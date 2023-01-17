Read full article on original website
otakuusamagazine.com
Tales of Wedding Rings Manga Locks in TV Anime Adaptation
Tales of Wedding Rings is a manga written and illustrated by creator duo Maybe, and it’s officially getting a TV anime adaptation. Details are light, but Gen Sato will voice Sato and Akari Kito will voice Hime, with both characters featured in the special illustration by Maybe below. Published...
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Readies for Reze's Season 2 Debut
Chainsaw Man is still taking over the world thanks to the debut of its anime adaptation last Fall, and one awesome cosplay is readying for Reze's big debut in the series in the potential second season! The first season wrapped up its run last Fall, but unfortunately has yet to confirm whether or not the anime will be coming back for more episodes. This is all but likely considering the massive success and fan response to everything that went down during the course of the first season, and considering the major teases dropped for what could be coming next.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Highlight's Nami's Red Fit
In its history, One Piece has seen the Straw Hat Pirates wearing countless outfits depending on their environment or simply how they were feeling at the time, and this is certainly true in the Shonen franchise's movies. With One Piece Film: Red bringing back Red Haired Shanks while also introducing his daughter Uta, aka the Ultimate Diva, Luffy and his crew received new outfits as well, with Nami's specifically perhaps being the most "swashbuckler" style that she has ever worn before. Now, one cosplayer has brought back Nami's Red fit.
SI Swimsuit Unveils Photos of 2023 Rookie Melissa Wood-Tepperberg
The newcomer specializes in fitness and wellness.
ComicBook
Power Rangers 30th-Anniversary Confirms Entire Mighty Morphin Team In Costume
Hasbro and eOne unveiled a series of welcome details and first-look images of the upcoming Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 30th-Anniversary Special Once & Always, and that also included new footage from the anticipated event. The footage shows the Rangers both in and out of costume, but towards the end, there is the filming of one scene that reveals the entire Mighty Morphin team will be in costume at some point. As you can see in the video below, that includes the Green Ranger, and while this was filmed before Jason David Frank tragically passed away, Frank previously revealed he had decided not to be involved in the special.
wegotthiscovered.com
A revoltingly gory horror buried at the box office emerges from the rubble of reappraisal
Throwing an excessive amount of blood, guts, and bodies into a horror movie can often enhance the story, but it can just as easily be nothing more than a gimmick engineered specifically for shock value and nothing else. Depending on who you ask, 2008’s The Ruins can quite comfortably be placed in either camp.
ComicBook
Power Rangers 30th-Anniversary Special Reveals Release Date, Synopsis
The Power Rangers franchise is going all out for its 30th-Anniversary with a new special celebrating Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and Netflix has confirmed the release date for this big comeback special and the first synopsis has been revealed giving fans the first idea of what to expect! The Power Rangers franchise is one of the longest running action franchises of all time, and it has only been getting bigger since the property was brought under the Hasbro umbrella. This is especially true more now than ever thanks to a new special bringing back some of the original members of the cast from the very first series.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Star Has More Disappointing News for Season 5 Part 2 Return
Not only is Yellowstone not yet in production on the second half of season five, but according to star Dawn Olivieri, there is not a clear date for production to resume yet. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Olivieri -- a transplant from sister show 1883 said it's possible that production could resume in March, but she is not sure whether that would be for the whole production or just for select units. She said that one of the things that can be tough about a job with so many moving parts is that you don't know until it's almost time to start shooting, when the production is going to need you.
wegotthiscovered.com
A soaking-wet horror sequel that never needed to exist barely keeps its head above water on streaming
Even the most mildly successful horror movies are always in danger of being sequelized to death, and though it took 13 years to arrive, toothy creature feature follow-up Black Water: Abyss failed to state a justifiable case for its own existence. The 2007 original was a sleeper hit that went...
ComicBook
Marvel's Midnight Suns Releases Deadpool DLC Teaser
Marvel's Midnight Suns has released a new teaser for the upcoming DLC, which will feature Deadpool. Marvel's Midnight Suns was released back in December 2022 and was a surprise hit for the year. The game was an incredibly fun turn-based strategy game that offered a lot of depth for some of the most beloved characters in fiction. Sadly, it also came out during a really busy time of year and was overlooked by a lot of people as a result. However, it's possible Marvel's Midnight Suns will get a second wind in 2023 with all of the post-launch content it is planning.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Fandom Outs Its Hardest Takes On the Series
Dragon Ball is an institution in the world of anime, with the original series, Dragon Ball Z, and Dragon Ball Super following Goku and his fellow Z-Fighters in their many battles. While the anime's television series has yet to confirm when it will return, last year saw Gohan and Piccolo leading the charge in a brand new movie and the manga series has returned in Weekly Shonen Jump, with teenage Goten and Trunks hitting the streets as the world's newest superheroes. Now, fans are sharing their "hardest takes" for the Shonen franchise.
thedigitalfix.com
Amber Midthunder teases that new Predator movie is coming
We might be closer to a Prey 2 release date than we thought, with Amber Midthunder teasing in a Variety red carpet interview that a sequel to the horror movie, Prey, may be in the works. “I mean… I don’t have a date for you,” she said, when asked of the possibility of a further instalment of the monster movie series.
ComicBook
Netflix Is Getting More Demon Slayer Very Soon
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is gearing up to come back with Season 3 of the anime later this year, and now fans will get another way to catch up with everything that has gone down thus far as Netflix is getting more of the series very soon! The anime adaptation taking on Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series is one of the biggest franchises running today as the first season broke all kinds of records towards the end of its run. This continued with the debut feature film taking over the box office around the world, and went to a whole new level with the second season of the series.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Creator Addresses All Those Rumored Spin-Offs
Attack on Titan's anime adaptation is preparing to come to a close, with the manga ending years prior to the upcoming conclusion that left the fan base divided when it came to the battle taking place that saw the Scout Regiment fighting against their former friend, Eren Jaeger. Last year, creator Hajime Isayama visited North America for the first time as a part of the convention known as Anime NYC, and in doing so, answered a major question when it came to potential spin-offs which would bring fans back to the world of the Titans.
ComicBook
Top 10 Most Anticipated Anime of 2023
2023 might have kicked off with one of the biggest new waves of anime yet releasing during the Winter anime schedule, there's still a lot more that is coming our way as 2023 is looking like one of the biggest years for anime yet! Last year was a particularly strong one for new anime as the bounce back from the ongoing COVID pandemic continued and led to the release of a number of standout franchises across each season of the year. 2023 has gotten off to a strong start with the new releases already, but Spring, Summer and Fall have some juggernauts still on the horizon.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 16 Shares First Look
It would put things lightly to say My Hero Academia season six has been wild. When the show kickstarted last fall, all eyes were on the heroes as they began a major mission, but things went sideways fast. Now, Japan is reeling from a villain uprising, and faith in heroes is all but shattered. And now, a new look at season six's next episode is here and tugging at our heart strings.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cafe Reveals Its Strangely Delicious Menu
Chainsaw Man earned its place last year as one of the biggest new anime adaptations to hit the small screen in 2022, as viewers came to fall in love with the tragic tale of Denji and himself and his fellow Devil Hunters' attempt to take down supernatural forces threatening mankind. While the series has become popular in North America and the world at large, Japan is once again getting an exclusive with a Chainsaw Man Cafe swinging open its doors and offering a hilarious menu that imagines the Devil Hunters as chefs.
ComicBook
Jason Pearson, Comics Artist, Dead at 52
Jason Pearson, a veteran comics artist best known for his creator-owned book Body Bags, has died. He was 52 years old. According to reports that emerged last night, Pearson may have passed away in December, with a statement from his family suggesting that Pearson passed away on December 19. The cause of death was reportedly a heart attack. After word of his death reached social media, fellow comics creators started to eulogize the artist, celebrating his work and reminiscing about their experiences with Pearson.
ComicBook
Disney Lorcana Release Date, First Product Details Revealed
Disney Lorcana, the upcoming collectible trading card game featuring a wide range of Disney characters, will release its first products in August. IGN was the first to report that Disney Lorcana will be released on August 18th in local game stores, followed by a mass retail release on September 1st. Gen Con attendees will also have the ability to purchase Disney Lorcana directly from Ravensburger. The new card game will be supported by a wide range of products, including three pre-built Starter Decks and an Illumineer's Trove, which contains 8 booster packs, two deck boxes, a player's guide, and various tokens. Each Starter Deck will be built around two different Ink colors – Amber and Amethyst, Emerald and Ruby, or Steel and Sapphire. It's believed that the various Ink colors will be similar to mana colors in Magic: The Gathering, but few gameplay details have been revealed.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Director Addresses the Final Season's Production Schedule
Attack on Titan recently revealed a trailer for the final episodes of its anime adaptation, bringing to a close the battle featuring the Scout Regiment's confrontation with their former friend Eren Jaeger as he leads an army of Colossal Titans using the power of the Founding Titan. With the first part of the last installments slated to land this March, a sound director for the Studio MAPPA production has shared a big update as to the status of the anime adaptation's production.
