Read full article on original website
Related
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Athletic Club - La Liga
Real Madrid's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Athletic Club
Barcelona 1-0 Getafe: Player ratings as Catalans grind out narrow win
Player ratings from La Liga clasn between Barcelona and Getafe.
Barcelona vs Getafe - La Liga: TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
A look ahead to Barcelona's upcoming La Liga fixture as they host Getafe at the Camp Nou
Noni Madueke discusses his 'similarities' to Chelsea legend
Chelsea signing Noni Madueke picks his favourite former Blues player because of 'similarities' to his own game.
Cristiano Ronaldo fails to make impact on Al Nassr debut
Cristiano Ronaldo made his long-awaited Al Nassr debut on Sunday in a 1-0 win at home to Al-Ettifaq.
Why Trent Alexander-Arnold has been dropped for Liverpool vs Chelsea
Trent Alexander-Arnold will start on the bench for Liverpool's Premier League clash at home to Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.
Athletic Club 0-2 Real Madrid: Player ratings as Los Blancos win in Bilbao
Player ratings from the clash between Athletic Club and Real Madrid in La Liga.
Mikel Arteta reacts to suggestion Arsenal are Premier League title favourites
Mikel Arteta reflects on Arsenal's first half of the the 2022/23 season and the possibilty that the Gunners are now Premier League title favourites.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Man Utd - Premier League
Arsenal's predicted lineup to face Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.
Newcastle United predicted lineup vs Crystal Palace - Premier League
Newcastle United will attempt to continue their form as they travel to face Crystal Palace. Who is likely to start?
Leandro Trossard vs Mykhailo Mudryk: Did Arsenal or Chelsea get the better deal?
A look at how the signings of Leandro Trossard and Mykhaylo Mudryk compare and who, out of Arsenal and Chelsea, got the better deal
Calciopoli: The Juventus scandal in 2000s explained
Here's everything you need to know about one of football's biggest ever scandals.
How Mikel Arteta 'enchanted' Arsenal target Jakub Kiwior
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta left such a lasting impression on Poland defender Jakub Kiwior that he was 'enchanted' by the Spaniard.
David Moyes vs Frank Lampard: Will West Ham vs Everton loser get sacked?
A look at what is at stake for David Moyes and Frank Lampard ahead of West Ham's Premier League meeting with Everton
How Arsenal's win over Manchester United has affected the title race
A look at how Arsenal's win over Manchester United has affected the Premier League title race.
Arsenal open talks for La Liga starlet
Arsenal looking to seal deal for Real Valladolid's Ivan Fresneda.
Thiago Alcantara explains why he left Barcelona for Bayern Munich
Thiago Alcantara has opened up on the decision to leave Barcelona for Bayern Munich back in 2013.
Sporting Kansas City waive Spanish midfielder Uri Rosell
Sporting Kansas City have announced they've waived midfielder Uri Rosell, bringing his second spell at the club to an end. Rosell signed a two-year contract with SKC back in December 2021 and went on to make appearances across all competitions last season, taking his total number of games to the club to 77, scoring two goals and providing two assists.
Leandro Trossard's agent reveals how Arsenal beat Tottenham to January transfer
The agent of Leandro Trossard has suggested that the new Arsenal forward would have signed for Tottenham this month if they didn't dither in negotiations.
Transfer rumours: Kane open to Man Utd move; Liverpool eyeing Mount move
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Harry Kane, Mason Mount,
90min
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0