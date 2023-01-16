(The Center Square) – A substitute bill expanding Washington state’s farm internship program passed through the Senate Committee on Labor & Commerce. “This bill would open the program to all counties and make the program permanent…this year,” Sen. Nikki Torres, R-Pasco, primary sponsor of Senate Bill 5156, explained Monday at a public hearing before the committee. “That is what we’re asking for, to open it up to all. Because we found that many counties were wanting to participate and were ineligible to do so.” ...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO