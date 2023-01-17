Diesel fuel spill closes highway in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A diesel fuel spill has shut down a highway in Cherokee County.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Tuesday that Knox Bridge Highway will be closed for an indefinite period west of the bridge due to the spill.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

At the time of their tweet, deputies were waiting on officials from the Georgia Department of Transportation to respond to the site of the spill.

There is no word on what caused the fuel spill.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group