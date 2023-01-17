Cowboys End Tom Brady's Season ... Career?

After a 31-14 home playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Tom Brady's football future remains up in the air.

The Dallas Cowboys ended the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season Monday night in dominating fashion, 31-14 , and flipped the script from the season opener.

Dallas looked prepared and ready to play, while the Bucs seemed lethargic and confused on both offense and defense at times. That's almost the exact opposite of what we saw in the season opener when the Cowboys seemed a bit lost in a 19-3 loss on the same field.

With Bucs quarterback Tom Brady's season ending without a Divisional Round appearance for only the sixth time in his career, talk now turns to his future.

Did the Cowboys end Brady's season? Or his career? That remains to be seen, but he certainly has options.

He is a free agent and can choose to re-sign with Tampa Bay, sign a new contract with a new team, or retire. ... again.

In the post-game press conference, Brady didn't really tip his hand, although he gave much praise to the Tampa fans, the media, and the Bucs organization.

"I'm going to go home and get a good night's sleep, as good as I can tonight," Brady said. "There's been a lot of focus on this game. It'll just be one day at a time, truly."

As recent as last offseason, there were reports and rumors that Brady was interested in joining the Dolphins, who appeared to be actively pursuing him. With Miami's current quarterback situation in question, as Tua Tagovailoa ended the season with another concussion, the Dolphins would likely still be interested.

Or it's been speculated Brady might join his old coach Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas with the Raiders, who just ousted their franchise quarterback Derek Carr.

With the win, Dallas exorcized a couple of demons , breaking an eight-game road playoff game losing streak dating back to the 90s, and ending Brady's career 7-0 domination over the franchise.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott left that aforementioned season opener with a broken thumb and missed the next five weeks. He returned to Raymond James Stadium in triumphant fashion on Monday night, with possibly the best quarterback performance of the entire Super Wild Card weekend.

Dallas will now prepare for the San Francisco 49ers , while Brady prepares for his future. Either a future with or without football.

