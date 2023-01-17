ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 175

Tish Fortin
2d ago

Happy they finally found her and the family got closure. I only hope one day my friend Abby Lynn Patterson is found she has been missing since 2017 from Lumberton north carolina. Her family needs closure too.

Reply(21)
100
Lydia Raley
2d ago

RIP You are finally laid to rest with dignity, may your family & friends find peace & healing .Thank you to All those that never give up looking for missing humans!

Reply
36
Raelyn Staley
2d ago

I'm happy she is finally found but sad her life was taken at a young age,no parent should have to go thru something like this.its very sad, condolences to the family,rest in the arms of angels precious child

Reply(1)
25
 

WGN News

Illinois DCFS accused of letting kids languish in jail

CHICAGO — Illinois’ child welfare agency is accused of stranding more than 80 kids in juvenile jail despite the fact they could’ve been released.  That’s according to a federal lawsuit filed against the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services by private attorneys who were joined by Cook County’s public guardian. “It feels horrible,” said […]
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS News

Illinois child protection agency places kids in juvenile detention who never committed crimes, lawsuit claims

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Children from abused and neglected households are taken in by the state's child welfare department with a promise of being kept safe. But a lawsuit filed Thursday challenges how safe the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is really keeping some of the state's most vulnerable kids, CBS Chicago's Chris Tye reports.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS News

Man attacked, robbed while waiting on CTA Blue Line platform in Norwood Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was attacked and robbed while waiting on a CTA Blue Line platform in Norwood Park overnight. Around 12:35 a.m., police said a 44-year-old man was waiting on the platform for the Harlem stop the O'Hare branch Blue Line, in the 5500 block of North Harlem Avenue, when three men approached and demanded money,
CHICAGO, IL
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Was Adopted, Tortured, And A Jane Doe For Years Until Her Siblings Told Authorities They Helped Dispose Of Her Body

On February 26, 2007, two brothers were driving through an alley near 2nd Avenue and Polk Street in Gary, Indiana. The brothers happened to look inside a cinder block garage and saw something that shocked them both. There, lay the two badly burned legs of a decomposing body. The pair immediately called the police, and authorities discovered it was the body of a young girl.
GARY, IN
CBS Chicago

40 years later, gangland murder of Allen Dorfman in Lincolnwood remains unsolved

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- This week marks 40 years since one of the most brazen and still-unsolved murders in Chicago history.Allen Dorfman, an insurance salesman with close ties to the Chicago mob, was gunned down outside the old Purple Hyatt Hotel in Lincolnwood in broad daylight on Jan. 20, 1983, 40 years ago this coming Friday.Insiders said organized crime figures feared Dorfman might rat-out mob higher-ups after being convicted himself.On Monday night, CBS 2's Chris Tye took a closer look at the still-unanswered questions in Dorfman's murder.Dorfman, 60 at the time, controlled the Amalgamated Insurance Agency – which processed insurance...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Gary, Indiana

GARY, Ind. (CBS) – A 64-year-old man is dead after being struck by a car in Gary, Indiana Tuesday evening. Gary police said around 6:19 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 4th and Taney Street for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers found a...
GARY, IN
CBS Chicago

Downers Grove woman's remains found five years after she disappeared, family says

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- The five-year search for a missing Downers Grove woman has come to a tragic conclusion.The family of Cheyann Klus announced on Facebook Monday that police have located her remains."While it was not the news we were hoping for, we have received confirmation from law enforcement that Cheyann's remains were found," the family wrote.  "As her immediate family [father, sisters, brothers, nephews] in mourning, we ask for privacy as we grieve the unbearable loss of a daughter, sister, aunt, and a human being. We plan to hold a private memorial service for Cheyann amongst us, but we hope that everyone can find solace in knowing that she has been found and respectfully laid to rest. Please be mindful of the sensitive nature of these circumstances and the affects this can have for our family and other families who are dealing with missing loved ones."Klus was 22 when she was last seen on Nov. 27, 2017. at her home in Downers Grove. She traveled into Chicago the night of Dec. 1 of that year.It was unclear Monday night where the remains were found.
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
KBUR

Illinois Sheriff’s Association Scam Alert

Springfield, Ill.- The Illinois Sheriff’s Association is warning residents of a phone solicitation scam. The Sheriff’s Association says that citizens are being contacted by phone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriff’s Association to help fight the state’s Assault Weapons Ban. Residents are...
ILLINOIS STATE
