Sporting Kansas City waive Spanish midfielder Uri Rosell

Sporting Kansas City have announced they've waived midfielder Uri Rosell, bringing his second spell at the club to an end. Rosell signed a two-year contract with SKC back in December 2021 and went on to make appearances across all competitions last season, taking his total number of games to the club to 77, scoring two goals and providing two assists.
KANSAS STATE
