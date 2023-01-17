ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Bills, Chiefs fans get first shot at AFC title game tickets

By Field Level Media
The Connection
The Connection
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L3xMb_0kHjDKFg00

Bills and Chiefs fans were granted first access to AFC Championship Game tickets for the potential neutral-field matchup in Atlanta next weekend.

Divisional playoff games this weekend will determine the site of the game, which could be played in Atlanta as a result of the cancellation of Buffalo's game at Cincinnati in Week 17.

If Kansas City defeats the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Bills knock off the Bengals, the AFC Championship Game will be played in Atlanta. A win by either the Jaguars or Bengals would make the sale of tickets moot, and refunds will be issued, the NFL said.

Moving the game to Atlanta might be a weather win for all involved. Jan. 29 historically rates as the coldest day of the year in Buffalo, N.Y., although the Bills play home games in Orchard Park. The average low the past 10 years was 4 degrees.

On Jan. 29, 2022, the high temperature in Kansas City, Mo., was 34 degrees.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is home to the Atlanta Falcons, and the $1.5 billion retractable roof dome stadium was completed in 2017. The NFL released additional details for the sale of tickets for a potential AFC title game in Atlanta, which would be played Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

"Season Ticket Members for both teams who previously opted-in to purchase AFC Championship Game tickets will have an exclusive presale opportunity to buy tickets to the potential AFC title game in Atlanta at a preferred rate beginning at 10 am ET/9 am CT on Wednesday, January 18," the release read.

The "Monday Night Football" game in Week 17 was postponed in the first quarter due to Damar Hamlin's on-field medical emergency. The NFL canceled the game three days later as part of a corresponding ruling regarding home-field advantage in the conference. --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

New favorite emerges to become the next Broncos head coach

The search for a new head coach continues for the Denver Broncos. There are a handful of meaningful candidates remaining including Dan Quinn, Ejiro Evero, Sean Payton, and DeMeco Ryans. Ryans interviewed yesterday. Quinn will interview today. The other two have already interview as well. From the beginning, Dan Quinn...
DENVER, CO
The Connection

Bengals WR Tee Higgins craves chance to see Damar Hamlin

Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins is hopeful of getting an opportunity to greet Damar Hamlin this weekend while the Bengals are in Buffalo to face the Bills in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs. Hamlin tackled Higgins in the Jan. 2 game between the teams in Cincinnati and then the Buffalo safety went into cardiac arrest. He received CPR on the field, was rushed to a hospital and has since made a swift recovery. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
The Connection

Damar Hamlin makes pregame visit to Bills

Preparing to host the Cincinnati Bengals in a divisional playoff Sunday, the Buffalo Bills got a pregame pick-me-up from their teammate, Damar Hamlin. The Bills' Twitter account posted a video of Hamlin riding in a utility vehicle and being driven to the door of the locker room at Highmark Stadium in snowy Orchard Park, N.Y. It was against the Bengals in Cincinnati on Jan. 2 that Hamlin went into cardiac...
BUFFALO, NY
The Connection

Eagles drub Giants 38-7, advance to NFC title game

Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles dominated the first half en route to beating the visiting New York Giants 38-7 in the NFC divisional round on Saturday night. Hurts finished with 154 yards on 16-of-24 passing and 34 rushing yards for the Eagles, who will host either the No. 2 seed San Francisco 49ers or No. 5 Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 29. ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Connection

Report: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has high ankle sprain

An MRI on Sunday confirmed that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sustained a high ankle sprain during the team's AFC divisional round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, ESPN reported Sunday. Mahomes, a former NFL MVP and two-time All-Pro, said he intends to play in next Sunday's AFC Championship Game against either the Cincinnati Bengals or Buffalo Bills. The third-seeded Bengals and second-seeded Bills meet on Sunday in Buffalo. "It...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Connection

Divisional Playoffs: Giants-Eagles Preview, Props, Prediction

A healthy Jalen Hurts and the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles begin their quest to send the franchise to its second Super Bowl in five years. Enter longtime NFC East rival New York Giants, who Saturday night will take on the Eagles for the third time since Dec. 11. The Eagles (14-3) drew the only bye in the conference by beating the Giants (10-7-1) in the regular-season finale Week 18. The Eagles...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Connection

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard leaves before halftime with ankle injury

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field late in the first half of Sunday's divisional-round playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers with an ankle injury. The team said at halftime that he would not return to the game. Pollard was hurt after catching a short pass and being tackled by San Francisco safety Jimmie Ward at the 49ers 18-yard line with 1:24 left in the second quarter. Pollard's leg got trapped under the weight of Ward's body. ...
DALLAS, TX
The Connection

Saints' Cameron Jordan wins appeal of fine for alleged fake injury

The NFL has rescinded a $50,000 fine against the New Orleans Saints' Cameron Jordan for allegedly faking an injury after the defensive end won his appeal, ESPN reported Thursday. The league had issued a memo in early December notifying teams it will enforce harsh penalties for faking injuries. The Saints were playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 5 and leading 16-3 in the fourth quarter when Jordan attempted to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Connection

Damar Hamlin a finalist for NFLPA community award

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is one of five finalists for the NFL Players Association's Alan Page Community Award. The other finalists announced Friday are New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones, Washington Commanders left tackle Charles Leno Jr., Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. Each finalist receives a $10,000 donation from the NFLPA to the foundation or charity of his choice. The...
BUFFALO, NY
The Connection

The Connection

Tellico Village, TN
637
Followers
4K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.

 https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy