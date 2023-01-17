Read full article on original website
Related
Raven Software Drops Small Warzone 2 Update Jan. 20
Players are anxiously awaiting the roll out of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 season 2, which recently received a delay to Feb. 15. In the meantime, Raven Software has rolled out a small patch to tackle some of the persisting bugs in the battle royale. Lately, players have been...
How to Improve Overwatch 2 FPS and Performance
Overwatch 2 is a fast paced first-person shooter that requires decent computer performance to play at a high level. In order to run Overwatch 2 properly, Blizzard has a list of system requirements that tell players the minimum specifications to run the game. It is suggested to ensure that your...
How to Unlock Miss Fortune Item in League of Legends
There are numerous new rewards that players can acquire in League of Legends, especially with the recent Lunar Revel event. These rewards involve new skins and chromas, in-game emotes, and even profile icons. In addition to the Lunar Revel event, League of Legends has also begun season 13 and made...
Overwatch 2 Applying Update Stuck: How to Fix
Overwatch 2 is constantly receiving updates, including new balance changes, new events and other new seasonal content. Sometimes, however, players are confronted with an error that prevents them from accessing the new content. While this may be frustrating, fixes do exist. If you are stuck on Overwatch 2's "Applying Update"...
Overwatch 2 Dev Confirms Current Ranked System is Here to Stay
Overwatch 2 was released a few months ago, and the Ranked system has been altered from the original game. Similar to the Ranked systems in other games, Overwatch 2 has seven Ranked tiers that range from Bronze to Grandmaster. Additionally, there are five divisions within each tier that will help players keep track of their progress. An important thing to note is that a player's rank from the original Overwatch will carry over into the sequel.
Warzone 2 Player Count Dropping "At a Higher Rate Than Expected"
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 player count is dropping at a concerning rate. Just two months ago, fans were rushing to play the launch of Warzone 2. Players had high expectations for the revamped battle royale after the success of Verdansk and the original Warzone. Unfortunately, many quickly began seeing flaws in the new game, and as time passes, the issues are only getting worse.
When Does Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Launch in the US?
Fans of Call of Duty: Warzone are still waiting for the Battle Royale to drop on mobile devices in the United States. With the recent delay of Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, it is no surprise Warzone Mobile has also yet to be released. In September, Activision confirmed Warzone Mobile's release in 2023. Just a few days after Warzone 2 dropped in November, Warzone Mobile announced its availability for preorder.
No PUBG Xbox Event Mode This Week as PUBG Corp Continues Vikendi Work
There will be no PUBG Xbox event mode this week, PUBG Corp confirmed. The developer will continue to focus on preparing Vikendi for Xbox release.
How Do You Get a Nuke in Warzone 2?
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 introduced the Tactical Nuke killstreak to the Battle Royale. Along with a new map, gulag, and looting system, Warzone 2 brings players a new opportunity unavailable in the original Warzone: dropping a game-ending bomb. Here's a breakdown on how to earn a nuke. How to...
How to Watch Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct: Platforms, Times Revealed
There is a game reveal event called Developer_Direct that's presented by Xbox and Bethesda. The event will showcase games and updates on Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. ET. Tune into Xbox and Bethesda's YouTube and Twitch channels to watch the event.
Rebirth Island Coming to Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Say Leaks
A new rumor claims that Rebirth Island will be added to Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.
Warzone 2 Playlist Update: Jan. 18
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has a new Playlist for the week of Jan. 18. Here's what fans can expect from the update. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 both receive regular updates that typically introduce or bring back modes for players to explore. With player count rapidly decreasing for Warzone 2, Playlist updates are a great opportunity to entice players to return to the Battle Royale.
New Apex Legends Update Pushes Out Olympus From Rotation
Yesterday, Respawn rolled out an update in Apex Legends that removed the Olympus from the current map rotation. It's been a rough few weeks for Apex fans lately, after battling against numerous issues from bugs to server connection drops. Players have been reporting all sorts of issues that meant that many couldn't even hop into a game, such as an "Engine Error - UI Images Ran Out of Room" pop-up.
How to Play Hogwarts Legacy Early
Players who pre-order the Deluxe or Collectors editions of Hogwarts Legacy will be able to play the game early.
League of Legends Lunar Revel 2023 Event Rewards
Alongside the start of the new League of Legends season, Riot Games released the first event of the new year called Lunar Revel 2023. There are all types of rewards available throughout the event, and there is a pass available to purchase that grants you event tokens and numerous items in the shop.
How Many People Play League of Legends January 2023?
League of Legends has been around since 2009, and the game is still able to generate more than 150 million players monthly. In January 2023, the player base is over 151 million.
Fortnite Rift Warden Stellan Outfit: Cost, How to Get
Fortnite players can buy the new Rift Warden Stellan Outfit in the Item Shop for 1,200 V-Bucks.
League of Legends Prime Gaming January 2023 Rewards: How to Claim
League of Legends players can now receive numerous bonuses each month if they link their Amazon Prime and Riot accounts. Starting Dec. 29, the partnership decided to upgrade the rewards that players can receive. Whereas players used to only receive skin shard tokens to be redeemed monthly, now the benefits have multiplied.
Apex Legends Players Call Celestial Sunrise Event "Shameless"
It seems Apex Legends players aren't too impressed with the game's upcoming Celestial Sunrise Collection Event, calling the final reward "shameless."
Will Octopath Traveler 2 Release on Xbox?
Fantasy RPG Octopath Traveler 2 releases next month, but won't be available on Xbox despite the first game's release on the console.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0