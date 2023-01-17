ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Cowboys End Tom Brady's Season ... Career?

By Timm Hamm
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fpkhA_0kHjFhHr00

After a 31-14 home playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Tom Brady's football future remains up in the air.

The Dallas Cowboys ended the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season Monday night in dominating fashion, 31-14 , and flipped the script from the season opener.

Dallas looked prepared and ready to play, while the Bucs seemed lethargic and confused on both offense and defense at times. That's almost the exact opposite of what we saw in the season opener when the Cowboys seemed a bit lost in a 19-3 loss on the same field.

With Bucs quarterback Tom Brady's season ending without a Divisional Round appearance for only the sixth time in his career, talk now turns to his future.

Did the Cowboys end Brady's season? Or his career? That remains to be seen, but he certainly has options.

He is a free agent and can choose to re-sign with Tampa Bay, sign a new contract with a new team, or retire. ... again.

In the post-game press conference, Brady didn't really tip his hand, although he gave much praise to the Tampa fans, the media, and the Bucs organization.

"I'm going to go home and get a good night's sleep, as good as I can tonight," Brady said. "There's been a lot of focus on this game. It'll just be one day at a time, truly."

As recent as last offseason, there were reports and rumors that Brady was interested in joining the Dolphins, who appeared to be actively pursuing him. With Miami's current quarterback situation in question, as Tua Tagovailoa ended the season with another concussion, the Dolphins would likely still be interested.

Or it's been speculated Brady might join his old coach Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas with the Raiders, who just ousted their franchise quarterback Derek Carr.

With the win, Dallas exorcized a couple of demons , breaking an eight-game road playoff game losing streak dating back to the 90s, and ending Brady's career 7-0 domination over the franchise.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott left that aforementioned season opener with a broken thumb and missed the next five weeks. He returned to Raymond James Stadium in triumphant fashion on Monday night, with possibly the best quarterback performance of the entire Super Wild Card weekend.

Dallas will now prepare for the San Francisco 49ers , while Brady prepares for his future. Either a future with or without football.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys ?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!

So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
TEXAS STATE
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
32K+
Followers
3K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy