features a Mini Royale mode for players looking for a quicker, more action-packed battle royale. The release of Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded brought players a condensed BR experience with the Mini Royale mode. For the players who dislike the size of Al Mazrah and want to spend less time in a single match, Mini Royale is the perfect mode to explore.
League of Legends Season 2023 Ranked Split 1 Rewards
League of Legends Season 2023 Ranked Split 1 rewards are now live as players begin to work toward a revamped reward system. League of Legends Season 2023 kicked off Jan. 11 with players excited to begin a new climb up the Solo/Duo and Flex ladders. League of Legends Ranked Seasons are broken up into splits, similarly to the professional scene. In the past, players would earn rewards like Summoner Icons and Permanent Champion Unlocks. Riot Games revamped the reward system for Season 2023 which should keep fans engaged with ladders throughout the year.
Fortnite Rift Warden Stellan Outfit: Cost, How to Get
Fortnite players can buy the new Rift Warden Stellan Outfit in the Item Shop for 1,200 V-Bucks.
Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus Leaderboard
Overwatch 2's Battle for Olympus event is ongoing, and by the end of the week, players will have found out which hero is the godliest of them all. As part of the event, Blizzard introduced a leaderboard that tallies the scores made by individual heroes in the new, limited-time deathmatch mode. At the end of the event, the hero that tops the leaderboard will be immortalized with a marble statue in their honor, to be seen by players on the Ilios Ruins map. Players also have the opportunity to complete a new battle pass and challenges to earn new cosmetics.
League of Legends Prime Gaming January 2023 Rewards: How to Claim
League of Legends players can now receive numerous bonuses each month if they link their Amazon Prime and Riot accounts. Starting Dec. 29, the partnership decided to upgrade the rewards that players can receive. Whereas players used to only receive skin shard tokens to be redeemed monthly, now the benefits have multiplied.
What is MIT in Overwatch 2?
MIT stands for mitigated damage. MIT applies to all damage blocked by a hero and any abilities that help reduce the damage taken. MIT replaced the previous statistic called damage blocked.
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How to quickly build Pokémon for seven-star raids
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet host difficult seven-star raids every month, which so far have featured some fan-favorite starter Pokémon from other games. These Pokémon all come at level 100, so they are very difficult to take down. The same Pokémon that can bring down a Dragon-type Charizard, will flounder against a Poison-type Greninja, so you usually have to create a bespoke ‘mon for each raid. This is not the easiest task, but the process can be sped up with a few helpful hints.
League of Legends Patch 13.2 Release Date
The new season of League of Legends started a little over a week ago, which included a revamped ranked mode and numerous changes to champions. Although Riot Games altered the meta a little bit with the first patch of Season 13, players are still experiencing a lack of champion diversity. Tanks are still relevant in the meta, but the new adjustment to Jax has made him one of the most prominent picks in the top lane and opened the meta to some bruisers.
Overwatch 2 Applying Update Stuck: How to Fix
Overwatch 2 is constantly receiving updates, including new balance changes, new events and other new seasonal content. Sometimes, however, players are confronted with an error that prevents them from accessing the new content. While this may be frustrating, fixes do exist. If you are stuck on Overwatch 2's "Applying Update"...
Lost Ark Witcher Event Start Date
Lost Ark is gearing up for its Wild Witcher crossover event. Here's when the festivities are set to begin.
Returnal PC Release Date
PS5 exclusive game Returnal is coming to PC on February 15. It will be available on the Epic Games Store and Steam.
