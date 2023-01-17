ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Official: Oklahoma Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal

By John E. Hoover
 5 days ago

Marcus Alexander was a 4-star recruit who had been waiting for his chance to break into Bill Bedenbaugh's lineup.

Multiple reports Tuesday say Oklahoma has lost another offensive lineman via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Marcus Alexander , a fourth-year junior, has entered the portal. The news was first reported by 247 Sports and On3.

Alexander later posted the official news on Twitter.

“I want to thank you for all the support over the past four years,” Alexander wrote. “Wearing the crimson and cream has truly been a dream.

“To my coaches, teammates and OU athletics staff, thank you for your guidance and support during my time here at Oklahoma. The connections and friendships I have made here will last a lifetime.”

Alexander leaves as a graduate and still has two years eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-4, 325-pound Alexander, a 247 Sports 3-star recruit from Sunnyvale, TX, did not record any snaps during the 2022 season. Rivals rated him as a 4-star recruit.

In his four seasons at OU, Alexander was never able to crack Bill Bedenbaugh's lineup. Alexander played in one game (Missouri State in 2020), and logged 19 offensive snaps.

Alexander was listed as the third right guard on the depth chart behind Chris Murray and Jake Taylor . When Savion Byrd started the Cheez-It Bowl at guard, he was backed up by Taylor.

ESPN ranked him as the No. 37 offensive guard in the country coming out of high school. He chose OU over Missouri, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and others.

The transfer portal is open until Wednesday, then closes until a two-week period beginning May 1.

With the addition Monday of Texas A&M tight end and Alexander's reported departure Tuesday, OU is now back at 85 projected scholarships for 2023.

