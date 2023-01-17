Read full article on original website
Related
Alice Cooper Announces Spring 2023 US Tour
It’s Friday the 13th, so it seems appropriate that Alice Cooper would use the spooky day to announce a new US tour. The trek, dubbed the “Too Close for Comfort Tour,” will kick off on April 29th in Youngstown, Ohio, and run through a May 18th date in Biloxi, Mississippi.
Popculture
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Popculture
'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans
The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
Motley Crue Frontman Vince Neil Cancels Major Festival Concert Over Illness
Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil has reported that he has fallen ill. And, as a result, the musician says, he has now pulled out of a major festival event in Key West, Florida. According to the report, the longtime singer and musician was set to perform as a solo act at the Florida music festival, RokIsland Fest. However, a bout with COVID-19 has derailed these plans.
Dave Mustaine says he got to meet Diamond Head as “equals”, where as Lars Ulrich was a “fanboy” who would “follow them” around
Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine recalls meeting NWOBHM band Diamond Head for the first time, throws shade at "fanboy" Lars Ulrich
NME
Single-day tickets announced for Metallica’s ‘M72’ world tour
Metallica fans will soon be able to buy tickets for individual dates of the band’s upcoming ‘M72’ tour, on which they’ll perform two shows – each with unique setlists – in every city. Announced in support of Metallica’s 11th album, ‘72 Seasons’ (due out...
A ton of memorabilia owned by rock legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Slipknot, Fleetwood Mac, Elton John and more, is going under the hammer
If you've ever fancied owning a pair of sequin Louboutin boots owned by Elton John, now's your chance, as a rare collection of memorabilia will soon be up for auction, in aid of the charity MusiCares
Behind the Band Name: Megadeth
Formed in Los Angeles in 1983, Megadeth is the brainchild of lead vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine. But the origins of the band actually stem from another iconic rock band: Metallica. Mustaine was Metallica’s lead guitarist for two years before he was fired in 1983 due to substance abuse and...
Kreator and Sepultura Announce 2023 North American Co-Headlining Tour
Kreator and Sepultura are joining forces for the “Klash of the Titans” 2023 North American co-headlining tour. The thrash pioneers will be supported by Death Angel and Spirit World on the month-long run. Dates kick off May 12th in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and run through June 10th in New York City.
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks Announce Minnesota Concert in 2023
Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel will hit the road together in 2023 with two shows in the upper midwest...so far. August 19 - Kansas City, MO - Geha Field At Arrowhead. "Excited to hit the road with the amazing Billy Joel!" ~ Stevie Nicks. It doesn't appear that either artist...
Jane’s Addiction Announce 2023 US Tour Dates
Jane’s Addiction have mapped out a brief west coast tour for March, in advance of their performances at three Lollapalooza festivals in South America. The alt-rock legends will hit the road beginning March 4th in Bakersfield, California, and wrap up the five-show stint with a March 12th gig in Reno, Nevada. Afterward, they’ll play Lollapalooza Argentina (March 18th), Lollapalooza Chile (March 19th), and Lollapalooza Brazil (March 25th).
Comments / 0