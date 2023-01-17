Why are eggs so damn expensive? Is it inflation? Can I blame the government? Thanks, Biden! Oh, wait...it’s bird flu. Egg prices were up some 60% in December. The reasons being a seasonal uptick in demand by folks baking all manner of holiday confections, including the worst of all cookies, gingerbread. Seriously, who likes gingerbread? Let’s empty the spice cabinet, plop in an egg and some flower and call it a day. Yuck. The only cookie more disappointing is oatmeal raisin, and that’s only because it looks like chocolate chip from a distance, but I digress. The other reason behind rising egg prices, besides inflation which affects the price of feed, labor and everything else required to keep the country’s poultry industrial complex humming, is an outbreak of avian flu.

1 DAY AGO