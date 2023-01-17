There’s a mystery millionaire in the Bronx, after a Mt. Eden deli sold a $20 million winning ticket in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. “I was speechless for a minute. I was ecstatic!” said Fahad Abubaker, son of the owner of the 170th Street Grocery, where the ticket was sold. “It’s great for the Bronx. It’s great for the area. The main thing I hear is that nobody ever won in this area….or not recently.” The big grand prize win was announced Wednesday by the New York Lottery. Someone claiming to have the winning ticket has come forward, the New York State Gaming...

