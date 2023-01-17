ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch the Pac-12 football schedule release for 2023

By James Parks
 5 days ago

We're one step closer to seeing the full 2023 college football schedule as the Pac-12 will be the latest conference to announce its full slate of games.

The conference will present a one-hour special on the Pac-12 Network on Wednesday, January 18 at 10 a.m. Pacific time and 1 p.m. Eastern time.

Pac-12 football teams will play a nine-game conference schedule in the 2023 season and, judging by all the quarterback talent returning next fall, the league could be in position to return to College Football Playoff contention.

What do we know about the schedule so far?

According to football insider John Canzano, the Pac-12 will open its conference schedule with Colorado and first-year head coach Deion Sanders taking on Oregon on Sat., Sept. 23.

Oregon and Oregon State will renew the annual Civil War game on Fri., Nov. 24, and Oregon will host USC on Sat., Nov. 11, according to Canzano.

First up appears to be USC, which will kick off the 2023 football schedule against San Jose State in the Week 0 game on Sat., Aug. 26.

Washington and Oregon, two teams set to open the season in the AP top 25 rankings, are slated to meet on the field on Oct. 14.

There was speculation that Colorado would open up in Week 0 against Arizona State after ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit said that Sanders told him the game was set, but now reports indicate that plan was thrown out.

