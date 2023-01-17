ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Public Schools to host substitute teacher interviews

By Imani Clement
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VMWlT_0kHjIEUb00

Buffalo Public Schools announced Tuesday that they will hold interviews to fill substitute teacher positions on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Requirements include having a Bachelor's degree in any subject along with a desire to inspire children. Applicants do not need to live in the city of Buffalo in order to be considered.

Applicants can apply, here . Once your application is reviewed, BPS will contact you with details on the location of the interviews.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBW-TV

Buffalo School Board recommending new McKinley principal

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — With our 'Eye on Education,’ 7 News learned Wednesday that the Buffalo Board of Education is ready to change the principal at McKinley High School. But the leadership change would mean this would be the sixth principal to serve since the late Crystal Boling-Barton left the school, first on administrative leave in 2017, then retiring in 2022.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

BPS parents, students protest suspensions at board meeting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public School students and parents are “acting out.”. At Wednesday night’s school board meeting, students performed a play as an act of protest, showing security guards searching backpacks, wanding students and handing out suspensions — sights the students say they see almost everyday.
BUFFALO, NY
investigativepost.org

Tax breaks for fast food in Niagara Falls

There's a catch, though. The subsidies are only available to projects that otherwise wouldn't be economically feasible, and the developer told Investigative Post he doesn't need them to proceed. A fast-food franchise developer is looking to bring an A&W and Moe’s Southwest Grill to downtown Niagara Falls — and is...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
WKBW-TV

UB professor addresses racial disparities in east Buffalo neighborhood

BUFFALO, NY — The University at Buffalo Center of Urban Studies released a report in 2021 entitled 'The Harder We Run', which documents the racial disparities impacting east Buffalo residents. Director of the center, Dr. Henry Taylor, found that the top issues impacting residents are racial residential disparity, underdevelopment...
BUFFALO, NY
wbtai.com

Afternoon News Brief

A Buffalo man is facing up to 15 years in prison for his role in a deadly hit-and-run that happened more than five years ago. Yesterday, a jury found 36-year-old D’Mario Caesar guilty of striking a pedestrian who was crossing the street near Bailey Avenue in Buffalo back in July 2017. The victim, who was later identified as 31-year-old Brandyn Mallory, passed away due to his injuries at Erie County Medical Center. Caesar will be sentenced in March and is behind bars without bail.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy