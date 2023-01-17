Texas Department of Public Safety opens applications for more medical cannabis dispensaries

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – In what is an emerging theme at the Texas Capitol, key Republican leaders and lawmakers say they want to "rein-in" district attorneys in Texas who disregard state law.State Representative David Cook, R-Mansfield, filed a bill in the House, HB 1350, and State Senator Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, filed an identical bill in the Senate.Cook said, "This is a very straight forward bill."He said district attorneys who've pledged not to prosecute certain marijuana crimes or abortion cases are placing their personal politics over their job of evaluating each criminal case.After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade...

TEXAS STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO