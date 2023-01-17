Robert (Bob) L. Thees, 83, of rural Celina, Ohio, passed away surrounded by his family on January 17, 2023 at Briarwood Village in Coldwater. He was born October 25, 1939 in Celina to the late Myron "Mike" and Ruth (Christian) Thees. On November 5, 1960 he married Barbara R. (Hone) Thees and she survives at the residence in Celina.

