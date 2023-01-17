Read full article on original website
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in DallasKristen WaltersDallas, TX
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Experience a Joyful Brunch at ParigiSteven DoyleDallas, TX
WATCH: Neighbor Feud in Allen, TX Takes a Dangerous Turn
It all started as a simple dispute over trash. But things quickly took a turn for the worse when a Texas woman and her neighbor had an altercation that ended with the neighbor allegedly using her car as a weapon. According to WFAA, Lakisha Broomfield claims that Sydney Harris ran...
Man arrested after chase, 77 pounds of marijuana allegedly found in car in East Texas
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after a chase, and 77 pounds of marijuana was allegedly found in his car in East Texas, said DPS. On Jan. 16, a DPS trooper tried to pull over a 2015 Hyundai Sonata for a traffic violation around 10:30 p.m. in Smith County on County Road […]
Multiple school buses catch fire at lot in Northwest Dallas area, cause explosion
DALLAS — Multiple school buses caught fire at a lot on Thursday afternoon, sending thick, black smoke around the Northwest Dallas area. Crews battled the fire at a lot near Interstate 35E and Manana Drive. It's unclear what led to the fire. Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) said it responded around...
2 students arrested after guns, marijuana found at Arlington's Bowie High School
ARLINGTON, Texas - Two teenagers were arrested Friday morning after Bowie High School officials said they found two handguns and marijuana during a search of their backpacks. One of the students has been identified as 17-year-old Machai Kelley. The other student is a juvenile, so his name will not be released.
Typical North Texas winter weather returns for a while
A return to winter, a slight rain chance Saturday, a better rain chance on Tuesday, and temperatures will stay below average until the end of next week. Those are your weather stories across north Texas over the next 7 days.
The Parks Mall at Arlington | Shopping mall in Texas
The Parks Mall at Arlington is located approximately half an hour from downtown Dallas. If you are in Arlington you should not miss visiting this mall as it has a very good variety of stores, as well as movie theaters, bowling alleys and restaurants like The Cheesecake Factory. Among the stores that are in The Parks Mall at Arlington include the Barnes & Noble bookstore, as well as Vans, Hollister and the store of music bands, movies and series: Hot Topic.
Amber Alert issued for 2 Texas sisters last seen during CPS-supervised visit, police say
Police are searching for their grandmother, 60-year-old Jame Burns, in connection to the sisters' abduction. Authorities said the girls were last seen at a CPS-supervised visit with their father.
Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas
FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
DFW weather: Tracking winter precipitation chances for North Texas
Mariel Ruiz is tracking our snow chances. Spoiler: They're not that high.
Plano police arrest alleged jewelry thieves who targeted Asian homes
PLANO, Texas - Plano police tracked down three people accused in a series of burglaries that targeted people of Asian or Indian heritage. Jose Gonzalez, Melba Gaitan and Libardo Soto are all natives of Columbia. Police said they broke into more than a dozen homes in Plano and other North...
California Man Has Shocking Reaction to Trying Whataburger in Texas [Video]
A hill that many Texas will die on is their belief that Whataburger is superior to any other burger chain. They will especially get upset if you even hint at In-N-Out possibly being better in any way, shape, or form. While In-N-Out is well-known in Texas, California, and every state...
Man found fatally shot in SUV after Dallas crash, police say
DALLAS — A man died after he was found shot in a crashed vehicle in Dallas late Thursday night, police said. Police around 11 p.m. responded to the incident as a crash and found an SUV hit a parked vehicle near the Mockingbird DART station off the U.S. 75 service road in northeast Dallas.
Loose cattle cause highway closure in Midlothian
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - Crews had to temporarily shut down a portion of Hwy 67 in Midlothian Sunday due to cattle getting loose on the roadway. Midlothian PD posted about the closure, saying officers were working to get the cattle wrangled and moved off the roadway. No details have been released...
Denton police looking for man they say urinated in victim's car twice
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Denton police are looking for a man who they say urinated in a victim's car late last year.Police said on two separate nights in November, the suspect was seen peeing into the car in the 1800 block of Linden Drive.The suspect is described as a medium-built man with dark-colored hair and a beard. He also appeared to be wearing prescription-style glasses.Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Detective Christopher Curtis at christopher.curtis@cityofdenton.com.
2 found shot dead inside Fort Worth home, investigation underway
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after two people were found shot dead inside a Fort Worth home Wednesday.On Jan. 18, police were sent to a shooting call in the 3700 block of Killian Street. When officers arrived, they found two shooting victims inside a bedroom of the residence.Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities have not been identified at this time.This remains an ongoing investigation.
Who is Ocastor Ferguson? Married man was dating now-deceased Kayla Kelley under a fake name, according to sheriff
MCKINNEY, Texas — The search for missing McKinney, Texas, woman Kayla Kelley came to a tragic end on Wednesday after her body was discovered in Grand Prairie. The 33-year-old's body, which was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, was found in shallow grave less than a mile from the home of the man accused of kidnapping her.
Homicide on Brookhaven Dr
On Monday, January 16, 2023, at approximately 10:05 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a call regarding a body in a creek located in the 1700 block of Brookhaven Drive. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and found the unidentified victim dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas County Medicals Examiner’s office will work on identifying the victim.
Street preacher suing City of Fort Worth over noise ordinance
FORT WORTH, Texas — A street preacher is suing the City of Fort Worth, claiming his free speech rights were violated by the city's noise ordinance preventing him for using a megaphone in a public forum. There were two separate incidents were Fort Worth police prevented the preacher, Michael...
Texas Bill Would Require Dallas, Other Cities to Provide Mobile Showers for the Homeless
Texas House Rep. Elizabeth Campos filed a bill last week that would require cities with populations of 500,000 or more to provide mobile showers for the homeless. Under House Bill 1292, mobile showers would be made available daily to each homeless person to help prevent the spread of hygiene-related illnesses.
