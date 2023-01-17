ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camarillo, CA

Hikers found a missing man’s body, California cops say. Now there’s an arrest

By Don Sweeney
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

A 37-year-old man accused of killing a man whose body was found in the Santa Monica Mountains in October has been arrested, California sheriff’s officials say.

Hikers discovered the body of Jose Antonio Velasquez, 35, of Camarillo, months after he went missing July 30 under “suspicious circumstances,” McClatchy News previously reported.

The body was found Oct. 3 and identified Oct. 7. His death was later declared a homicide.

After an investigation, deputies arrested Rotherie Durell Foster, also of Camarillo, on Jan. 13 on a charge of murder in the case, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Detectives, aided by crime analysts, found evidence connecting Foster to the disappearance of Velasquez and his death, the release said.

Sheriff’s officials asked anyone with information to call Sgt. Albert Ramirez at 805-384-4761

The Santa Monica Mountains stretch from the Hollywood Hills near Los Angeles to Point Mugu in Ventura County.

The Sacramento Bee

