WTOP
Movie filming brings road closures to DC
Hollywood has come to D.C., as the filming of the movie “Alex Cross” is taking place Wednesday afternoon. There will be parking restrictions and traffic closures to accommodate filming near Maryland Avenue from 19th Street to 22nd Street in Northeast D.C. until 4 p.m. Street closures and listed...
13-year-old dancer named ambassador for Brown Girls Do Ballet
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Rylee Armstrong is one of 80 girls in the world to serve as ambassador for the Brown Girls Do Ballet program. Armstrong, who represents the state of Maryland, said her mission is to show all Black and brown girls alike that they, like anyone else, can do ballet. Rylee […]
Washingtonian.com
Oprah Winfrey Is in Annapolis for the Maryland Governor’s Inauguration
You get a governor! You get a governor! You get a governor!. Oprah Winfrey is in Annapolis attending Maryland Governor Wes Moore’s inauguration. The media mogul and former talk show host played a role in the ceremonies earlier today, presenting Moore ahead of his inaugural address. Winfrey has a...
Washingtonian.com
DC Winter Restaurant Week Extensions Worth Checking Out
Get ready to live every week like it’s Restaurant Week—at least for a bit longer. While it officially wraps up Sunday, January 22, a bunch of dining rooms are extending their deals, most through Sunday, January 29. Here’s where to go for $25 for lunches and brunches, and $40 to $55 dinners.
WJLA
SEE IT: Oprah delivers moving speech at Wes Moore's historic inauguration
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — The iconic and multi-faceted talk show host and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey delivered a moving speech Wednesday during new Maryland Governor Wes Moore's historic inauguration ceremony. The event was held at the Maryland State House in Annapolis. "Hello, Maryland!" she said at first before a cheering...
$100k Lottery Ticket Sold in Downtown Silver Spring
Maryland Lottery reports that a $100,000 winning lottery ticket sold in downtown Silver Spring was claimed last week. The Twin Towers Market at 1110 Fidler Ln. sold a $100,000 Lucky scratch-off ticket, according to a press release. Additionally, an unclaimed $50,000 Cash ticket was sold at the Colonial Shell at...
WTOP
College students in DC area have new way to pay for Metro rides
College students who use the U-Pass SmarTrip card can now make their experience riding Metrorail and Metrobus more convenient. Students attending participating universities can now add their U-Pass SmarTrip card to their virtual Apple Wallet on iPhones and Apple watches. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said the new feature...
fox5dc.com
Teen hurt in southeast DC shooting
Authorities say a juvenile was shot Monday in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Atlantic Street.
Bay Net
Lottery Player Crosses Into Maryland, Lands $100,000 Scratch-Off Prize In Clinton
CLINTON, Md. – A Washington, D.C. player says her Lottery loyalties lie with Maryland, especially since she just won $100,000 on the $10 Six Figures scratch-off game. “I still can’t believe it. I am so overwhelmed,” said the D.C. resident, who is going by the pseudonym “Maryland Scratch-Off Lover” for purposes of telling her tale of winning.
dcnewsnow.com
Tenants frustrated over squatters at DC apartment complex
Squatters are causing a growing concern for tenants at an apartment complex in Northeast D.C. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/tenants-frustrated-over-squatters-at-dc-apartment-complex/. Tenants frustrated over squatters at DC apartment …. Squatters are causing a growing concern for tenants at an apartment complex in Northeast D.C. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/tenants-frustrated-over-squatters-at-dc-apartment-complex/. Aruna Miller Becomes Maryland...
dcnewsnow.com
DC averaging one carjacking a day; Council expected to lessen penalties by overriding veto of revised criminal code
D.C. is averaging one carjacking a day in the new year and the D.C. Council could vote to reduce the punishment for that crime on Tuesday. DC averaging one carjacking a day; Council expected …. D.C. is averaging one carjacking a day in the new year and the D.C. Council...
Maryland’s Wes Moore to Become Only 3rd Elected Black Governor in History [WATCH]
From remembering MLK to acknowledging history in the making happening tomorrow, Jeff Johnson explains the ‘3 Things’ you need to know today on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. From the historical, cultural, and societal impacts this election of Wes More as Maryland’s Governor, Jeff will have on the...
SLIDESHOW: Wes Moore, Aruna Miller make history in Annapolis
Gov. Wes Moore and wife, Dawn, embrace after Moore was sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore kisses daughter, Mia, after being sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Wes Moore is sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland by Maryland Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Fader, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and son, James,...
DC police chief calls inaccurate information swirling over shooting of 13-year-old ‘reckless’
Hours before a scheduled community meeting, the head of D.C. police gave an impassioned statement to address what he called the “spreading of inaccurate information” surrounding the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy accused of breaking into a car.
andnowuknow.com
Giant Food Expands With New Store in Maryland; Ira Kress Details
LANDOVER, MD - One store at a time is sometimes all it takes to set up a regional foothold. Giant Food continues to establish itself in Maryland with its latest store opening. A press release noted that the new store offers expanded natural and organic selections, an extensive gourmet cheese section, full-service meat and seafood departments, and a wide variety of prepared food offerings.
Gov. Wes Moore frees $69M to fund direct investments in key initiatives
BALTIMORE -- Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller started their first full day in office with a working breakfast, followed by back-to-back meetings."The lieutenant governor and I want to continue establishing the fact that we said that today was going to be a working day," Moore said.The cabinet also had its first official meeting on Thursday—with more than two dozen people in attendance. Some roles still need to be filled though.A few of Moore's first acts included signing two executive orders, one that will require every administration official to follow ethics rules and another that would create an office...
Nottingham MD
Study: Maryland ranked as 2023’s 5th worst state to drive in
BALTIMORE, MD—With traffic congestion costing U.S. drivers an average of 51 hours and $869 during 2022, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst States to Drive in. Maryland placed at the bottom of the list, coming in at No. 46 out...
Maryland Gov.-elect Moore proposes ‘gap year’ for high school graduates
FREDERICK, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Maryland’s governor-elect Wes Moore proposed graduating high school seniors take a so-called “gap year” to work in their communities on a broad range of projects. They would be paid $15,000 and be eligible for a $6,000 college scholarship after helping with a variety […]
bethesdamagazine.com
Progressives float bill to let Montgomery, other counties hike taxes on top earners
A bill heralded by progressive lawmakers would allow Montgomery County and other jurisdictions in Maryland to raise income taxes on high-earning residents by a half-percentage point to provide tax relief for low- and moderate-income families. The bill would increase the maximum allowable income tax rate from 3.2% to 3.7%. “It’s...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Four bills that could have big impact on health in Maryland
The Maryland state legislature is officially in session and with it come nearly 300 bills that were pre-filed by lawmakers to be taken under consideration. A handful of those have the potential to directly affect the health and well-being of Marylanders this year or in the near future. Better access...
