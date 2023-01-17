Buffalo Public Schools to host substitute teacher interviews
Buffalo Public Schools announced Tuesday that they will hold interviews to fill substitute teacher positions on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Requirements include having a Bachelor's degree in any subject along with a desire to inspire children. Applicants do not need to live in the city of Buffalo in order to be considered.
Applicants can apply, here . Once your application is reviewed, BPS will contact you with details on the location of the interviews.
