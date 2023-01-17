The Raton School Board met Wednesday evening January 18, after moving the meeting from their regular Monday time slot due to the Martin Luther King Jr holiday on Monday. Over the last six months a committee of Raton residents and school staff met to help develop a facility master plan. That master plan was presented to the board with the findings of the committee. The District Facility Master Plan is a map to outline the direction the district should take concerning repairs, maintenance, or complete replacement of the district facilities.

RATON, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO