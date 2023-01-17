Read full article on original website
etxview.com
Open enrollment, K-12 inflation money lead public education bills in Legislature
Public education officials and advocates think there could be change in store for school rules coming out of Montana’s 2023 Legislative session. “I think that adds to the anticipation this time,” said Bozeman Schools Superintendent Casey Bertram. “It feels like there are potentially significant changes in some of those bills. It’s whether they get traction in the Legislature or not.”
etxview.com
GOP property tax bill focuses on school levy, assessed values and transparency
Republican legislators want to reduce Iowans’ property tax costs with new rules on how cities, counties and schools determine value and fund projects. But some of the proposed restrictions would throw Iowa’s property tax system into “chaos,” representatives of local governments said. Republicans in both chambers...
etxview.com
Latest round of federal funds helps water system near completion in NW Iowa
TEA, S.D. -- Progress on a water system some 30 years in the works is reaching a point at which executive director Troy Larson says he can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Might it be more accurate to say it's possible to see the spigot at...
etxview.com
Digital driver's licenses for PA residents could happen sooner than expected
Lawmakers in Pennsylvania are pushing for a bill that would accelerate the state's plans to provide digital driver's licenses. According to a report from Patch.com, the new legislation would not eliminate the need for a physical copy of the license, but would provide an additional way for people to present identification.
etxview.com
Reparation means transformation in Missouri towns big and small
More Coverage For more on this story, listed to KBIA-FM on Monday during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. On the busy corner of Lafayette and Dunklin streets in Jefferson City, there are unraked lawns, a parking lot and a tennis court. But it used to be a booming Black commercial area.
etxview.com
Analysis: Sam Houston set precedent for Texas border security
(The Center Square) – In his third inaugural address this week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott didn’t refer to an “invasion” at the southern border even after judges and commissioners of at least 42 counties have called on him to formally declare an invasion and repel it.
etxview.com
Counties with elevated risk of COVID down
The number of counties with an elevated risk of COVID-19 plunged from 61 in Illinois to 28 last week. Twenty of Indiana's 92 counties have an elevated risk, none of which are in Northwest Indiana, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Indiana had 2,960 new coronavirus cases...
etxview.com
Indiana prosecutors honor LaPorte County state lawmaker
Directors of the Indiana Prosecuting Attorney's Council recently selected Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, for a 2022 Legislative Excellence Award. The annual award, presented to four Indiana lawmakers, recognizes legislative accomplishments aimed at improving public safety across the Hoosier State. Bohacek was honored for helping win approval of House Enrolled...
etxview.com
Idaho org calls for U.S. to sign treaty against nuclear weapons
BOISE — A group of red jumpsuit and hard-hat clad people strode up the Idaho State Capitol steps, carrying a string of country flags. The flags represent all of the countries that have signed on to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, a 2021 agreement developed by 130 countries in an effort to meet their commitment to ending the proliferation of nuclear weapons.
etxview.com
'Step in right direction': State budget to boost OCtech
The president of Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College gave a review of the South Carolina Technical College System’s budget for the year during an Area Commission meeting on Jan. 17. That includes seeking $9.8 million in recurring funds for tuition mitigation; $50 million in non-recurring funds for capital projects and maintenance;...
etxview.com
Pennsylvania hunter bags his first bear after 82 years of trying
Lehigh County, Pa. — On Oct. 21, Jack Lewis, a 96-year-old Pennsylvania hunter from Lehigh County, achieved a lifelong goal by successfully harvesting his first black bear. Lewis, an avid outdoorsman since the age of 12, told Outdoor News that he has hunted for deer, turkeys, and waterfowl every season, with the exception of the two years he served as a Navy seaman in World War II.
etxview.com
Survey reveals Californians aren’t feeling very optimistic
(The Center Square) - As 2023 begins, Californians aren’t feeling very optimistic about their economic future according to a Public Policy Institute of California survey released Wednesday. For the past 20 years the institute has surveyed the sentiments of Californians on the economy, asking participants from all walks of...
