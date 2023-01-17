ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Woman arrested for fatal DUI crash on I-55 Frontage Road in Jackson

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qxHXx_0kHjImJB00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle accident that occurred at I-55 Frontage and Canton Mart Road.

Jada Kelly (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, January 15. Officer Sam Brown said a white Toyota Camry, driven by 22-year-old Jada Kelly, struck a black Nissan Altima with three occupants inside.

Velma Jackson senior killed in Madison County crash

According to Brown, two passengers in the Nissan Altima succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victims as 46-year-old Azure Verbena Lee Higgins and 43-year-old Valerie Renee Lynch.

The unidentified driver was transported to a local hospital by AMR. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police said Kelly had a blood alcohol level of 0.18. She was arrested and charged with aggravated DUI.

