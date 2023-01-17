Read full article on original website
951thebull.com
Charles City City Council Budget Work Sessions Open to Public
The Charles City City Council is getting closer to decision time on the City budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year. The Council will be meeting with various City departments in the next two weeks to fine tune their budget proposals. Mayor Dean Andrews says citizens are welcome to attend. Unlike...
951thebull.com
Floyd County Supervisors Approve Settlement with Courthouse Project Architects
The trio of new Floyd County Supervisors have finished what the previous three Board members started in settling a financial dispute between the County and the design engineer for the law enforcement center and courthouse renovation project. In July 2021, the County filed suit against Prochaska and Associates of Omaha...
kchanews.com
Iowa D.O.T.’s Pete Hjelmstad talks winter road conditions; Floyd overpass construction and other projects
Pete Hjelmstad, Field Services Coordinator for the Iowa Department of Transportation‘s Mason City office joined Chris Berg on the morning show this morning to talk about the 7-8″+ inches of snow and how to find the latest road conditions. Pete also provided an update on the Avenue of the Saints Floyd overpass construction as well as other construction projects to watch out for in 2023.
951thebull.com
Chickasaw County Sheriff Hemann Retires Thursday (01.19)
After joining the department in 1990 and serving as its leader since 2016, Chickasaw County Sheriff Marty Hemann retires Thursday. Hemann says an early life experience piqued his thoughts about a career in law enforcement. Hemann says one the biggest changes during his 30-plus years in law enforcement is the...
951thebull.com
Petitions Deadline Tuesday (01.17) for Floyd County Supervisor Special Election
The deadline to file for a petition to force a special election for the District 3 seat on the Floyd County Board of Supervisor is Tuesday (01.17). On January 3rd, Rudd farmer Jim Jorgenson was appointed to fill the post by a state-code-mandated-committee of County Auditor Gloria Carr, County Recorder Amy Assink, and County Treasurer Jessie Holm. The appointment became necessary when Jeff Hawbaker, who won the November 8th election, declined the nomination 10 days later because he could not devote the time needed to serve.
951thebull.com
Nashua Request for ARPA Funds Rebuffed Again
A request for $50,000 in County ARPA funds to help Nashua with startup costs for its own ambulance service has been denied by a 3-2 vote of the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors. Zenda Vikturek with the new Nashua Area EMS addressed the Board during their meeting Monday, noting they...
951thebull.com
Patrick Dirks – Chickasaw County Extension 01-18-23
Rob Getz spoke with Chickasaw County Youth Coordinator Patrick Dierks from the Extension Office on upcoming workshops and a Youth Lock-in at the Charles City YMCA. Click on the video below to watch the conversation.
951thebull.com
New Hampton School Officials Review Florida Music Trip
A New Hampton High School music department trip to Florida is under review after a male student involved passed out several times due a Tik Tok challenge. Superintendent Jay Jurrens says both band and choir members made the trip to Orlando for workshops to improve their music skills and hit some amusement parks. Students, staff and chaperones left Monday, January 9th and returned Sunday, January 15th.
KBUR
Effort underway to name highway after fallen state trooper
Decorah, IA- Efforts are underway to name a northeast Iowa highway after a fallen Iowa State Trooper. Radio Iowa reports that government entities in Winneshiek, Fayette, Buchanan, and Benton counties are being asked to show their support to name Highway 150 the Sergeant Jim Smith Memorial Highway. Smith, who resided...
951thebull.com
Charles City Second Graders On the Move
The Charles City School District will have second grade students attend classes in a new building next school year. The district’s second graders currently go to Washington Elementary, but future classes will go to Lincoln Elementary starting with the 2023-24 school year this August. Lincoln Elementary Principal Marcie DeVore...
superhits1027.com
New owner says they are exploring putting housing on top of Southbridge Mall (VIDEO)
MASON CITY — The new owners of Southbridge Mall say they now want to build housing on top of the current structure. Main Street Community Capital purchased the mall and announced they would repurpose it into a recreational and entertainment complex with restaurants, bars, the reopening of the movie theaters, and other family-friendly entertainment.
KAAL-TV
A look at snow totals
Snow totals largely came back in the 5-9″ range across our area. But there were some in Cerro Gordo County and around that did pop up towards as much as 11″. North Iowa took the cake this time. The Minnesota side of the border had respectable marks too. Here’s a look at totals.
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Winter Storm Warning EXTENDED for parts of NE Iowa, SE Minnesota
The Winter Storm Warning has been extended until noon Thursday for counties in Southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa amid a strengthening band of snow. Originally set to expire at 9am, Mower, Fillmore, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Howard, Chickasaw, Floyd, and Mitchell counties will now be under Winter Storm Warning until 12pm.
Iowa Movie Based on True Events Showing In Cedar Rapids & Iowa City
A movie that started hitting theaters around Iowa last month has made its way to big screens in the corridor. Back in November of 2021, camera crews were in north central Iowa to film a movie about actual events that happened in that part of the state during World War II. Scenes for the movie were filmed in Whittemore, Forest City, and the town of Algona, which was home to a German POW camp during the war.
Radio Iowa
Northwest, northern Iowa hardest hit by snow
Snowfall totals from this latest winter blast are now more than 8 inches in several cities. Northern and northwest Iowa were hit the hardest, with the 8-inch snowfall reports in Floyd, Algona, Britt, and Rock Valley. Nine inches of snow was reported in Auburn. It’ll be sticking around, too, as...
kiow.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Area
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through 9am tomorrow morning for the area. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
Radio Iowa
Heavy snow forecast for northwest Iowa
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through tomorrow morning for Iowa’s northwestern half. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
kwayradio.com
Questions Remain About Maquoketa Caves Murders
Questions still remain for some after three quarters of a Cedar Falls family were murdered at Maquoketa Caves State Park this summer, according to the Quad City Times. On the morning of July 22nd a little boy ran out of his tent after gunshots rang out. The first adult he found was Cecilia Sherwin grabbed the boy’s hand and headed to the entrance of the park where they called 911. The 23 minute call, which was obtained through an Open Records request, included some difficulty in reaching law enforcement. The dispatcher also asked for the phone to be turned over to the boy, 9 year old Arlo Schmidt. Arlo recounted seeing a person in black clothes with a weapon and hearing his sister screaming. He then told the dispatcher that his parents were hurt. It would turn out that the person blamed for the crime was well known to Sherwin, her 23 year old son Anthony. Police say Anthony Sherwin’s body was found a short distance away from the tent. Cecilia Sherwin and her husband believe Anthony was also murdered, and was not shooter. Anthony had two gunshot wounds, which Cecilia believes were both debilitating making it impossible for him to inflict both. Tyler Schmidt, Arlo’s dad, had been shot and stabbed, Sarah Schmidt, Arlo’s mom, was stabbed, and Lula, Arlo’s 6 year old sister was shot and strangled. Law enforcement has not confirmed that the same gun was used to shoot the Schmidts and Sherwin. All requests for information from the Sherwins and media outlets have been denied or ignored. Finally Anthony Sherwin was wearing green shorts when he died, despite Arlo Schmidt reporting that the killer was wearing black.
951thebull.com
Norma Leach – Women of Fredericksburg Chili Cookoff
Rob Getz spoke with President Norma Leach of the Women of Fredericksburg for their inaugural Chili Cookoff, set to take place Saturday at Pioneer Acres (2732 Stanley Ave). Details on the event can be found on our Community Calendar page.
Waterloo Reporter Gets Schlepped Out For Storm Coverage AGAIN [WATCH]
They say that the sequels don't necessarily live up to the hype of their predecessors. In this case, the entire country was eagerly awaiting to see if the follow-up was just as funny as the original. It was the question heard all around Eastern Iowa on the morning of Thursday,...
