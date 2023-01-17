Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Postgame Announcement
Dak Prescott had a promise for everyone following the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 19-12, in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Prescott, who threw two interceptions in the game, had a promise for everyone following the contest. ...
RB Saquon Barkley 'can't envision' loss to Eagles being his 'last time in a Giants uniform'
A franchise-shifting decision awaits the Giants and running back Saquon Barkley. A week after a demonstrative performance in a wild-card upset over the Vikings, New York fell back to earth against the Eagles, which leaves Big Blue needing to quickly pivot to keeping cornerstones of the turnaround like Barkley around.
Eagles beat Giants, reach first NFC Championship Game since 2017 Super Bowl-winning season
2022 · 10-8-1 Eagles steamroll Giants in first half, coast to postseason win. The biggest question entering the week was the health of Jalen Hurts' injured shoulder. The quarterback answered that question by uncorking a 40-yard bomb to DeVonta Smith on the opening drive. Dallas Goedert capped the possession with a casual one-handed snag and TD rumble, and the rout was on. Philly scored touchdowns on four of its first five possessions, and the defense shut out Big Blue as the Eagles skated to a 28-0 lead at the break. Nick Sirianni's club dominated the first two quarters, out-gaining the Giants 258-64 yards and holding an 18-to-3 first-down edge. The Eagles got whatever they wanted on offense. The ground game churned out 268 yards, while Hurts made plays with his arm when needed. After missing two games down the stretch and playing through a shoulder injury in Week 18, Hurts avoided big hits for the most part but lowered his shoulder into defenders a couple of times, showing he's plenty healthy. A healthy Hurts was always going to be bad news for Big Blue. It turned into a nightmare. Heading into the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers, the QB is full-throttle, and the Eagles once again look like a steamrolling force.
Titans GM Ran Carthon wants time to evaluate QB Ryan Tannehill, roster before making decisions
Ran Carthon received a big welcome upon his arrival in Tennessee, but the Titans' new general manager will soon have big decisions to make. At Friday's introductory press conference, Carthon was asked about the future of the quarterback position, specifically Ryan Tannehill's status. "I don't think that's fair at this...
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy declines to elaborate on bizarre final play in loss to 49ers
The stage was set for one final play from the Dallas Cowboys, who made myriad errors down the stretch Sunday but still had a shot to make things interesting in their Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers. And as far as formations go, this one held some intrigue.
Tom Brady to take time away before making decision on future; Buccaneers players feel he's leaving
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady plans to take his time making a decision on his future, aiming to look at his options with a clear mind. Yet several players already have a feeling which direction he is leaning. Based on their final interactions with Brady, it felt to them as if Brady was leaving Tampa with no intention to return.
49ers defeat Cowboys, advance to NFC Championship Game to face Eagles
Defense reigns in Santa Clara. As they've said for decades, defense wins championships, and San Francisco's top-ranked unit stood tall Sunday. San Francisco forced two Dak Prescott turnovers and held Dallas under 300 yards of total offense while also denying the Cowboys on 10 of 15 third-down attempts. The low-scoring affair didn't produce a ton of fireworks, but there were highlights sprinkled throughout the game, starting with Deommodore Lenoir's perfectly timed interception of Prescott, leading to the 49ers' first points of the game. CeeDee Lamb found success (10 catches for 117 yards), but Dallas struggled to get anything going on the ground, finishing with 76 yards produced by a group that sorely missed Tony Pollard after he exited with an ugly ankle injury. San Francisco's defense harassed Prescott all game, recording 17 combined pressures between Samson Ebukam (seven), Nick Bosa (six) and Arik Armstead (four). Each accounted for a turnover caused by pressure, and Ebukam was responsible for San Francisco's lone sack. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is attracting a lot of attention for head coaching openings for good reason. He's proven to be an excellent coordinator who has this defense playing at an elite level at the perfect time of year. It proved to be the difference Sunday.
Chargers GM Tom Telesco says HC Brandon Staley's job was never at stake: 'He has our whole support'
The Los Angeles Chargers shook up their offensive coaching staff this week, firing coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day. However, general manager Tom Telesco told reporters that head coach Brandon Staley's job was never at stake. "That was probably more your (media) discussion than ours," Telesco said Thursday,...
Bills' Sean McDermott doesn't think Super Bowl window is closing after loss to Bengals: 'You learn from things like this'
Buffalo's 2022 season came to a brutal close following a 27-10 defeat to the Bengals in the Divisional Round on Sunday. The 17-point difference was the biggest margin of defeat this season for the Bills, and there were several more clues within the box score that further explained Cincinnati's dominance.
Giants' dream first season under Brian Daboll ends in nightmare loss to Eagles: 'Crash landing'
Minutes following a season-ending throttling at the hands of their regional rivals, New York Giants coach Brian Daboll strode to the podium at Lincoln Financial Field and tried to sum up what just happened. "Well," the first-year boss began, "crash landing here." New York crashed out of the playoffs, indeed,...
Bengals targeting 2023 offseason for QB Joe Burrow's contract extension
Cincinnati is back to playing meaningful football in late January for the second consecutive season, as the defending AFC champion Bengals take on the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round on Sunday. Joe Burrow may soon reap the rewards of helping transform the franchise into a yearly Super Bowl contender.
NFL Divisional Round bold predictions: Chiefs RUN wild; Jalen Hurts and Daniel Jones forge epic bout
Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Divisional Round schedule). With the Jaguars' defense zeroed in on not letting Patrick Mahomes make the big play downfield, the Chiefs record a season-high total on the ground. Andy Reid schemes up running lanes for Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon and friends, who eclipse the 189-yard rushing mark the Chiefs logged twice this season (in Week 4 and Week 15).
Niners' depth, talent shine as they defeat Cowboys despite not playing 'best game'
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- They admittedly did not play to their expectations. Their quarterback looked like a rookie for the first time all year, their vaunted running game was largely invisible, their top-ranked defense showed cracks in the foundation and their special teams were far from special. But when you're...
Micah Parsons on Cowboys' matchup with 49ers: 'I really like being the underdog'
Last year, the San Francisco 49ers knocked the Dallas Cowboys out of the postseason. With a rematch on tap Sunday night, quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are looking to even the score in the Divisional Round. "Most definitely, I [wanted the rematch]," Prescott said, via the team's official website....
Ed Reed leaving Bethune-Cookman after contract falls through
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed walked away from Bethune-Cookman in tears Saturday following a 15-minute goodbye in front of players and parents. Reed made it clear he wasn't leaving on his own accord. The Ed Reed Foundation announced on social media Saturday that...
