Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Buffalo TV Ratings for Dolphins-Bills Game Are Unbelievable
The Buffalo Bills have made the divisional round of the AFC playoffs the last three years and will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium. The Bills and Bengals both played close games in the wild card round and you can argue that both teams should have lost their opening playoff games. The Bills had costly turnovers against the Dolphins but had over 400 yards of total offense, which is why they won.
Bengals Player Doing Lots of Talking to the Media Regarding Bills
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals both played one less game than the rest of the NFL during the 2022 NFL regular season. That was due to the cancelled Monday Night Football game at Paycor Stadium because of Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest. The two teams finally play one another this...
Bengals Rule Out Two Important Offensive Players Against Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills host the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday at Highmark Stadium. It's the first ever matchup between Josh Allen and Joe Burrow, since their Monday Night Football game on January 2nd was cancelled due to the Damar Hamlin medical event. This is the first divisional round home game since...
Unbelievable Picture of Bills vs Chiefs Tickets Sold
You love to see it, you really do. There is no fan base like the Bills Mafia. The NFL announced the plans earlier this week for a potential matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship. If both teams advance, the game will be played at a neutral site in Atlanta.
Two Buffalo Bills Rivals Are The Favorites to Land Lamar Jackson
The Buffalo Bills have won the AFC East for the last three seasons. The division that used to run through New England, now runs through Buffalo. The AFC East looked like it would produce at least three playoff teams this season, until the wheels fell off the Patriots, Jets and Dolphins.
15 Coping Mechanisms For High Blood Pressure At Bills Games
After the last game, I think most people in the Bills Mafia added a few extra gray hairs to their head. It was way too close between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins, but hey – it’s the playoffs, the teams want to keep their season going, and it’s going to be a battle to the Super Bowl.
Buffalo Bills Sticking With Winning Uniform Combo For Bengals Game
If it ain't broke, don't fix it. That is what the Buffalo Bills are thinking when they released the uniform combo the team will be wearing for Sunday's NFL playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills revealed that the team will be wearing the same Blue Jersey/Blue Pant combo...
Former NFL Great Says Bengals Have Zero Chance Against the Bills
The countdown is on for the much-anticipated AFC Divisional round game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium this Sunday. The game will finally match up Josh Allen and Joe Burrow, along with the explosive offenses that both teams have. The Bills are five-point favorites according to...
Eric Moulds Coming Back to Orchard Park This Sunday
The Buffalo Bills play their biggest game of the season this season, as the host the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium in the AFC Divisional round. The Bills and Bengals are two of the NFL's best teams and both have Super Bowl aspirations. It should be a great game with plenty of wide receiving talent: Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd.
The Buffalo Bills Are Early Favorites Over Cincinnati Bengals
After being heavy favorites over the Miami Dolphins last week and only winning by three points, the Buffalo Bills are slight favorites heading into the next round of the NFL playoffs. According to the oddsmakers at the Caesar Sportsbook, the Bills are 5-point favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals...
Jessica Pegula Gave A Special Message To Damar Hamlin [WATCH]
Before her first-round win in the Australian Open on Sunday, Buffalo tennis star Jessica Pegula gave Damar Hamlin a special shout-out. The Pegulas are considered by many to be the “first family” of Western New York. Kim and Terry Pegula are the well-known, wealthy owners of the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres, along with several other western New York sports franchises.
Thousands Of Cards, Gifts, And More Mailed To Damar Hamlin
The Buffalo Bills are gearing up to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in one of the most anticipated games that the NFL has ever seen. Last time the Buffalo Bills met with the Cincinnati Bengals, the game ended up being canceled, following the Damar Hamlin injury. We won’t show the...
