Unclaimed $125,000 Badger 5 lottery ticket expires Thursday

Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 5 days ago

MADISON — A Badger 5 jackpot-winning lotto ticket worth $125,000 will go unclaimed if the winner does not come forward by the Jan. 19 expiration date. The winning ticket from the July 23 drawing was purchased at Olsen's Piggly Wiggly, 6111 W. Mequon Rd., Mequon. The winning numbers were 2-11-15-16-26.

This jackpot-winning ticket can be claimed at the Lottery offices in either Madison or Milwaukee. The winner should call ahead at 608-261-4916 to make an appointment so the Lottery can provide enough time to process the claim.

Badger 5 is a Wisconsin-only jackpot lotto game. Including this unclaimed win, 98 total Badger 5 jackpots were drawn in 2022 with the largest coming on June 29, when Speedway, 6265 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Cudahy sold a $322,000 winning ticket.

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a 2% incentive up to $100,000.

The odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot are 1 in 169,911. Badger 5 is drawn daily after 9 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in that day’s drawing.

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake.

