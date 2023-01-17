Jeanette E. Golden, 85, of Celina, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at her home in Celina. She was born on July 29, 1937 in St. Marys to the late Leonard and Edna (Topp) Dickman. On October 29, 1975 she married Clinton D. Golden and he survives at their residence.

CELINA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO