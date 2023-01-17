Fyre Fest-type event in Mooresville was a scam: Sheriff

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – , the Iredell Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Detectives began investigating a tip regarding a victim scammed out of a charitable donation. Troutman resident Tammy Domenick, 53, was identified as the suspect. During an interview with Domenick, she said she would identify herself as a marketing professional from the New York area, according to the sheriff’s report.

One victim told Domenick she had a daughter with a life-threatening, terminal illness and Domenick offered to start a fundraising campaign by hosting a major event called ‘LKN Fest’ with multiple events in the Mooresville area leading up to the event, investigators said.

Shortly afterward, vendors and sponsors signed up for the event, which included businesses donating money, jewelry, clothes, photo booths, health products, and food.

The vendors and sponsors as well as the victim reported that all of the smaller events were a failure and the LKN Fest never manifested into what Domenick stated it would be.

The family never received any donation money and over $29,000 is unaccounted for, the sheriff says.

