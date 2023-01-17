Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Standard
New Tri Star agreement
Deal would give schools bigger say in organization. Nine area school boards of education have been asked to approve a newly amended Tri Star agreement that officials believe better reflects the cooperative nature of the compact. St. Marys City Schools Sperintendent Bill Ruane, president of a Tri Star subcommittee tasked...
Daily Standard
Jeanette Walls
Jeanette A Walls, 87 of Mendon, died at 10:43 pm. Jan. 16, 2023, with her family by her side at Wexner OSU Medical Center, Columbus. She was born December 20. 1935, in New Weston, Ohio to the late Raymond and Matilda (Hoehne) Homan. On Nov. 10, 1956, she married Lowell E. (Gene) Walls.
Daily Standard
Robert Thees
Robert (Bob) L. Thees, 83, of rural Celina, Ohio, passed away surrounded by his family on January 17, 2023 at Briarwood Village in Coldwater. He was born October 25, 1939 in Celina to the late Myron "Mike" and Ruth (Christian) Thees. On November 5, 1960 he married Barbara R. (Hone) Thees and she survives at the residence in Celina.
Daily Standard
Jeanette Golden
Jeanette E. Golden, 85, of Celina, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at her home in Celina. She was born on July 29, 1937 in St. Marys to the late Leonard and Edna (Topp) Dickman. On October 29, 1975 she married Clinton D. Golden and he survives at their residence.
Daily Standard
Carole McGillvary
Carole J. McGillvary, age 87, of Mendon, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at The Gardens at Celina. She was born October 17, 1935, in Mendon, to Wilmer L. Clay and Hollies A. (Nolan) Dilbone. Her mother and step-father, Willard B. "Red" Dilbone, and her father and step-mother, Margaret L. "Maggie" (Mosier) Clay, all preceded her in death.
Daily Standard
No athlete is immune from serious injury
NFL football player Damar Hamlin's on-field injury on Jan. 2 before a national audience compelled Celina High School athletic trainer Allie Wright to think about the emergency action plan for Celina athletic events. Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, went into cardiac arrest after a collision on Monday Night...
Comments / 0