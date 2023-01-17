ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

LoneStar 92

WATCH: Neighbor Feud in Allen, TX Takes a Dangerous Turn

It all started as a simple dispute over trash. But things quickly took a turn for the worse when a Texas woman and her neighbor had an altercation that ended with the neighbor allegedly using her car as a weapon. According to WFAA, Lakisha Broomfield claims that Sydney Harris ran...
ALLEN, TX
tourcounsel.com

The Parks Mall at Arlington | Shopping mall in Texas

The Parks Mall at Arlington is located approximately half an hour from downtown Dallas. If you are in Arlington you should not miss visiting this mall as it has a very good variety of stores, as well as movie theaters, bowling alleys and restaurants like The Cheesecake Factory. Among the stores that are in The Parks Mall at Arlington include the Barnes & Noble bookstore, as well as Vans, Hollister and the store of music bands, movies and series: Hot Topic.
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas

FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
FRISCO, TX
fox4news.com

Plano police arrest alleged jewelry thieves who targeted Asian homes

PLANO, Texas - Plano police tracked down three people accused in a series of burglaries that targeted people of Asian or Indian heritage. Jose Gonzalez, Melba Gaitan and Libardo Soto are all natives of Columbia. Police said they broke into more than a dozen homes in Plano and other North...
PLANO, TX
WFAA

Man found fatally shot in SUV after Dallas crash, police say

DALLAS — A man died after he was found shot in a crashed vehicle in Dallas late Thursday night, police said. Police around 11 p.m. responded to the incident as a crash and found an SUV hit a parked vehicle near the Mockingbird DART station off the U.S. 75 service road in northeast Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Loose cattle cause highway closure in Midlothian

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - Crews had to temporarily shut down a portion of Hwy 67 in Midlothian Sunday due to cattle getting loose on the roadway. Midlothian PD posted about the closure, saying officers were working to get the cattle wrangled and moved off the roadway. No details have been released...
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
CBS DFW

Denton police looking for man they say urinated in victim's car twice

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Denton police are looking for a man who they say urinated in a victim's car late last year.Police said on two separate nights in November, the suspect was seen peeing into the car in the 1800 block of Linden Drive.The suspect is described as a medium-built man with dark-colored hair and a beard. He also appeared to be wearing prescription-style glasses.Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Detective Christopher Curtis at christopher.curtis@cityofdenton.com.  
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

2 found shot dead inside Fort Worth home, investigation underway

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after two people were found shot dead inside a Fort Worth home Wednesday.On Jan. 18, police were sent to a shooting call in the 3700 block of Killian Street. When officers arrived, they found two shooting victims inside a bedroom of the residence.Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities have not been identified at this time.This remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Brookhaven Dr

On Monday, January 16, 2023, at approximately 10:05 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a call regarding a body in a creek located in the 1700 block of Brookhaven Drive. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and found the unidentified victim dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas County Medicals Examiner’s office will work on identifying the victim.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Street preacher suing City of Fort Worth over noise ordinance

FORT WORTH, Texas — A street preacher is suing the City of Fort Worth, claiming his free speech rights were violated by the city's noise ordinance preventing him for using a megaphone in a public forum. There were two separate incidents were Fort Worth police prevented the preacher, Michael...
FORT WORTH, TX
