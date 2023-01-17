ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

Mid-week storm could deliver snow to New York City

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A midweek storm may threaten New York City’s prolonged snow drought, though the exact path of the system remains uncertain. Cold, dry air is expected to be in place for the first half of the week ahead of precipitation that is forecasted to deliver snow to Staten Island Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

More great off-Broadway shows to see this winter

Last week, I wrote about 10 new shows playing Off-Broadway theaters, ranging from the timely refugee drama “The Jungle” at St. Ann’s Warehouse in Brooklyn to “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show” in Union Square. Due to popular demand (at least as demonstrated by various emails...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

9.5 Mile Hike in the Catskills Leads to Fascinating 40-Year-Old Find

According to legend, the Catskill Mountains are littered with wreckage from plane crashes - but they're not always easy to find. You never know what you'll come across when you go hiking throughout New York State. Endless acres of forest, waterfalls, and cliffs, summits provide for chance encounters with fascinating wildlife, creepy abandoned buildings, and perhaps even some fascinating wreckage.
CONNECTICUT STATE
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Mexico’s richest man re-lists NYC townhouse for $80M

Telecom billionaire Carlos Slim, Mexico’s wealthiest man and the former richest man in the world, has re-listed his palatial New York City townhouse for a whopping $80 million, according to a jaw-dropping StreetEasy listing update. Located at 1009 Fifth Ave. on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Slim — otherwise known...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC Evictions Skyrocket as Thousands Removed from Homes — What Can At-Risk Tenants Do?

New York City's eviction rate is on the rise after a moratorium brought on by the pandemic expired in Jan. 2022, as have the protections and rent relief programs for tenants. Since that time, thousands of people have been removed from their buildings. Programs like New York’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP, will stop taking applications starting Friday, meaning more evictions could be coming as well.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WTNH

This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
New York Post

NYC deli sells $20M winning Mega Millions ticket

There’s a mystery millionaire in the Bronx, after a Mt. Eden deli sold a $20 million winning ticket in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. “I was speechless for a minute. I was ecstatic!” said Fahad Abubaker, son of the owner of the 170th Street Grocery, where the ticket was sold. “It’s great for the Bronx. It’s great for the area. The main thing I hear is that nobody ever won in this area….or not recently.” The big grand prize win was announced Wednesday by the New York Lottery. Someone claiming to have the winning ticket has come forward, the New York State Gaming...
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Snow threatens NYC area this week

Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Dolphins spotted in Bronx...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
LehighValleyLive.com

How will N.J. tax our home sales after we move to Florida?

Q. We own our primary residence in New Jersey and several investment properties also in the state. Next year we plan on selling our primary New Jersey residence, declaring our current Florida house as our primary residence and becoming homesteaded in Florida. Some time after we become Florida residents, we plan on selling one New Jersey investment property a year. Florida has no state tax but New Jersey does. What should we expect for taxes?
FLORIDA STATE
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Celeb photographer Waring Abbott lists upstate pad for $5.5M

Celebrity photographer Waring Abbott and his wife, neuroscientist Sara Denning, are listing their Orange County residence for $5.5 million. The cozy, light-filled home — at 15 Cox Drive in Monroe, NY — sits on 38 wooded acres with scenic views, trails, creeks and ponds. The main house is...
MONROE, NY

