Honolulu, HI

Shelby McDaniel

Cannabis in the Civil War

When the Civil War is mentioned, a number of names, places, and events come to mind. President Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation, the Underground Railroad, Sherman's March to the Sea...the list goes on and on. The history of the Civil War is taught in every school, but parts of it are left out.
Alamogordo Conservative Daily

Congresswoman Leger Fernandez Delivered Millions from DC Back to New Mexico, where is the pork for Southern New Mexico?

Congresswoman Leger Fernández helped pass the fiscal year 2023 appropriations bill to fund the government and brought the DC Bacon home to New Mexico. The bill included $23,552,000 in specific Community Project Funding for New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District. It also included numerous other provisions she championed, including an additional $1.45 billion for wildfire relief, to uplift New Mexico communities and strengthen our democracy.
The Center Square

Washington farm internship program clears important legislative hurdle

(The Center Square) – A substitute bill expanding Washington state’s farm internship program passed through the Senate Committee on Labor & Commerce. “This bill would open the program to all counties and make the program permanent…this year,” Sen. Nikki Torres, R-Pasco, primary sponsor of Senate Bill 5156, explained Monday at a public hearing before the committee. “That is what we’re asking for, to open it up to all. Because we found that many counties were wanting to participate and were ineligible to do so.” ...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC News

U.S. earmarks $490 million for wildfire prevention

The United States government is ramping up efforts to protect vulnerable states and at-risk communities from devastating wildfires. The Agriculture Department announced Thursday that $490 million from President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act will be earmarked for projects to reduce fire risks in parts of Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington.
OREGON STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Average ‘Time-to-Crime’ for Firearms in Alaska

Gun control laws vary across the U.S., and five states and the District of Columbia currently impose a waiting period on prospective gun buyers. Waiting periods mandate that a specific amount of time must elapse between when a gun is purchased and when the buyer can possess it. Depending on the state, waiting periods range […]
ALASKA STATE

