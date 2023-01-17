ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTOP

Movie filming brings road closures to DC

Hollywood has come to D.C., as the filming of the movie “Alex Cross” is taking place Wednesday afternoon. There will be parking restrictions and traffic closures to accommodate filming near Maryland Avenue from 19th Street to 22nd Street in Northeast D.C. until 4 p.m. Street closures and listed...
Washingtonian.com

DC Winter Restaurant Week Extensions Worth Checking Out

Get ready to live every week like it’s Restaurant Week—at least for a bit longer. While it officially wraps up Sunday, January 22, a bunch of dining rooms are extending their deals, most through Sunday, January 29. Here’s where to go for $25 for lunches and brunches, and $40 to $55 dinners.
WJLA

SEE IT: Oprah delivers moving speech at Wes Moore's historic inauguration

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — The iconic and multi-faceted talk show host and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey delivered a moving speech Wednesday during new Maryland Governor Wes Moore's historic inauguration ceremony. The event was held at the Maryland State House in Annapolis. "Hello, Maryland!" she said at first before a cheering...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

College students in DC area have new way to pay for Metro rides

College students who use the U-Pass SmarTrip card can now make their experience riding Metrorail and Metrobus more convenient. Students attending participating universities can now add their U-Pass SmarTrip card to their virtual Apple Wallet on iPhones and Apple watches. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said the new feature...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Teen hurt in southeast DC shooting

Authorities say a juvenile was shot Monday in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Atlantic Street.
Bay Net

Lottery Player Crosses Into Maryland, Lands $100,000 Scratch-Off Prize In Clinton

CLINTON, Md. – A Washington, D.C. player says her Lottery loyalties lie with Maryland, especially since she just won $100,000 on the $10 Six Figures scratch-off game. “I still can’t believe it. I am so overwhelmed,” said the D.C. resident, who is going by the pseudonym “Maryland Scratch-Off Lover” for purposes of telling her tale of winning.
CLINTON, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Tenants frustrated over squatters at DC apartment complex

Squatters are causing a growing concern for tenants at an apartment complex in Northeast D.C. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/tenants-frustrated-over-squatters-at-dc-apartment-complex/.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

SLIDESHOW: Wes Moore, Aruna Miller make history in Annapolis

Gov. Wes Moore and wife, Dawn, embrace after Moore was sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore kisses daughter, Mia, after being sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Wes Moore is sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland by Maryland Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Fader, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and son, James,...
MARYLAND STATE
andnowuknow.com

Giant Food Expands With New Store in Maryland; Ira Kress Details

LANDOVER, MD - One store at a time is sometimes all it takes to set up a regional foothold. Giant Food continues to establish itself in Maryland with its latest store opening. A press release noted that the new store offers expanded natural and organic selections, an extensive gourmet cheese section, full-service meat and seafood departments, and a wide variety of prepared food offerings.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Gov. Wes Moore frees $69M to fund direct investments in key initiatives

BALTIMORE -- Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller started their first full day in office with a working breakfast, followed by back-to-back meetings."The lieutenant governor and I want to continue establishing the fact that we said that today was going to be a working day," Moore said.The cabinet also had its first official meeting on Thursday—with more than two dozen people in attendance. Some roles still need to be filled though.A few of Moore's first acts included signing two executive orders, one that will require every administration official to follow ethics rules and another that would create an office...
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Study: Maryland ranked as 2023’s 5th worst state to drive in

BALTIMORE, MD—With traffic congestion costing U.S. drivers an average of 51 hours and $869 during 2022, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst States to Drive in. Maryland placed at the bottom of the list, coming in at No. 46 out...
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Four bills that could have big impact on health in Maryland

The Maryland state legislature is officially in session and with it come nearly 300 bills that were pre-filed by lawmakers to be taken under consideration. A handful of those have the potential to directly affect the health and well-being of Marylanders this year or in the near future. Better access...
MARYLAND STATE

