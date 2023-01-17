ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox trade pitcher Connor Seabold to Rockies

By Peyton Doyle
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

The righthander made five starts last season for Boston.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jToKz_0kHjGebT00
Connor Seabold pitching in a game for the Red Sox Jeff Dean

The Red Sox announced Tuesday that they will be trading 26-year-old pitcher Connor Seabold to the Colorado Rockies for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Seabold, who was designated for assignment on Jan. 12, was the 41st man on the team’s 40-man roster. Following the move, Boston has 23 pitchers on its 40-man.

The Red Sox initially acquired Seabold in the trade that got them Nick Pivetta during the 2020 season. Seabold and Pivetta were traded from the Phillies in exchange for Heath Hembree and Brandon Workman.

The right-handed Seabold made six appearances — all starts for Boston — over the last two seasons, but struggled during his stints in the big leagues. In 2022, Seabold gave up 35 hits and 23 earned runs in 18 1/3 innings pitched. He also posted a 19-8 strikeout to walk ratio last season.

In the minors Seabold continued to show promise, posting a 3.32 ERA with 89 strikeouts in 86.2 Triple A innings last year.

Seabold will be joining a Colorado team that finished last in the NL West in 2022 with a 68-94 record. Pitching is always a major need for the Rockies playing in the hitter friendly climate.

Last year, Colorado had a league-worst 5.07 team ERA.

The Rockies will be the third MLB team of Seabold’s career after being drafted by Philadelphia in the third round in 2017.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade

After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Red Sox sign World Series winning outfielder

The Boston Red Sox have added a bit more power to their lineup, agreeing to a deal with outfielder Adam Duvall. With Duvall recently winning a World Series, Boston will hope the outfielder can bring his championship pedigree to the Red Sox. Duvall signed a one-year, $7 million contract with...
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Boston Red Sox Make Trade With Colorado Rockies

The Boston Red Sox are having an offseason to remember, or potentially forget. While they have made major moves like signing Japanese superstar Masataka Yoshida, signing elite closer Kenley Jansen, and extending Rafael Devers to a long-term contract, the Boston Red Sox also have lost fan-favorite all-star shortstop Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres, as well as losing Trevor Story for many months due to surgery on his arm.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Sign Ex-Astros Prospect To Bolster Infield Depth

The Boston Red Sox finally made an addition to the middle infield -- but one that fans aren't going to be excited about. "Former (Oakland Athletics) infield prospect Edwin Díaz has signed a minor-league deal with the Red Sox," The Athletic's Melissa Lockard reported. Most fans would be over...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Bryan Reynolds Trade Rumors: Pirates Seeking Juan Soto-Like Return

As the Los Angeles Dodgers continue their search for a center fielder, one potential option emerged when Bryan Reynolds requested a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates due to contract extension negotiations seemingly reaching an impasse. The 27-year-old remains under team control through the 2025 season by way of salary arbitration,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

Red Sox eyeing pair of former All-Stars

Some baseball teams embark on a youth movement to bring in young talent. The Boston Red Sox seem to be heading in the opposite direction. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Tuesday the Red Sox have slugger Adam Duvall and utilityman Josh Harrison on their radar. Duvall, 34, a former All-Star, clubbed 38 home Read more... The post Red Sox eyeing pair of former All-Stars appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Celtics champion, coach dies at age 74

Legendary Boston Celtics figure Chris Ford has died this week. The Celtics released a statement on Wednesday announcing the death of Ford at the age of 74. The team also shared a statement from Ford’s family. “The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on Jan. 17, 2023,” the family statement read.... The post Ex-Celtics champion, coach dies at age 74 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
The Longmont Leader

Red Sox trade Seabold to Rockies for player to be named

BOSTON (AP) — Right-hander Connor Seabold was traded by the Boston Red Sox to the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday for a player to be named or cash. The 26-year-old Seabold was designated for assignment last week to clear room on the 40-man roster following the signing of Corey Kluber to a $10 million, one-year contract.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

New York Mets Reportedly Sign Veteran Outfielder

The New York Mets made a roster move on Wednesday. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the team has signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year deal that's worth $6 million.  Pham is coming off a season where he played in 134 games for the Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Soz. He hit 17 home ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Red Sox sign infielder Edwin Díaz to minor-league deal

The Red Sox have signed infielder Edwin Diaz to a minor-league contract for the 2023 season, per Melissa Lockard of The Athletic. It is unclear if the deal includes an invite to major-league spring training. Diaz, 27, is not to be confused with the All-Star closer for the Mets. While...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
63K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy