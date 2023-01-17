Dolly Parton Unveils Newest Baking Mixes: 'I Have A Real Treat For You!'

Photo: Getty Images

Dolly Parton made a sweet announcement on Tuesday morning (January 17)… The country music legend is expanding her Duncan Hines baking products to include cornbread, biscuits and brownie mixes.

“I have a real treat for you!” Parton said as she unveiled the new baking products on her social media channels. “Be one of the first to try my Duncan Hines brownie, cornbread and biscuit mixes. They’re gonna be available in stores real soon, but you can get all the new mixes — along with some other special items — in my baking kit while supplies last.”

Parton's social media followers gushed over her previously-released baking products and could hardly wait for the new releases. Among them was fellow singer Margo Price (who's "gonna bake the heck out of these 😍"), and many others.

Though Parton didn’t reveal a release date on her social media channels, Duncan Hines displays a “ Dolly Drop Clock ” on its website, announcing that the brand’s “newest Dolly Parton baking collection is coming soon.” As of publication time on Tuesday, the clock was just under 21 days and 22 hours (which seemingly indicates February 8). Duncan Hines’ limited-edition Dolly Parton baking collection includes Duncan Hines Dolly Parton's Caramel Turtle Brownie Mix, Duncan Hines Dolly Parton's Fabulously Fudgy Brownie Mix, Duncan Hines Dolly Parton's Buttermilk Biscuit Mix, Duncan Hines Dolly Parton's Sweet Cornbread & Muffin Mix and more.

Parton announced last January that she was teaming up with Duncan Hines to debut cake mixes, saying at that time: “I have always loved to cook and, growing up in the South, I especially love that authentic Mom and Pop kind of cooking. I am excited to launch my own line of cake mixes and frostings with Duncan Hines, bringing that sweet, Southern-style baking experience I enjoy to others .”

Parton’s Southern Style Coconut Cake Mix (which released along with a Southern Style Banana Flavored Cake Mix, plus frosting) won Best Cake Mix in PEOPLE’s Food Awards 2022. The awards recognized 65 of the best supermarket products of the year. See Parton’s latest announcement here :