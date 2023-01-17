ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, GA

Diesel fuel spill closes highway in Cherokee County

By Jason Davis, WSBTV.com
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A diesel fuel spill has shut down a highway in Cherokee County.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Tuesday that Knox Bridge Highway will be closed for an indefinite period west of the bridge due to the spill.

At the time of their tweet, deputies were waiting on officials from the Georgia Department of Transportation to respond to the site of the spill.

There is no word on what caused the fuel spill.

Related
wrganews.com

Floyd County road paving plan covers 35 miles

Floyd County is looking at an aggressive road paving schedule for the coming year. Public works director Michael Skeen told the Transportation Policy Committee on Wednesday that the county has a $1.2 million Local Maintenance Improvement Grant allotment that would pave about 12 miles. In addition, there is a special...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Sinkhole closes sidewalk, shoulder on East Piedmont Road

Cobb DOT has closed off a portion of a sidewalk and a shoulder on southbound East Piedmont Road due to a sinkhole. Cobb government sent a message Monday evening that no traffic lanes have thus far been affected, but that work crews will be monitoring the site this week due to rainy weather in the forecast.
wrganews.com

Carters Dam spill gate issue leads to local flooding

If residents in eastern Gordon and southern Murray counties noticed any additional high water earlier this week, it wasn’t just because of the rain. An issue with a spill gate at Carters Dam released additional water from the facility for a period of time Tuesday, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
GORDON COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Carter’s Dam Stuck Open, Flooding to Occur

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — A Carter’s Dam gate is stuck open, according to a press release by the Gordon County Government. They expect flooding to take place. Carter’s Dam is currently operating in Emergency Mode. Gordon County Government says actions are being taken to fix the...
GORDON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Two Decatur men arrested after attempting to flee a traffic stop

Two suspects from Decatur were arrested over the weekend after they fled from an attempted traffic stop in a stolen vehicle on Atlanta Highway south of Gainesville. Nyquavious Kalmonte Jordan and Joe Jean Roquemore, both 18, were traveling northbound on Atlanta Highway at about 11:50 p.m. Saturday in a Hyundai Elantra. According to a press release, they were driving about 20 mph over the speed limit.
GAINESVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man killed while trying to stop vehicle break-in in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Police Department says Wednesday at 10:24 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Shepherds Path in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they located a male in his 30s with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Man killed in single-vehicle Clarkesville crash

A man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in northern Habersham County Monday night. A release from the Georgia State Patrol says Johnathan Chad Huff, age 37, of Clarkesville was driving north on Ga. 17 just north of George Moss Road when his Dodge Magnum left the road, hit an embankment and a small tree just before 8:00 p.m.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
