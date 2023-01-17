Body of 22-year-old missing since 2017 found, Illinois family says. ‘Unbearable loss’

The remains of a woman who was 22 when she went missing in 2017 have been discovered, her family said.

Cheyann Klus, of Downers Grove, was reported missing in December 2017 when her father said “she had not returned home after a few days,” the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities and family members have searched for Klus in the years that followed, including a search of the 86-acre Mallard Lake recreation area in 2018, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

Her sister said in a Facebook post on Sunday, Jan. 15, that her remains were found .

Mariah Klus said her sister’s death is an “unbearable loss.”

“We plan to hold a private memorial service for Cheyann amongst us, but we hope that everyone can find solace in knowing that she has been found and respectfully laid to rest,” Mariah Klus said.

It is unknown how Cheyann Klus’ remains were found or how she died. Sheriff’s officials told WLS the remains were positively identified using Klus’ dental records .

“The sheriff’s office will continue to work with Chicago Police to investigate the circumstances of her death, but we are grateful to help bring some measure of closure to Klus’ family,” the sheriff’s office said , according to WFLD.

Downers Grove is about 20 miles west of Chicago.