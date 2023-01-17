How can local authorities make their cities more appealing to STEM graduates and technology companies?. Local authorities can make their cities more appealing to STEM companies by improving and expanding programming at the high school level. For example, high school programs should include opportunities for students to earn credits toward associate degrees in STEM fields. High schools and community organizations should work collectively to provide students with opportunities to learn about STEM fields, and the different jobs available. Local authorities should encourage STEM businesses to support high school and college students with career exploration opportunities, internships, and scholarships. In other words, cities need to bring all the links in the chain of success together in order to build a strong STEM infrastructure. This means connecting schools with STEM businesses and universities.

2 DAYS AGO