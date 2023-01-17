ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, UT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Sharon Elaine Naylor – Cache Valley Daily

September 3, 1946 — January 15, 2023 (age 76) Sharon Elaine Naylor passed away peacefully January 15, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 3, 1946, in Los Angeles, California to Robert and Ola Smelts. She married Bruce Naylor, the love of her life twice. The first time in Elko, Nevada on May 21, 1963. The second time was for time and all eternity on January 8, 1980, in the Logan temple. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings throughout her life. She loved and served many, and in turn was loved and served by many good neighbors and friends.
LOGAN, UT
Horatio “Hy” Drury Gregory – Cache Valley Daily

March 4, 1939 – January 13, 2023 (age 83) Horatio “Hy” Drury Gregory passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, in Logan, Utah, at the age of 83, surrounded by his adoring family. Hy was born March 4, 1939, in Logan, Utah, to John Robert and Livinia...
LOGAN, UT
Cherise Cricket Carrillo – Cache Valley Daily

Cherise Cricket Carrillo, 54, of Preston, Idaho, passed away on January 16th, 2023 after a courageous battle with cirrhosis of the liver surrounded by her family. Cherise was born on November 15, 1968 to Wendell and Janet Campbell in Idaho Falls, she was their 7th and last child. After graduating from Burley High School, she went on to study at Ricks College.
PRESTON, ID
Martin Richmond Maw – Cache Valley Daily

We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Martin Richmond Maw, 47, of Logan, Utah on January 15, 2023. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend. Marty was born on July 21, 1975 in Logan, Utah to Glen and Cindy Maw. Marty was the fourth of five children.
LOGAN, UT
USU Institute of Religion getting a major facelift – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – Up until the end of fall semester the Institute of Religion on the Utah State University campus was the longest continually operating Institute in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. That’s about to change. Once fall semester ended, the Institute’s teachers and secretarial...
LOGAN, UT
New American Task Force to convene in Cache County on Jan. 24 – Cache Valley Daily

CACHE COUNTY – Members of the state’s New Americans Task Force will convene in Logan on Tuesday, Jan. 24. That meeting is part of a statewide effort to develop a comprehensive strategy to maximize New Americans’ economic opportunities, social integration and civic potential in an effort to build a robust economy and a community of belonging, according to County Executive David Zook, a member of the task force.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Region 11 Girls Basketball Game of the Week schedule – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – For a second straight year Cache Valley Media Group is working to expand its coverage of high school basketball to include not only all Region 11 boys basketball games, but also girls basketball games. To further highlight the great girls basketball played in northern Utah, Cache Valley Media Group will be broadcasting a Region 11 Girls Basketball Game of the Week for the remainder of the season.
LOGAN, UT
Logan mayor on the great job done by snow plow crews and the great electric power challenges – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — Logan Mayor Holly Daines recently gave her State of the City address and as she was writing it, she realized that it was her five-year anniversary on the job. She said the city has accomplished great things, thanks to her fantastic team. Logan has about 450 employees and with all the snow this winter she praised the city’s snow removal crew.
LOGAN, UT
LIVESTREAM: Logan Grizzlies vs Green Canyon Wolves boys basketball

The Logan Grizzlies vs Green Canyon Wolves broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:50 p.m. Tonight’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Jason Walker and Logan Webber. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 102.1 FM / 610 AM KVNU, 100.9 Lite FM and streamed online here.
LOGAN, UT
LIVESTREAM: Ridgeline Riverhawks vs Sky View Bobcats boys basketball

The Ridgeline Riverhawks vs Sky View Bobcats broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:50 p.m. Today’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Dave Simmons and “The Patriot” Nick Zollinger. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 104.5 The Ranch, 106.9 FM / 1390 AM The FAN and streamed online here.
Utah State Athletics announces 2023 Hall of Fame class – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN, Utah – In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which unlocked access to educational and athletic opportunities for women, Utah State Athletics announced Wednesday its 2023 Hall of Fame Class that consists of seven former female student-athletes and administrators that paved the way for future Aggies.
LOGAN, UT

