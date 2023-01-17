7 First-Round Options for Broncos in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos are primed to land a great prospect in Round 1 of the NFL draft.

The Denver Broncos were eliminated from the playoffs relatively early. Denver was the second team to be eliminated officially.

The Broncos shifted focus to improving this team through free agency and the draft. Denver then fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett, which could mean a change in schemes on both sides of the ball, which does play a role in the NFL draft.

After trading away Bradley Chubb, the Broncos have six picks in the 2023 draft, with one being in the first round and two in the third. The first-round pick, from San Francisco through Miami, is getting later in the round as the Niners work their way deeper into the playoffs. However, with that first-round pick, there are plenty of directions the Broncos could look.

Of course, the draft is still months away, and the heart of the process is yet to come. So a lot can and will change over the coming months, and if the Broncos hire Sean Payton as head coach, this first-round pick could end up in New Orleans.

But here are seven options that make sense at this time.

Anthony Richardson | QB| Florida In an earlier article, I wrote about the pros and cons of drafting a quarterback in Round 1. That could be a hard pill to swallow for some fans, but the possibility is there. The Broncos are in on Russell Wilson for the 2023 season, but beyond that, his status is unknown. However, rumors and reports have already mentioned that a post-June-1 cut in 2024 is a high possibility. While Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud are mostly viewed as the top two quarterbacks, and Will Levis a close third, Richardson is the one that makes the most sense for the Broncos. But, of course, a lot would depend on who the Broncos hire to be the head coach. Richardson had some fantastic highs, but there were also plenty of extreme lows to his game. He still needs time to grow and develop, which he could get sitting behind Wilson for the 2023 season. If Denver is considering parting ways next year, the other route is to ride it out and aim for a 2024 quarterback, where the draft class looks outstanding. With options like Drake Maye, Caleb Williams, Quinn Ewers, Michael Penix Jr, Bo Nix, and Shedeur Sanders, there is plenty of talent and flash in the class. But, as always, a lot will depend on their 2023 season. Richardson would be an option to kick off the development now, but waiting a year is as likely. © Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Bijan Robinson | RB | Texas While Richardson would be a pick for post-Wilson, Bijan Robinson would be a pick to help cover for Wilson's issues and help out a running back room that may be without Javonte Williams. One of the best ways to help Wilson is to force defenses to change their plan by beating them up on the ground. Wilson doesn't do well against two-high looks, so adding another powerful runner with a good amount of burst and speed could change the looks Denver gets. Denver will want to try and get more single-high looks and extra bodies in the box. You do that with a strong running game. Without Williams, Denver is missing that running back, and Robinson is a great fit. It will be hard to invest a first-round pick in Robinson, especially after trading up for Williams, but getting Wilson to be workable would be a way to do it. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily! © Aaron Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rashee Rice | WR | SMU Rice is one of the better receivers in this class and flying under the radar. He has good size, and speed and uses his body well to block out at the catch point. However, what stands out with his play is how he gets after it as a blocker, something the Broncos could use. Jerry Jeudy has started to come around, but Denver has concerns about the rest of the room. Courtland Sutton has been on a roller coaster this season, and Tim Patrick is recovering from injury. So for the top three receivers, the Broncos have many question marks. Even going beyond the top three, the concerns don't ease up. KJ Hamler has missed more games than he has played, Kendall Hinton is just another guy, and the rest are bottom-of-the-depth chart types. With his size, Rice can fit with Wilson, and his play style can work in any offense. The most significant boost is what he brings as a blocker, which is something Denver needs. So Rice should be under the watchful eye of the Broncos, as he is scheme diverse as well. © Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Anton Harrison | OT | Oklahoma The need for offensive line help is obvious, and there are a good amount of options in the draft. Only two offensive tackles make this list, but others are worth consideration. As the Broncos search for a new head coach, their offensive scheme is up in the air. The two tackles who made this list each represent one scheme more than the other. Harrison is a better fit for a zone scheme than a gap scheme. Harrison is a good athlete and a nimble mover with light feet. However, his technique is still a work in progress, and he also will need to get stronger at the point of attack for the NFL. Over the last two seasons, Harrison has played over 650 snaps in each season and has mostly been a left tackle during his college career. However, he did start the 2022 season as the right tackle in the Sooner's season opener, which was his only game playing on the right side. There was a lot of progress from Harrison in his technique and overall play from the 2021 season to the 2022 season, where he cut his total pressures allowed in nearly half. However, there has also been a slight issue with penalties having 14 flags thrown against him in the last two seasons. © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Darnell Wright | OL | Tennessee While Harrison is a zone scheme tackle, Wright is a gap scheme tackle that some scouts view as a guard. What stands out with Wright is how beautiful his snatch technique is. It is consistent and close to being perfect. Wright isn't the most elegant of movers, and his feet aren't exactly light, but there is enough shown to where he can work as a tackle in the NFL in the suitable scheme. However, teams may have to provide some help against a specific type of pass rusher with a chip from the tight end or running back in pass protection. When Wright gets his hands on defenders, he finishes them with power and desire. However, his range when getting to the second level is rough, and he has a bad habit of being high-waisted. With over 2,300 snaps in the last three seasons, Wright has been called for 17 penalties. He also has allowed eight sacks and 44 total pressures over those three seasons. However, his 2022 season showed tremendous progress as a player where he allowed no sacks and only eight total pressures. © Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Foskey | Edge | Notre Dame There are plenty of concerns about the Broncos' edge room, especially with injuries. Randy Gregory had had issues staying on the field throughout his career, with injuries being the cause in the last few seasons. Baron Browning has also missed a reasonable amount of time in his short career, and Nik Bonitto didn't show the progress you'd hope for to end the season. This draft has a strong edge class, and Foskey stands out as one option that could be there later in the first round. While many of his stats look similar from the 2021 and 2022 seasons, he progressed in critical areas. He had a one-snap difference between the two seasons, with 563 in 2022 and 564 played in 2021. In 2021, Foskey picked up 32 total pressures, 11 sacks, 34 tackles, and 35 stops. This previous season, he picked up 33 pressures and 12 sacks, but his tackles and stops dropped to 26 each. The biggest difference was missed tackles, which he cut down from seven (14.9%) to one (3.1%) while showing progress as a run defender. On top of improving as a run defender, Foskey needs to improve his deconstruction of blocks as a pass rusher. However, he has the athleticism, frame, and a solid foundation of technique to transition to the NFL and contribute in some capacity right away. © Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Derick Hall | Edge | Auburn If you want to focus on run defense ability while having to develop the pass rush ability, then Hall makes sense. Even though he isn't a developed pass rusher, he has shown his ability to get after the quarterback during the last two seasons. With 90 total pressures and 18 sacks, Hall has the clear ability to get after the quarterback and could be even better if he has some stable coaching and can develop his pass-rush arsenal. Those totals are better than Foskey's over the last two seasons, with Foskey being a more developed pass rusher. Hall had some massive games against 'lesser competition' but also showed up against some tough tackles in games against LSU and Alabama. However, he was shut down against the Georgia Bulldogs. While Hall is physically gifted, which has worked out for him a lot in college, he must improve his technique in the NFL. However, he can be an immediate contributor, even as a starter, due to his strength as a run defender and his athleticism. © John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook .

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!