Biden admin renames 5 places that used 'harmful' term for Native American women
The Interior Department announced that five places in states across the country would be renamed. The sites previously included a racist term for a Native American woman.
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.
There’s nothing clean about offshore wind development unless California tribes are involved
Officials from California's largest tribe are concerned about the lack of engagement so far by offshore wind companies, reviving worries over the historic extraction of resources without their involvement.
Cannabis in the Civil War
When the Civil War is mentioned, a number of names, places, and events come to mind. President Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation, the Underground Railroad, Sherman's March to the Sea...the list goes on and on. The history of the Civil War is taught in every school, but parts of it are left out.
Where Does New York Rank Among The Best States to Raise A Family?
Where are the best places to raise a family? For parents we have to think about the quality of the school district as well as crime rates and whether you will be able to earn enough money to properly take care of your children. Before you start thinking about moving...
Congresswoman Leger Fernandez Delivered Millions from DC Back to New Mexico, where is the pork for Southern New Mexico?
Congresswoman Leger Fernández helped pass the fiscal year 2023 appropriations bill to fund the government and brought the DC Bacon home to New Mexico. The bill included $23,552,000 in specific Community Project Funding for New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District. It also included numerous other provisions she championed, including an additional $1.45 billion for wildfire relief, to uplift New Mexico communities and strengthen our democracy.
Biden Administration Paying Americans Thousands of Dollars to Upgrade Their Homes
On Aug. 16, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law, directing billions of dollars to Americans looking to upgrade their homes, businesses and cars. One provision of the law allows Americans making less than $150,000 a year to claim a $7,500 tax credit for buying an electric car.
Senator introduces bill to repeal Washington’s jaywalking laws
Washington Senator Rebecca Saldaña introduced a bill on Jan. 16 that would repeal jaywalking laws statewide.
U.S. Sen. Murray, Washington state lawmakers push for more childcare access
(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, on Wednesday returned to Washington state’s capital, Olympia, where her political career began more than three decades ago as a “mom in tennis shoes,” for a press conference on federal and state legislation on child care. She...
State Lawmaker Introduces Bill To Help Tulsa Air & Space Museum
The Tulsa Air and Space Museum is asking for help from the state government in the form of a sales tax exemption, but they say there is no need for the public to worry. The museum also says it's not in danger of closing. "Sally Ride has an incredible quote...
Washington farm internship program clears important legislative hurdle
(The Center Square) – A substitute bill expanding Washington state’s farm internship program passed through the Senate Committee on Labor & Commerce. “This bill would open the program to all counties and make the program permanent…this year,” Sen. Nikki Torres, R-Pasco, primary sponsor of Senate Bill 5156, explained Monday at a public hearing before the committee. “That is what we’re asking for, to open it up to all. Because we found that many counties were wanting to participate and were ineligible to do so.” ...
U.S. earmarks $490 million for wildfire prevention
The United States government is ramping up efforts to protect vulnerable states and at-risk communities from devastating wildfires. The Agriculture Department announced Thursday that $490 million from President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act will be earmarked for projects to reduce fire risks in parts of Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington.
New bill would ban certain foreign entities from purchasing land in Texas
(The Center Square) – A bill has been filed in the Texas legislature that would ban citizens, governments and entities of China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from purchasing land in Texas. Republican state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst filed SB 147 to ban certain foreign governments and entities associated with...
This Is the Average ‘Time-to-Crime’ for Firearms in Alaska
Gun control laws vary across the U.S., and five states and the District of Columbia currently impose a waiting period on prospective gun buyers. Waiting periods mandate that a specific amount of time must elapse between when a gun is purchased and when the buyer can possess it. Depending on the state, waiting periods range […]
Cannabis In The Virgin Islands, New Social Equity Applications, A Drug Czar Against MDMJ
Senate Votes To Legalize Cannabis For Adult Use In VI. The US Virgin Islands Senate voted to legalize the adult use of cannabis. Legislation, known as Bill 34-0345, has been sent to Governor Albert Bryan Jr. for his signature. Medical cannabis has been legal in the Virgin Islands since 2019....
Confusion exists between the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act and the federal government
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Confusion exists between the 51-year-old Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) and the federal government’s ability to take lands into trust in Alaska. The State of Alaska and U.S. Department of the Interior filed a lawsuit, Tuesday, Jan. 17, against Bryan Newland, the Assistant Secretary...
