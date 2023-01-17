ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downers Grove, IL

Body of 22-year-old missing since 2017 found, Illinois family says. ‘Unbearable loss’

By Mike Stunson
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jKA0b_0kHjFR7700

The remains of a woman who was 22 when she went missing in 2017 have been discovered, her family said.

Cheyann Klus, of Downers Grove, was reported missing in December 2017 when her father said “she had not returned home after a few days,” the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities and family members have searched for Klus in the years that followed, including a search of the 86-acre Mallard Lake recreation area in 2018, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

Her sister said in a Facebook post on Sunday, Jan. 15, that her remains were found .

Mariah Klus said her sister’s death is an “unbearable loss.”

“We plan to hold a private memorial service for Cheyann amongst us, but we hope that everyone can find solace in knowing that she has been found and respectfully laid to rest,” Mariah Klus said.

It is unknown how Cheyann Klus’ remains were found or how she died. Sheriff’s officials told WLS the remains were positively identified using Klus’ dental records .

“The sheriff’s office will continue to work with Chicago Police to investigate the circumstances of her death, but we are grateful to help bring some measure of closure to Klus’ family,” the sheriff’s office said , according to WFLD.

Downers Grove is about 20 miles west of Chicago.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNtv.com

ISP: Driver dead after I-88 crash near Aurora Toll Plaza

AURORA, Ill. — A driver died early Wednesday morning on I-88 near the Aurora Toll Plaza. At around 3:30 a.m., authorities responded to westbound lanes near the plaza. A passenger vehicle was involved with a semi truck and ended up in a nearby ditch. The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead just before 4:45 a.m.
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
29K+
Followers
796
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy