Mid-week storm could deliver snow to New York City
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A midweek storm may threaten New York City’s prolonged snow drought, though the exact path of the system remains uncertain. Cold, dry air is expected to be in place for the first half of the week ahead of precipitation that is forecasted to deliver snow to Staten Island Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Caribbean Like Crystal Blue Lake in New York is Second Cleanest in the Country
Who says you have to go to the Caribbean to enjoy crystal clear blue waters?. New York is home to more than 7,600 lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. One of those lakes has the distinction of being not only the cleanest in the state but the second cleanest in the country.
Construction halts at Times Square Theater as building remains tenant-less
The Deuce is losing its juice. In the latest setback to the gaily-lit block of West 42nd Street between Seventh and Eighth avenues, construction has ground to a halt at the landmarked, long-dark Times Square Theater, which is being redesigned and expanded for retail or entertainment use. The project by...
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some money
In addition to the soaring rent prices, New York renters face a number of problems. The major ones are lack of facilities and unfriendly environment. A story reveals that the median asking rent for an apartment in Manhattan is $4,000 and you cannot qualify for it if your income is not at least $160,000.
More great off-Broadway shows to see this winter
Last week, I wrote about 10 new shows playing Off-Broadway theaters, ranging from the timely refugee drama “The Jungle” at St. Ann’s Warehouse in Brooklyn to “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show” in Union Square. Due to popular demand (at least as demonstrated by various emails...
9.5 Mile Hike in the Catskills Leads to Fascinating 40-Year-Old Find
According to legend, the Catskill Mountains are littered with wreckage from plane crashes - but they're not always easy to find. You never know what you'll come across when you go hiking throughout New York State. Endless acres of forest, waterfalls, and cliffs, summits provide for chance encounters with fascinating wildlife, creepy abandoned buildings, and perhaps even some fascinating wreckage.
Another Winter Storm Heading for New York State
There are two snow systems, which are headed for New York state next week. It could bring significant snowfall with it.
Mexico’s richest man re-lists NYC townhouse for $80M
Telecom billionaire Carlos Slim, Mexico’s wealthiest man and the former richest man in the world, has re-listed his palatial New York City townhouse for a whopping $80 million, according to a jaw-dropping StreetEasy listing update. Located at 1009 Fifth Ave. on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Slim — otherwise known...
What is the Oldest Restaurant in the New York City?
The Big Apple is known for many wonderful things, including the food scene. From small hole-in-the-wall places to fancy dine-in experiences, NYC never ceases to amaze me. But have you ever wondered what the oldest restaurant in the city is?
A woman finds treasure in New York City's garbage bags including $3000 worth of trashed goods from Party City
Anna Sacks (age 31 as of 2022) is a recycling activist who calls herself a "trash walker." An article in Reader's Digest describes how Anna finds treasure in New York City's garbage.
NYC Evictions Skyrocket as Thousands Removed from Homes — What Can At-Risk Tenants Do?
New York City's eviction rate is on the rise after a moratorium brought on by the pandemic expired in Jan. 2022, as have the protections and rent relief programs for tenants. Since that time, thousands of people have been removed from their buildings. Programs like New York’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP, will stop taking applications starting Friday, meaning more evictions could be coming as well.
The Most Expensive City To Live In America Is In New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
NYC deli sells $20M winning Mega Millions ticket
There’s a mystery millionaire in the Bronx, after a Mt. Eden deli sold a $20 million winning ticket in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. “I was speechless for a minute. I was ecstatic!” said Fahad Abubaker, son of the owner of the 170th Street Grocery, where the ticket was sold. “It’s great for the Bronx. It’s great for the area. The main thing I hear is that nobody ever won in this area….or not recently.” The big grand prize win was announced Wednesday by the New York Lottery. Someone claiming to have the winning ticket has come forward, the New York State Gaming...
No room or rest for the weary: Senior and disabled homeless men in Murray Hill subjected to latest street sweep
Four unhoused men braving the cold on 35th Street and 1st Avenue in Murray Hill had already begun packing their belongings by the time a contingent representing the NYPD, Sanitation Department, and Department of Social Services arrived Wednesday morning to get them out of there. Huddled in jackets, they told...
2 Arrested After 100 MPH Chase On New York’s Most Dangerous Roads
Two men were arrested in the Hudson Valley after a 23-mile high-speed chase on some of the most dangerous roads in New York State. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, New York State Police arrested two men following a high-speed chase on the Palisades Interstate Parkway. High-Speed Chase On Palisades Interstate Parkway...
600,000 Mega ‘Billion’ Winning Tickets Sold in New York State
People from the Hudson Valley and across New York recently won around $5 million playing the most recent Mega Millions. New Yorkers didn't win the jackpot, but you may have still won!. The winning numbers for Friday's "Mega Billions" Mega Millions drawing were 30, 43, 45, 46 and 61 with...
Snow threatens NYC area this week
Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Dolphins spotted in Bronx...
How will N.J. tax our home sales after we move to Florida?
Q. We own our primary residence in New Jersey and several investment properties also in the state. Next year we plan on selling our primary New Jersey residence, declaring our current Florida house as our primary residence and becoming homesteaded in Florida. Some time after we become Florida residents, we plan on selling one New Jersey investment property a year. Florida has no state tax but New Jersey does. What should we expect for taxes?
Celeb photographer Waring Abbott lists upstate pad for $5.5M
Celebrity photographer Waring Abbott and his wife, neuroscientist Sara Denning, are listing their Orange County residence for $5.5 million. The cozy, light-filled home — at 15 Cox Drive in Monroe, NY — sits on 38 wooded acres with scenic views, trails, creeks and ponds. The main house is...
