Montana State

Open enrollment, K-12 inflation money lead public education bills in Legislature

Public education officials and advocates think there could be change in store for school rules coming out of Montana’s 2023 Legislative session. “I think that adds to the anticipation this time,” said Bozeman Schools Superintendent Casey Bertram. “It feels like there are potentially significant changes in some of those bills. It’s whether they get traction in the Legislature or not.”
MONTANA STATE
GOP property tax bill focuses on school levy, assessed values and transparency

Republican legislators want to reduce Iowans’ property tax costs with new rules on how cities, counties and schools determine value and fund projects. But some of the proposed restrictions would throw Iowa’s property tax system into “chaos,” representatives of local governments said. Republicans in both chambers...
IOWA STATE
Reparation means transformation in Missouri towns big and small

More Coverage For more on this story, listed to KBIA-FM on Monday during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. On the busy corner of Lafayette and Dunklin streets in Jefferson City, there are unraked lawns, a parking lot and a tennis court. But it used to be a booming Black commercial area.
MISSOURI STATE
Analysis: Sam Houston set precedent for Texas border security

(The Center Square) – In his third inaugural address this week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott didn’t refer to an “invasion” at the southern border even after judges and commissioners of at least 42 counties have called on him to formally declare an invasion and repel it.
TEXAS STATE
Counties with elevated risk of COVID down

The number of counties with an elevated risk of COVID-19 plunged from 61 in Illinois to 28 last week. Twenty of Indiana's 92 counties have an elevated risk, none of which are in Northwest Indiana, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Indiana had 2,960 new coronavirus cases...
ILLINOIS STATE
Indiana prosecutors honor LaPorte County state lawmaker

Directors of the Indiana Prosecuting Attorney's Council recently selected Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, for a 2022 Legislative Excellence Award. The annual award, presented to four Indiana lawmakers, recognizes legislative accomplishments aimed at improving public safety across the Hoosier State. Bohacek was honored for helping win approval of House Enrolled...
INDIANA STATE
Idaho org calls for U.S. to sign treaty against nuclear weapons

BOISE — A group of red jumpsuit and hard-hat clad people strode up the Idaho State Capitol steps, carrying a string of country flags. The flags represent all of the countries that have signed on to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, a 2021 agreement developed by 130 countries in an effort to meet their commitment to ending the proliferation of nuclear weapons.
IDAHO STATE
'Step in right direction': State budget to boost OCtech

The president of Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College gave a review of the South Carolina Technical College System’s budget for the year during an Area Commission meeting on Jan. 17. That includes seeking $9.8 million in recurring funds for tuition mitigation; $50 million in non-recurring funds for capital projects and maintenance;...
Pennsylvania hunter bags his first bear after 82 years of trying

Lehigh County, Pa. — On Oct. 21, Jack Lewis, a 96-year-old Pennsylvania hunter from Lehigh County, achieved a lifelong goal by successfully harvesting his first black bear. Lewis, an avid outdoorsman since the age of 12, told Outdoor News that he has hunted for deer, turkeys, and waterfowl every season, with the exception of the two years he served as a Navy seaman in World War II.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Survey reveals Californians aren’t feeling very optimistic

(The Center Square) - As 2023 begins, Californians aren’t feeling very optimistic about their economic future according to a Public Policy Institute of California survey released Wednesday. For the past 20 years the institute has surveyed the sentiments of Californians on the economy, asking participants from all walks of...
CALIFORNIA STATE

