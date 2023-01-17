Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A Winter Storm Will Impact Lubbock & The Panhandle
As was predicted last week, it's time to break out the gloves and puffy winter jackets. A winter storm is heading for Lubbock and the surrounding areas and conditions could start turning bad beginning Monday night with travel disruptions possible on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service as of...
Seminole’s 509 Drink Shop Sets Lubbock Grand Opening
Back in September 2022, I told y'all about a new drink spot coming to the Lubbock area. If you've been out to Seminole or know people from the area, you probably already know about this popular place. It's known for "the best drinks in Seminole." It's called The 509 Drink...
If You Love Flavorful & Taseful Food, Try This Lubbock Food Truck
Make way Lubbock, a new food truck that we have all been waiting for is finally opening up. Carlitos’ Way Foods is no stranger to Lubbock. When the owner, Carlos Tarrats, moved here he wanted to share his culture with the community. Plus, it has been his dream since he was 12 years old to own a restaurant.
Which Lubbock Country Band Is Stopping Home While on Their Tour?
A band originally from the Hub City is making a stop home during their North American tour. Many people know Lubbock for it's dust storms, tumbleweeds, and of course music with a few musicians ventured out of Lubbock and into the world making a name for themselves. The country band...
New Eat Local LBK Group Offering Huge Incentive to Dine At Small Eateries
A Lubbock Facebook group is taking off like wildfire, because the group creator just offered quite a nice prize to encourage Lubbock folks to eat local:. Hello Group! We have seen the posts lately from some of our local restaurants in regards to business being slow, one of them even having to close their brick and mortar store and go back to the food truck model. Its time we spring in to action and show them our love and support. I would like to try something. Between now and Monday, please patronize as many of our local restaurants as you can. If you eat at 3 or more, please send me pictures of your receipts with the date on them and you will be entered in to a drawing for a $100 gift card from myself at RE/MAX Lubbock. You can take pictures of the receipts and email them to me at kylerogers@remaxlubbock.com. Winner will be announced next Tuesday! Lets make it happen and #supportlubbocklocal.
Lubbock Is Losing Another Local Restaurant, Go Enjoy It Before It Closes
Back in March, I told y'all about an awesome local Philly cheesesteak spot that was opening up a new location. Ricchezza's Philly Cheesesteaks is owned by Philadelphia natives and they offer an authentic taste of Philly right here in the Hub City. Ricchezza's cheesesteaks are made to order fresh off the grill with caramelized onions, sweet banana peppers and/or jalapeno peppers, and melted cheese.
Will A Winter Storm Bring Snow To Lubbock Next Week?
If you thought winter was somehow over and thought there was no way we would see winter weather again this season, it might be time to unpack those winter jackets. A cold front looks like it could come through the area on Tuesday morning and bring storms to much of the state.
New Lubbock Food Truck Makes An Exciting And Unique Promise
I guess we caught this one before the official launch. You may or may not have heard me regale my morning show partner with tales of hot dogs. The hot dog funk that comes from my office can also be quite overwhelming. I stand in awe of the giant signature brand hot dogs available at United Supermarkets. I am all for large, quality wieners (don't bring any of those cheap 'red dogs' around me).
Video: Housing Development Near Wolfforth Looks Like A Scene From Mad Max
A friend of mine posted a video while working on a new housing development just south of Wolfforth and it looks like it's been pretty rough. The West Texas wind has been blowing like crazy, and there's no grass or buildings around to keep the level of dirt in the air at bay. It really reminds me of a scene from Mad Max.
Stay Lakeside In Lubbock At This Airbnb
Whether you are coming to Lubbock for business or pleasure, or maybe you already live in Lubbock and you need someplace for a staycation. You may want to enjoy a Lakeside Villa that comes complete with some great views of the Hub City. The "Lakeside Villa" is a private guest...
This Valentine’s Day Murder Mystery Dinner In Lubbock Looks Really Awesome
Valentine's Day is quickly approaching and I've been waiting for my boyfriend to ask me to be his Valentine. He had better hurry the hell up, or I'm going to end up checking out this Valentine's Day murder mystery dinner with somebody else!. Burklee Hill Vineyards is hosting a night...
Don’t Become A Victim When Attempting To Sell Things On Facebook In Lubbock
Facebook is a very popular place to sell things online. There are just so many people on the social media giant that if you want to sell a car, couch, home decorations, etc. the first place many people turn is Facebook and the Facebook Marketplace. There are even different groups where you can buy, sell, and trade with people in your own city.
Why Did This Local Business Get Uninvited From a Lubbock College Campus?
After announcing their excitement and plans to open a second location of their coffee shop, things quickly went south for Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse. They announced that they will be opening a second location inside the new South Plains College downtown location. They were excited to have the opportunity to now only expand their brand, but to serve the Lubbock community in a new way.
Lubbock: These are Three Questions You Should Ask If You Get Fired
Although the height of layoff season is technically behind us, there is always a risk of being terminated. No matter how good of an employee you are, how long you’ve been working there, or how loyal you are to the company, you could still be at risk. Especially when...
Lubbock’s 5th & J Gallery Hosts Affordable & Unique Art Markets In January
Lubbock's Arts District has come a long way. It's no longer a ghost town save for First Friday Art Trail. In fact, you'd be surprised how often there is something going on, whether it's a market, an outdoor concert, and more. This consistency and dedication are what is going to make that area of Lubbock- and our adjacent Downtown- the destination areas they deserve to be.
Lubbock Judge Chosen as Chairman in Year Long Corridor Study
The Texas Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday, January 18, that Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish will be the new Chairman of the US 82 Texas Corridor Steering Committee. The Texas Department of Transportation Planning and Programming Division will be conducting a study for US 82. This one year study...
Will Texas Tech Ban TikTok On Campus Wi-Fi After UT’s Ban?
The end of TikTok, at least on University Wi-Fi networks, seems to be getting closer in Texas. On Tuesday, the University of Texas at Austin notified students and staff that they would no longer be able to access TikTok on university Wi-Fi Networks. The move comes after Texas Governor Greg...
Two Robbery Suspects are Currently Wanted by Lubbock Police
Two men are currently wanted by the Lubbock Police Department after robbing a local business. The Officers with the Lubbock Police Department were dispatched at 5:22 a.m. on January 5 to a business in the 5300 block of Englewood Avenue. It was reported that the business was robbed by two males wearing all black clothing and face masks.
Lonestar 99.5
Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
719K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0