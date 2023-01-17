ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lonestar 99.5

A Winter Storm Will Impact Lubbock & The Panhandle

As was predicted last week, it's time to break out the gloves and puffy winter jackets. A winter storm is heading for Lubbock and the surrounding areas and conditions could start turning bad beginning Monday night with travel disruptions possible on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service as of...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

New Eat Local LBK Group Offering Huge Incentive to Dine At Small Eateries

A Lubbock Facebook group is taking off like wildfire, because the group creator just offered quite a nice prize to encourage Lubbock folks to eat local:. Hello Group! We have seen the posts lately from some of our local restaurants in regards to business being slow, one of them even having to close their brick and mortar store and go back to the food truck model. Its time we spring in to action and show them our love and support. I would like to try something. Between now and Monday, please patronize as many of our local restaurants as you can. If you eat at 3 or more, please send me pictures of your receipts with the date on them and you will be entered in to a drawing for a $100 gift card from myself at RE/MAX Lubbock. You can take pictures of the receipts and email them to me at kylerogers@remaxlubbock.com. Winner will be announced next Tuesday! Lets make it happen and #supportlubbocklocal.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Is Losing Another Local Restaurant, Go Enjoy It Before It Closes

Back in March, I told y'all about an awesome local Philly cheesesteak spot that was opening up a new location. Ricchezza's Philly Cheesesteaks is owned by Philadelphia natives and they offer an authentic taste of Philly right here in the Hub City. Ricchezza's cheesesteaks are made to order fresh off the grill with caramelized onions, sweet banana peppers and/or jalapeno peppers, and melted cheese.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Will A Winter Storm Bring Snow To Lubbock Next Week?

If you thought winter was somehow over and thought there was no way we would see winter weather again this season, it might be time to unpack those winter jackets. A cold front looks like it could come through the area on Tuesday morning and bring storms to much of the state.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

New Lubbock Food Truck Makes An Exciting And Unique Promise

I guess we caught this one before the official launch. You may or may not have heard me regale my morning show partner with tales of hot dogs. The hot dog funk that comes from my office can also be quite overwhelming. I stand in awe of the giant signature brand hot dogs available at United Supermarkets. I am all for large, quality wieners (don't bring any of those cheap 'red dogs' around me).
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Stay Lakeside In Lubbock At This Airbnb

Whether you are coming to Lubbock for business or pleasure, or maybe you already live in Lubbock and you need someplace for a staycation. You may want to enjoy a Lakeside Villa that comes complete with some great views of the Hub City. The "Lakeside Villa" is a private guest...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Why Did This Local Business Get Uninvited From a Lubbock College Campus?

After announcing their excitement and plans to open a second location of their coffee shop, things quickly went south for Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse. They announced that they will be opening a second location inside the new South Plains College downtown location. They were excited to have the opportunity to now only expand their brand, but to serve the Lubbock community in a new way.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock’s 5th & J Gallery Hosts Affordable & Unique Art Markets In January

Lubbock's Arts District has come a long way. It's no longer a ghost town save for First Friday Art Trail. In fact, you'd be surprised how often there is something going on, whether it's a market, an outdoor concert, and more. This consistency and dedication are what is going to make that area of Lubbock- and our adjacent Downtown- the destination areas they deserve to be.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Two Robbery Suspects are Currently Wanted by Lubbock Police

Two men are currently wanted by the Lubbock Police Department after robbing a local business. The Officers with the Lubbock Police Department were dispatched at 5:22 a.m. on January 5 to a business in the 5300 block of Englewood Avenue. It was reported that the business was robbed by two males wearing all black clothing and face masks.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

